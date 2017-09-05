Estereotipos y prejuicio Autor:Paulo Arieu Muchas personas son discriminadas por motivos de raza, sexo, orientación sexual...
algunos rasgos a tal grado que llegan a rallar en lo grotesco, por lo que los estereotipos suelen usarse de una manera des...
a) Perspectiva Individual: Desde este enfoque, los estereotipos son definidos como estructuras cognitivas que incluyen con...
sociabilidad y de competencia predicen diversas emociones hacia los miembros de distintos grupos. Así los grupos percibido...
 De edad sobre los viejos: se les cataloga como inútiles, enfermizos, dependientes, e improductivos.  Raciales: se basan...
creencia popular que es así entre todos los árabes. Todos los mexicanos visten con sombrero, pantalón charro y sarape. Los...
http://psicologiasocial01.blogspot.com/2013/05/estereotipos-y-prejuicio.html 10 Ejemplos. (s.f.). 10 Ejemplos de Estereoti...
×