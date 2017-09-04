Los adolescentes y el hacer pavadas Autor: Paulo Arieu Cuando uno observa la conducta de los adolescentes cuando se reunen...
Por ejemplo, el Dr. Amir Levine, psiquiatra y neurocientífico para adultos, niños y adolescentes de la División de Psiquia...
investigación llevada a cabo tanto en Estados Unidos como en otros lugares, que cuando los adolescentes son tratados como ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Los adolescentes y el hacer pavadas

16 views

Published on

Los adolescentes y el hacer pavadas

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Los adolescentes y el hacer pavadas

  1. 1. Los adolescentes y el hacer pavadas Autor: Paulo Arieu Cuando uno observa la conducta de los adolescentes cuando se reunen en grupo, es común verlos haciendo bromas, riendose, hablando en voz alta, etc. Los adolescentes hablan y se ríen y hablan de temas que sólo les interesan y los divirtien a ellos. Esto es muy normal. Es muy común que los adolescentes actúen extrañamente durante esta etapa de sus vidas. Están completamente en la edad del pavo. En películas para adolescentes y en la vida real, podemos ver a los adolescentes haciendo cosas que para los adultos no tienen sentido. Y hay razones biológicas detrás de este tipo de comportamiento.
  2. 2. Por ejemplo, el Dr. Amir Levine, psiquiatra y neurocientífico para adultos, niños y adolescentes de la División de Psiquiatría Infantil y Adolescente de la Universidad de Columbia, dijo a CBS News que "el cerebro de un adolescente es muy diferente del cerebro de un adulto. El cerebro experimenta grandes cambios, inicialmente crece y luego se encoge, básicamente sufre lo que llamamos poda, lo que significa que el cerebro se vuelve más eficiente y elimina las neuronas que no necesita "(Firger, 12-2014). Pero para el doctor Robert Epstein, doctor en psicología en la Universidad de Harvard, investigador y profesor, la creencia en la inmadurez del cerebro adolescente es un mito. Basado en el análisis de técnicas modernas de neuroimagen, el Dr. Espstein sostiene que las instantáneas de la actividad cerebral no necesariamente identifican las causas de estos problemas actuales de la adolescencia. Según él, diferentes investigaciones en diferentes campos sugieren que la crisis de la adolescencia es causada por factores culturales y no por un cerebro inmaduro. Afirma que: "Necesitamos terminar con el mito de la inmadurez cerebral del adolescente tomando una postura, sin prejuicios sobre adolescentes competentes a lo largo de la historia, sobre adolescentes de otras culturas y sobre el extraordinario potencial de nuestra propia". El Dr. Epstein tambien dice que: "Hoy en día, los adolescentes, atrapados en el mundo frívolo de la cultura de los pares, aprenden casi todo lo que conocen unos de otros, en lugar de tomar el ejemplo de los adultos, aislados de los adultos y tratados erróneamente como niños, no puede sorprender que algunos adolescentes se comporten, Casi sin excepción, ese comportamiento imprudente o irresponsable que vemos es cómo declaran su adultez o por comisión de crímenes graves o embarazos tempranos para convertirse en adultos de inmediato de acuerdo con la ley. Sabemos, gracias a una extensa
  3. 3. investigación llevada a cabo tanto en Estados Unidos como en otros lugares, que cuando los adolescentes son tratados como adultos, aceptan el reto de inmediato "(Epstein, 2008). Posiblemente, esta interpretación cultural sería la razón por la que tantos adolescentes actúan de tal manera. Referencias Epstein, R. (2008). El mito del cerebro del adolescente. Mente y cerebro 32/2008. Retrieved 05- 25-2017 from http://www.altascapacidades.es/insti- internacional/PDF/El_mito_del_cerebro_adolescente.pdf Firger, J. (06-12-2014). Why teenage boys do stupid things. Retrieved 05-25-2017 from http://www.cbsnews.com/news/whats-wrong-with-the-teen-brain/

×