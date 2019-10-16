Successfully reported this slideshow.
DTP 15 30/09/2019 Clínica Propedêutica Médica
Pergunta âncora N° 1 Em que consiste o teste (ou manobra de Allen e qual a sua utilidade?
Pergunta âncora N° 1  -Em que consiste o teste (ou manobra de Allen e qual a sua utilidade? Objetivo do Teste de Allen: a...
Teste de Allen
https://youtu.be/bCc5UPv39xo Teste de Allen
Perguntas para atividade em sala de aula presencial
Pergunta 1
1) Sobre exame dos pulsos arteriais periféricos (palpação e ausculta) responda: a)Qual a importância de identificar um sopro carotídeo assintomático?
Pergunta 1 - ANATOMIA
1) Sobre exame dos pulsos arteriais periféricos (palpação e ausculta) responda: a)Qual a importância de identificar um sop...
Pergunta 2
b) O que são pulso de Corrigan e pulso de Quincke? (ver vídeo pela internet)  O pulso de Corrigan consiste numa pulsação ...
Pulso de Corrigan e Quincke  https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMicm1715353
Pergunta 3
2) Quais são os principais sinais e sintomas sugestivos de obstrução arterial aguda (isquemia aguda) nas pernas?  Em gera...
PERGUNTA 4
3) Quais são os principais sinais e sintomas sugestivos de doença arterial obstrutiva crônica?  -Claudicação intermitente...
Pergunta 5
4) Sobre insuficiência venosa crônica (IVC) e trombose venosa profunda (TVP), responda: a)Quais as principais queixas rela...
4) Sobre insuficiência venosa crônica (IVC) e trombose venosa profunda (TVP), responda: b) Que sinais e manobras podem aux...
  1. 1. DTP 15 30/09/2019 Clínica Propedêutica Médica
  2. 2. Pergunta âncora N° 1 Em que consiste o teste (ou manobra de Allen e qual a sua utilidade?
  3. 3. Pergunta âncora N° 1  -Em que consiste o teste (ou manobra de Allen e qual a sua utilidade? Objetivo do Teste de Allen: avaliar o fluxo sanguíneo arterial para a mão Realização do teste: Aplica-se pressão nas artérias radiais e ulnar no pulso, usando 3 dedos em cada Isso dificulta o fluxo de sangue para a mão. O paciente aperta o punho e depois abre a mão 10 vezes seguidas, terminando com a mão aberta. A palma da mão deve então aparecer branca / pálida. O examinador então remove a pressão de uma artéria. Um teste positivo ocorre quando leva mais que 5 segundos para a cor (sangue) para retornar à palma da mão. Repete-se o processo, enquanto se remove a pressão da outra artéria, para avaliar a artéria não testada.
  4. 4. Teste de Allen
  5. 5. https://youtu.be/bCc5UPv39xo Teste de Allen
  6. 6. Perguntas para atividade em sala de aula presencial
  7. 7. Pergunta 1
  8. 8. 1) Sobre exame dos pulsos arteriais periféricos (palpação e ausculta) responda: a)Qual a importância de identificar um sopro carotídeo assintomático?  A artéria carótida comum direita vem da artéria braquiocefálica (primeiro ramo do arco aórtico) e a artéria carótida comum esquerda diretamente do arco aórtico.  As artérias carótidas comuns correm pelo pescoço, para cima e para trás, da articulação esternoclavicular para a borda mais superior da cartilagem tireóide, onde se dividem nas artérias carótidas internas e externas.  1% dos adultos podem apresentar sopros carotídeos. São fáceis de identificar na ausculta.  Os sopros podem aparecer em situações de aumento do fluxo sanguíneo como na tireotoxicose, anemia e fístulas arterio-venosas (frequentes nos pacientes com fistula para hemodiálise).  Típicamente aparecem na estenose das artérias carótidas por ateroesclerose.
  9. 9. Pergunta 1 - ANATOMIA
  10. 10. 1) Sobre exame dos pulsos arteriais periféricos (palpação e ausculta) responda: a)Qual a importância de identificar um sopro carotídeo assintomático?  Mais comuns em idosos, mulheres e em hipertensos. Quando há obstrução completa da carótida interna ou da externa, frequentemente não há sopro  Sopros carotídeos assintomáticos estão associados tanto com eventos cardíacos, quanto cerebrovasculares, acima dos 50 anos, até aos 75 anos.  Pacientes que vão se submeter a intervenções vasculares de grande porte frequentemente apresentam sopros carotídeos, porém não está demonstrada maior incidência de eventos neurológicos permanentes
  11. 11. Pergunta 2
  12. 12. b) O que são pulso de Corrigan e pulso de Quincke? (ver vídeo pela internet)  O pulso de Corrigan consiste numa pulsação visível da artéria carótida direita, com engurgitamento sistólico e colapso diastólico rápido.  O pulso de Quincke consiste numa pulsação capilar ungueal, mais visível no dedo indicador e também no polegar (paciente sentado).  A presença de um desses sinais se deve a regurgitação aórtica grave, com uma pressão de pulso elevada, grande volume sistólico e queda rápida na pressão arterial
  13. 13. Pulso de Corrigan e Quincke  https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMicm1715353
  14. 14. Pergunta 3
  15. 15. 2) Quais são os principais sinais e sintomas sugestivos de obstrução arterial aguda (isquemia aguda) nas pernas?  Em geral a causa é embólica, com foco emboligênico conhecido (fibrilação atrial, IAM)  Início é súbito – o paciente relata o momento exato do início dos sintomas Ausência de claudicação. Pulsos contralaterais normais. A obstrução se faz em áreas de redução de fluxo sanguíneo: bifurcação aórtica, ilíacas, femurais, poplíteas  Sintomas e exame físico :  -Arteriais: Ausência de pulsação à palpação das artérias: tibial posterior, pediosa e/ou artéria femoral; Sopro na artéria femoral; Baixa temperatura da pele do pé em palpação com parte dorsal da mão; Palidez ou cianose da perna/pé; - Neurológicos: Dor aguda e intensa no membro afetado, mesmo em repouso, que pode ser precedida por: Distúrbios sensoriais da perna: (Frequente espaço interdigital e região dorsal do pé entre primeiro e segundo dedos) Fraqueza da perna/pé (normalmente fraqueza/distúrbio motor dos músculos do pé).
  16. 16. PERGUNTA 4
  17. 17. 3) Quais são os principais sinais e sintomas sugestivos de doença arterial obstrutiva crônica?  -Claudicação intermitente: Dor e sensações desagradáveis na perna ou região glútea: Cansaço, rigidez, câimbras, diferença de temperatura, durante movimento físico que melhoram com o repouso e progridem lentamente  Dor depende do local da obstrução, quanto maior o calibre do vaso obstruído maior a intensidade da dor (piora com o frio) 5 Ps: Pain (dor) – palidez – pulso (ausência) –parestesia –paralisia  A distância de caminhada sem dor diminui progressivamente  –Sintomas sugestivos de isquemia crítica: (risco de instalação de gangrena): dor em repouso e/ou dor noturna (na parte anterior do pé e nos dedos dos pés), que diminui qdo o paciente se levanta ou pendura a perna afetada  -Ainda: alterações das unhas e da pele dos pés (feridas e úlceras)
  18. 18. Pergunta 5
  19. 19. 4) Sobre insuficiência venosa crônica (IVC) e trombose venosa profunda (TVP), responda: a)Quais as principais queixas relacionadas com IVC? deste paciente ?  R.:  -Sensação de peso nas pernas que piora no correr do dia  -Edema de MMII, principalmente nos tornozelos que piora no correr do dia  -Dor nos pés e nas pernas, na posição ereta, principalmente parado  -Queimação nas pernas e planta dos pés  -Prurido, formigamento e cãibras nos MMII  -Pernas “inquietas”  -Úlceras pouco dolorosas
  20. 20. 4) Sobre insuficiência venosa crônica (IVC) e trombose venosa profunda (TVP), responda: b) Que sinais e manobras podem auxiliar na identificação de trombose venosa profunda?  R.:  Sinal de Homans – dor na panturrilha ao colocar o pé em dorsiflexão  Sinal de Pratt – veias prétibiais túrgidas – obstrução da passagem do sistema venoso superficial para o profundo  Manobra de Olow – dor à compressão da musculatura da panturrilha sobre plano ósseo:  Sinal de Duque – retificação do ôco poplíteo

