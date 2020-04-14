Sade 130918111611-phpapp01-convertido

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Saúde do Idoso Educação em saúde Professora Esp. Maria Janine P.
Introduçã o O que significa envelhecer? “O envelhecer deve ser visto como um processo contínuo de crescimento intelectual,...
Política Nacional de atenção a Saúde do Idoso É a política que objetiva, no Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS), garantir atenção...
Saúde do idoso: políticas públicas uma breve revisão literáriaDezembro de 1999 implantação da politica de saúde do idoso. ...
A Portaria 702 de 2002 cria mecanismos de organização e implantação de Redes Estaduais de Assistência à Saúde do Idoso ten...
• Na Portaria nº 843 de 2002 determina e considera a necessidade que contenha critérios de diagnóstico e tratamento, obser...
Estatuto do Idoso, LEI 10.741 DE 2003, destina-se a regular os direitos assegurados às pessoas com idade igual ou superior...
No Decreto nº 5.109, de 17 de junho de 2004 Dispõe sobre a composição, estruturação, competências e funcionamento do Conse...
A Política Nacional de Saúdeda PessoaIdosa, Portaria nº 2.528 de 2006 tem po r finalidade primordial recuperar, manter epr...
A Política Nacional de Saúde do Idoso visa a promoção do envelhecimento saudável, a manutenção e a melhoria da habilidade ...
Principais Problemas de Saúde As doenças mais letais são as cardiovasculares, entre elas a hipertensão e a diabete.  As ...
Pratica de enfermagem na atenção a saúde do idoso- capacidade de identificar os fatores determinantes da qualidade de vida...
Atividade física é compreendida como qualquer movimento corporal, produzido pelos músculos esqueléticos, que resulta em ga...
Para a OMS a participação em atividades físicas leves e moderadas pode retardar os declínios funcionais. Assim, uma vida a...
Considerações finais Apesar da intensa preocupação com o bem- estar da população idosa, evidenciada pelo leque de política...
REFERENC IAS• BENEDETTI, T. R. B. BORGES, L. J. B; PETROSKI, E. L; GONÇALVES, L. H. T.Atividade física e estado de saúde m...
  2. 2. Introduçã o O que significa envelhecer? “O envelhecer deve ser visto como um processo contínuo de crescimento intelectual, emocional e psicológico.”
  3. 3. Política Nacional de atenção a Saúde do Idoso É a política que objetiva, no Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS), garantir atenção integral à Saúde da população idosa, com ênfase no envelhecimento saudável e ativo.
  4. 4. Saúde do idoso: políticas públicas uma breve revisão literáriaDezembro de 1999 implantação da politica de saúde do idoso. LEIN. 8.842,DE4 DEJANEIRO DE 1994 a qual dispõe sobre a política nacional do idoso, cria o Conselho Nacional do Idoso e da outras providencias, a qual tem por finalidade em seu Art.  1º - Objetivo de assegurar os direitos sociais do idoso, criando condições para promover sua autonomia, integração e participação efetiva na sociedade.  E em no Art. 2º - Considera-se idoso, para os efeitos desta Lei, a pessoa maior de sessenta anos de idade.
  5. 5. A Portaria 702 de 2002 cria mecanismos de organização e implantação de Redes Estaduais de Assistência à Saúde do Idoso tendo como base as condições de gestão e a divisão de responsabilidades definida pela Norma Operacional de Assistência à Saúde (NOAS). Já a Portaria 703 de 2002 institui no âmbito do SUS o Programa de assistência aos Portadores de Doença de Alzheimer; Protocolo de Tratamento da Doença de Alzheimer.
  6. 6. • Na Portaria nº 843 de 2002 determina e considera a necessidade que contenha critérios de diagnóstico e tratamento, observando ética e tecnicamente a prescrição médica, racionalize a dispensação dos medicamentos preconizados para o tratamento da doença, regulamente suas indicações e seus esquemas terapêuticos e estabeleça mecanismos de acompanhamento de uso e de avaliação de resultados, garantindo assim a prescrição segura e eficaz.
  7. 7. Estatuto do Idoso, LEI 10.741 DE 2003, destina-se a regular os direitos assegurados às pessoas com idade igual ou superior a sessenta anos, preconiza que o idoso possa gozar de todos os direitos fundamentais inerentes à pessoa humana sem prejuízo da proteção integral de que trata esta lei, a lei afirma também que é obrigação da família, da comunidade, da sociedade e do poder público assegurar ao idoso, com absoluta prioridade, a efetivação do direito à vida, à saúde, à alimentação, à educação, à cultura, ao esporte, ao lazer, ao trabalho, à cidadania, à liberdade, à dignidade, ao respeito e à convivência familiar e comunitária.
  8. 8. No Decreto nº 5.109, de 17 de junho de 2004 Dispõe sobre a composição, estruturação, competências e funcionamento do Conselho Nacional dos Direitos do Idoso (CNDI) o qual tem por finalidade elaborar as diretrizes para a formulação e implementação da política nacional do idoso.
  9. 9. A Política Nacional de Saúdeda PessoaIdosa, Portaria nº 2.528 de 2006 tem po r finalidade primordial recuperar, manter epromover a autonomia e a independência dos indivíduos idosos, direcionando medidas coletivas e individuais de saúde para esse fim, em consonância com os princípios e diretrizes do Sistema Único de Saúde. É alvo dessa política todo cidadão e cidadã brasileiros com 60 anos ou mais de idade.
  10. 10. A Política Nacional de Saúde do Idoso visa a promoção do envelhecimento saudável, a manutenção e a melhoria da habilidade funcional dos idosos, a prevenção de doenças, aos que adoecem promove a recuperação da saúde e possível reabilitação daqueles que venham a ter a sua capacidade funcional restringida, de modo a garantir estabilidade no meio em que convivem, exercendo independentemente sua função na sociedade.
  11. 11. Principais Problemas de Saúde As doenças mais letais são as cardiovasculares, entre elas a hipertensão e a diabete.  As doenças do aparelho circulatório são responsáveis por 39,4% dos óbitos masculinos e 36,3% dos femininos entre os idosos.(IBGE)  As neurodegenerativas (mal de Parkinson e mal de Alzheimer)  Cancêr  Depressão
  12. 12. Pratica de enfermagem na atenção a saúde do idoso- capacidade de identificar os fatores determinantes da qualidade de vida da pessoa idosa, em seu contexto familiar e social. - estimular aidosos par a organizaçã o discussã o de grupos de e troca de experiências relativas à sua saúde e como melhorar a qualidade de vida. - Construir um saber direcionado às práticas de educação em saúde do idoso.
  13. 13. Atividade física é compreendida como qualquer movimento corporal, produzido pelos músculos esqueléticos, que resulta em gasto energético maior do que os níveis de repouso. Contribuições que a atividade física regular para o indivíduo: -Redução substancial do risco de doenças cardiovasculares, - Diabetes mellitus e - Hipertensão, - Controle do peso corporal, - Fortalecimento dos ossos, articulações e músculos, - Alívio da dor oriunda da artrite, -Diminuição dos sintomas de ansiedade e depressão, entre outros.
  14. 14. Para a OMS a participação em atividades físicas leves e moderadas pode retardar os declínios funcionais. Assim, uma vida ativa melhora a saúde mental e contribui na gerência de desordens como a depressão e a demência. Existe evidência de que idosos fisicamente ativos apresentam menor prevalência de doenças mentais do que os nãos ativos. Sendo assim, deve-se estimular a população idosa à prática de atividades físicas capazes de promover a melhoria da aptidão física relacionada à saúde. Segundo estudos epidemiológicos, a prática das atividades físicas proporciona benefícios nas áreas psicofisiológicas.
  15. 15. Considerações finais Apesar da intensa preocupação com o bem- estar da população idosa, evidenciada pelo leque de políticas, estatutos e programas que asseguram os direitos nos mais diversos aspectos que atingem as necessidades dessa crescente população, especialmente na área da saúde, englobando tanto o lado físico como o emocional existe inúmeros obstáculos impedindo que essas políticas possam, de fato, ser concretizadas. Portanto, os profissionais de saúde devem contribuir para independência e o envelhecimento ativo dos idosos, organizarem a atenção levando em conta os recursos necessários para responder de forma flexível às necessidades de saúde dos idosos e suas famílias.
  16. 16. REFERENC IAS• BENEDETTI, T. R. B. BORGES, L. J. B; PETROSKI, E. L; GONÇALVES, L. H. T.Atividade física e estado de saúde mental de idosos. Rev. Saúde Pública. São Paulo, 2008. • BRASIL, Cartilha Estatuto do Idoso. 5 ed. 2010. • BRASIL, LEI LEI N. 8.842, DE 4 DE JANEIRO DE 1994. Dispõe sobre a política nacional do idoso e dá outras providencias. • BRASIL, LEI 10.741 DE 2003. Dispõe sobre o Estatuto do Idoso e dá outras providências. • CAMACHO, A. C.L. F; COELHO, M. J. Políticas públicas para a saúde do idoso:revisão sistemática. Rev. Brasileira de Enfermagem. Rio de Janeiro, 2010. • COSTA, M. F. B. N. A; CIOSAK, S. I. Atenção integral na saúde do idoso no • Programa Saúde da Família: visão dos profissionais de saúde. Rev. Esc Enferm USP. São Paulo, 2010. • GIL, A. C. Como elaborar projetos de Pesquisa. 4. ed. São Paulo: Atlas, 2002. 124p. • MACIEL, M. G. Atividade física e funcionalidade do idoso. Rio Claro, 2010. • Perry, p. fundamentos de enfermagem. 7 ed faça essa citação do livro de poter e perry. • PRESTES, M. L.M. A pesquisa e a construção do conhecimento científico: do planejamento aos textos, da escola à academia. 2. ed. São Paulo: Rêspel,2003. • SANTOS, L. A. C.S; OLIVEIRA, M. N. M. Importância da atividade física na qualidade de vida do idoso. São Luiz, 2007. • SILVESTRE, J. S; NETO, M. M.C. Abordagem do idoso em programas de saúde da família. Rio de Janeiro,2003. • SOUZA, J. R; ZAGONEL, I. P.S; MAFTUM, M. A. O cuidado de enfermagem ao idoso: uma reflexão segundo a teoria transcultural de Leininger. Fortaleza, 2007. Revista da Rede de Enfermagem Nordeste. Disponível em <http://www.revistarene.ufc.br/revista/index.php/revista/article/view/680/pdf>. Acessado em 27 de

