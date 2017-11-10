Triptico informatica

A continuación expondremos algunos avances tecnológicos en el mundo del deporte métodos antiguos y renovados lo cual los d...
AVANCES EL DEPORTE Una de esa nueva tecnología viene de la mano de la empresa 3D Digital Venue que se dedica a proporciona...
Referencias Lopez,E. (17 de juniode 2010). puntofape.com. Obtenidode puntofape.com: https://www.punt ofape.com/avanc es-te...
  1. 1. A continuación expondremos algunos avances tecnológicos en el mundo del deporte métodos antiguos y renovados lo cual los dos son buenos y obtenemos resultados de ello. Escuela estatal #8 “Carlos castillo Peraza” ASIGNATURA: INFORMÁTICA ADA #6 TRÍPTICO AVANCES TECNOLÓGICOS EN EL DEPORTE INTEGRANTES: PAULINA LIMÓN: https://paulinalimo ns.blogspot.mx/ PROF: SC. MARÍA DEL ROSARIO RAYGOZA VELÁZQUEZ FECHA DE ENTREGA: VIERNES 10 DE NOVIEMBRE DEL 2017 ADELANTO TECNOLÓGICOEN EL MUNDO DEL DEPORTE
  2. 2. AVANCES EL DEPORTE Una de esa nueva tecnología viene de la mano de la empresa 3D Digital Venue que se dedica a proporcionar diferentes soluciones de gestión para todo lo relacionado con la industria del deporte. Como su nombre lo indica el punto fuerte de esta empresa es la representación en 3D de los estadios de fútbol, algo útil que proporciona a cualquier persona detalles como cuál será su visibilidad en un determinado evento. El deporte no es la excepción, la tecnología que ahora puede usarse en los entrenamientos sin duda es un beneficio para atletas y sus logros, pero también lo es para entrenadores y jueces. Como estos ejemplos: 1.-Píldora sensor: Inspirados en un proyecto de la NASA, hoy los deportistas cuentan con una píldora que después de ser tragada informa sobre todos los signos vitales del atleta en tiempo real, durante las competencias o en los entrenamientos 2.- Ojo de Halcón Es un sistema informático usado en críquet, tenis y otros deportes para seguir la trayectoria de la bola. El sistema informático genera una imagen de la trayectoria de la pelota que puede ser utilizado por los jueces para decidir en jugadas dudosas. Fue desarrollado en 2001, en el Reino Unido. 3.- Chip en el balón: El incluir un chip en un objeto en movimiento, como un balón de futbol o de baloncesto, capaz de capturar 6 mil bits de información por segundo, permite cargar ese contenido en línea y obtener datos sobre la fuerza del golpeo, los efectos, distancias y comportamiento del objeto, en cuestión de segundos.
  3. 3. Referencias Lopez,E. (17 de juniode 2010). puntofape.com. Obtenidode puntofape.com: https://www.punt ofape.com/avanc es-tecnologicos- aplicados-al- deporte-27021/

×