Reactivos de completacion y respuesta breve

UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGIAS CARRERA PSICOLOGIA EDUCATIVA...
REACTIVOS DE COMPLETAMIENTO • Le piden al alumno que proporcione la respuesta en lugar de elegirla • Se expresan mediante ...
REGLAS TÈCNICAS PARA LA ELABORACIÒN  No utilizar “un” o “una"  La pregunta debe redactarse de tal forma que la respuesta...
EJEMPLOS La evaluación ________________ es aquella que pretende retroalimentar el proceso de aprendizaje de los alumnos a ...
ERRORES Y ACIERTOS COMPLEMENTACIÓN INCORRECTO • Lugar en el que se halla ubicado el pico más alto de América: ___________ ...
REACTIVOS DE RESPUESTA BREVE • Se responde mediante una palabra, frase, símbolo o número. • Estos reactivos se diferencian...
NORMAS PARA CONSTRUIR REACTIVOS DE RESPUESTA BREVE • Expresar el reactivo de modo que únicamente haya una sola respuesta c...
EJEMPLOS • El tipo de clima que se caracteriza por tener una temperatura elevada durante todo el año es ___________. (Trop...
REACTIVOS DE RESPUESTA BREVE •
EJERCICIOS
REACTIVOS DE COMPLETACIÒN Y RESPUESTA BREVE
  UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGIAS CARRERA PSICOLOGIA EDUCATIVA ASIGNATURA PSICOLINGUISTICA DOCENTE: LCDO. PATRICIO TOBAR ESTUDIANTE: BYRON BLACIO SEMESTRE: 6 "B" FECHA: 28-06-2017 TEMA: Reactivos de completamiento-Reactivos de respuesta breve
  REACTIVOS DE COMPLETAMIENTO • Le piden al alumno que proporcione la respuesta en lugar de elegirla • Se expresan mediante una proposición incompleta • La respuesta es muy corta. • Son útiles para medir el conocimiento de vocabulario, fechas, nombres, símbolos, hechos específicos, principios, generalizaciones, resolución de problemas
  REGLAS TÈCNICAS PARA LA ELABORACIÒN  No utilizar "un" o "una"  La pregunta debe redactarse de tal forma que la respuesta sea la que el docente pretenda.  Colocar los espacios al final  Evitar expresiones que induzcan la respuesta correcta.  No incluir más de tres espacios en blanco en un mismo reactivo.
  EJEMPLOS La evaluación ________________ es aquella que pretende retroalimentar el proceso de aprendizaje de los alumnos a medida que va ocurriendo, no teniendo como objetivo principal el otorgar calificaciones a los alumnos. (Formativa) Los seres humanos toman el oxígeno del _____ para poder respirar. (Aire) En la ausencia de la acción de ________________ un cuerpo en reposo continuara en reposo, y uno en movimiento se moverá en línea recta y con ________________ constante
  ERRORES Y ACIERTOS COMPLEMENTACIÓN INCORRECTO • Lugar en el que se halla ubicado el pico más alto de América: ___________ (Respuesta deseada: Argentina). Podrían contestar en el hemisferio sur. • CORRECTO: País de Sudamérica, en él se encuentra ubicado el pico más alto de la Cordillera de los Andes: _____________ (Respuesta deseada y válida: Argentina). • INCORRECTO: Los _______ humanos toman el oxígeno del aire. (R. Seres) • CORRECTO: Los seres humanos toman el oxígeno del _____ para poder respirar.
  REACTIVOS DE RESPUESTA BREVE • Se responde mediante una palabra, frase, símbolo o número. • Estos reactivos se diferencian de los de completación o complementación por la forma de expresar el contexto. • Complementación es sólo completar la afirmación. • R. de respuesta breve se plantea una pregunta y se pide se responda en forma breve. • Son adecuadas para evaluar conocimientos memorísticos (terminología, hechos específicos, leyes, principios...), de información descriptiva (cantidades, características...) o sobre hechos concretos.
  NORMAS PARA CONSTRUIR REACTIVOS DE RESPUESTA BREVE • Expresar el reactivo de modo que únicamente haya una sola respuesta corta. • No pedir respuestas detalladas, sino precisas, respecto al conocimiento. • Las preguntas deben estar muy bien redactadas para que el estudiante pueda contestar lo que el docente espera • Los reactivos de tema breve consisten en explicar o desarrollar brevemente el tema que se pide. • Expresar el reactivo de modo que únicamente haya una sola respuesta breve. • La pregunta debe ser redactada de manera que no obligue a contestaciones detalladas.
  EJEMPLOS • El tipo de clima que se caracteriza por tener una temperatura elevada durante todo el año es ___________. (Tropical) * • ¿Cuál es la fórmula del agua?________ * • Es el órgano más grande del cuerpo humano__________ ERRORES Y ACIERTOS RESPUESTA BREVE • CORRECTO • El tipo de clima que se caracteriza por tener una temperatura elevada durante todo el año es ___________. • (R. El tropical) • INCORRECTO • La característica del clima tropical es _________________________________________. • (R. Tener una temperatura elevada durante todo el año).
  9. 9. REACTIVOS DE RESPUESTA BREVE •
  10. 10. EJERCICIOS
  11. 11. REACTIVOS DE COMPLETACIÒN Y RESPUESTA BREVE

