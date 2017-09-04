El punto de vista biológico de la personalidad Autor: Paulo Arieu Image n1 Los avances científicos del último siglo, han d...
El punto de vista biológico de la personalidad

El punto de vista biológico de la personalidad

El punto de vista biológico de la personalidad

  1. 1. El punto de vista biológico de la personalidad Autor: Paulo Arieu Image n1 Los avances científicos del último siglo, han demostrado que el cerebro es un órgano muy complejo, capaz de controlar las actividades esenciales del ser humano. El cerebro mantiene un centralizado control de todas las funciones biológicas y además también mantiene el control de la interrelación con el resto del organismo. Mayra Ramirez (03-28-2015) explica que "la base biológica de la personalidad es la teoría de que la personalidad está influenciada por la biología del cerebro". Rasgos de la personalidad como apertura, responsabilidad, amabilidad, estabilidad y extroversión demuestran una relación entre la personalidad y la fisiología. En otras palabras, la personalidad, es una característica del individuo que está determinada por la fisiología del cerebro.
  2. 2. Lo que hace realmente hermosa a una persona, es su personalidad, que puede lograr cambiar notablemente la forma en la que se aprecia físicamente a una persona. Se define la personalidad como "el conjunto de características físicas, genéticas y sociales que reúne un individuo, y que lo hacen diferente y único respecto del resto de los individuos" (Definición ABC, w.d.) y son los rasgos de la personalidad los que definen a cada ser humano y lo hacen una persona única y diferente de otra. Según explica Linda Davidoff (1989, p.513), los psicólogos contemporáneos definen la personalidad como “esos patrones de relativa consistencia y duración en el percibir, pensar, sentir y comportarse que proporciona a los individuos identidades independientes. La personalidad es un constructo resumen que incluye pensamientos, motivos, emociones, intereses, actitudes, habilidades y cosas parecidas”. Pero si se sigue a Gray, se considerará a la personalidad como "los patronos responsables de las diferencias individuales que podemos observar en el comportamiento" (1968, pp.293-305). Esas diferencias individuales son las que hacen al ser humano tan complejo a la hora de analizar sus conductas. Pero al mismo tiempo lo hacen bello y lo distinguen de un animal. Existen cinco grandes rasgos de la personalidad que son muy importantes, porque son relativamente estables a lo largo de toda la vida, son hereditarios y demostrarán la relación de la personalidad con la biología, como lo muestra la figura 1 (De Torres, D., 02-06-2012): 1. Apertura: vinculado con el sistema inmune comportacional… tiene su base de actividad en una región del cerebro llamada cortex insular. 2. Responsabilidad: rasgo estaría asociado a los procesos de aprendizaje y condicionamiento, y por tanto dependientes de la dopamina… También parece estar relacionado con la actividad del córtex prefrontal. Esta parte del cerebro es la que modula
  3. 3. e inhibe comportamientos impulsivos, lo que ayudaría a llevar a cabo tareas que requieren tiempo, paciencia y atención para ser terminadas. 3. Amabilidad: rasgo que está relacionado inversamente con la testosterona. A más testosterona, menos amabilidad. 4. Estabilidad: rasgo que está relacionado inversamente con la testosterona. A más testosterona, menos amabilidad. 5. Extroversión: Este rasgo lo que nos va a definir es la intensidad de las señalizaciones que realiza y su interacción con el resto de personas. Parece ser que no hay una hormona clara que defina esta personalidad. Hay estudios que la relacionan con la dopamina, otros en según qué entornos con la testosterona y otros incluso con la bi-simetría y la apertura. En conclusión, la ciencia ha demostrado la complejidad del cerebro, órgano que controla las actividades esenciales del ser humano. También se ha demostrado que la personalidad está influenciada por la biología del cerebro. Rasgos personales como apertura, responsabilidad, amabilidad, estabilidad y extroversión, muestran la relación entre la personalidad y la fisiología, demostrando que la personalidad es una característica del individuo que está determinada por la fisiología del cerebro. Referencias Davidoff, L. (1989). Introducción a la Psicología. Ed. McGrawHill. Printed in México Definición ABC. (w.d.). Definición de Personalidad. Recuperado de http://www.definicionabc.com/social/personalidad.php
  4. 4. De Torres, D. (02-06-2012). Biología de la personalidad. Recuperado de http://notasdeuntecnologo.blogspot.com/2012/02/biologia-de-la-personalidad.html?m=1 Ramirez, M. (03-28-2015). Modelos Biológicos de la Personalidad. Recuperado de http://personalidadinfo.blogspot.com/2015/03/modelos-biologicos-de-la-personalidad.html Gray, J. A. (1968). The Physiological basis of Personality. Advancement of Science. Image n1 De Torres, D. (02-06-2012). Biología de la personalidad. Recuperado de http://notasdeuntecnologo.blogspot.com/2012/02/biologia-de-la-personalidad.html?m=1

