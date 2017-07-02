la prueva objetiva

PERIODO ACADÉMICO Abril 2017 – agosto 2017 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO. FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMAN...
Delgado (2005), señala que las pruebas objetivas constituyen un valioso instrumento de aprendizaje, ya que facilitan al es...
CLASIFICACIÓN DEL TIPO DE PREGUNTAS DE RESPUESTAS RESTRINGIDAS frases o simples palabras. RESPUESTA BREVE resp. palabra, f...
DE RESPUESTA ALTERNA: una solución posible entre dos alternativas.
MÚLTIPLES OPCIONES:
DE CORRESPONDENCIA O APAREAMIENTO: 2 columnas de palabras, frases u oraciones, las cuales deberán ser asociadas de acuerdo...
DE ORDENAMIENTO
QUE EVALÚAN LAS PRUEBAS OBJETIVAS. Conocimientos, capacidades, inteligencia
NORMAS GENERALES A SEGUIR EN LA FORMULACIÓN DE LAS PREGUNTAS OBJETIVA. 1. Cada pregunta tiene que medir sólo un resultado ...
5. Tienen que evitarse las preguntas en forma negativa porque podrían confundir. 6. Todas las opciones tienen que ser gram...
EN SU ORDENACIÓN 1. Las normas para cada tipo de pregunta tienen que expresarse claramente por escrito. 2. Las preguntas t...
 Son eficientes en la evaluación del manejo del conocimiento (no argumentativo).  Tienden a ser una muestra representati...
 No están concebidas para evaluar las competencias de razonamiento de los estudiantes.  Difícil evaluar los procedimient...
RECOMENDACIONES PARA CREAR UNA PRUEBA OBJETIVA CORRECTAMENTE. regla de oro en pruebas objetivas radica en que la pregunta ...
¿Cuáles son los cinco tipos de sabores primarios? ¿Cuál es el lugar más frío de la tierra? LA ODISEA FUE ESCRITA POR……
dulce, amargo, ácido, salado. La Antártida Homero
¿La Reina del Reino Unido se llama Valeria II? La II Guerra Mundial acabó en el año de 1941 El color blanco representa la ...
VERDE 1945 ISABEL II
MÚLTIPLES OPCIONES: REPTIL CUYA PIEL CAMBIA DE COLOR A)COBRA B)IGUANA C) CAMALEÓN HORAS QUE, EN PROMEDIO, DUERME AL DÍA UN...
CAMALEÓN 14 HIGADO
CONDUCTISMO HUMANISMO PSICOANALISIS GESTALT FREUD JHON WATSON MASLOW KURT LEWIN
CONDUCTISMO HUMANISMO PSICOANALISIS GESTALT FREUD JHON WATSON MASLOW KURT LEWIN
  1. 1. PERIODO ACADÉMICO Abril 2017 – agosto 2017 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO. FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS. CARRERA DE PSICOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA. ESTUDIANTE: NAYETH CONTRERAS VILLACIS. MATERIA: EVALUACIÓN EDUCATIVA DOCENTE: PATRICIO TOBAR SEMESTRE: 6TO. “B” Tema: Pruebas objetivas
  2. 2. Delgado (2005), señala que las pruebas objetivas constituyen un valioso instrumento de aprendizaje, ya que facilitan al estudiante conocer de manera bastante fiable y rápida su progreso en aquél. PRUEBAS OBJETIVAS
  3. 3. CLASIFICACIÓN DEL TIPO DE PREGUNTAS DE RESPUESTAS RESTRINGIDAS frases o simples palabras. RESPUESTA BREVE resp. palabra, frase, número o símbolo. COMPLETAR
  4. 4. DE RESPUESTA ALTERNA: una solución posible entre dos alternativas.
  5. 5. MÚLTIPLES OPCIONES:
  6. 6. DE CORRESPONDENCIA O APAREAMIENTO: 2 columnas de palabras, frases u oraciones, las cuales deberán ser asociadas de acuerdo con las instrucciones dadas en el enunciado.
  7. 7. DE ORDENAMIENTO
  8. 8. QUE EVALÚAN LAS PRUEBAS OBJETIVAS. Conocimientos, capacidades, inteligencia
  9. 9. NORMAS GENERALES A SEGUIR EN LA FORMULACIÓN DE LAS PREGUNTAS OBJETIVA. 1. Cada pregunta tiene que medir sólo un resultado del aprendizaje. 2. El contenido de la pregunta tiene que ser siempre relevante y tiene que estar de acuerdo con los objetivos que quieren alcanzarse con la prueba. 3. Las preguntas tienen que formularse con claridad y ser muy concretas. Sólo ha de haber una respuesta correcta. 4. En el enunciado de la pregunta no tiene que haber pistas para la respuesta.
  10. 10. 5. Tienen que evitarse las preguntas en forma negativa porque podrían confundir. 6. Todas las opciones tienen que ser gramaticalmente consistentes con la pregunta. 7. Todos las opciones incorrectas tienen que tener las mismas posibilidades de elección. 8. Evitar el uso de la opción "todas las anteriores" porque facilitan la respuesta. Utilizar con precaución la expresión "ninguna de las anteriores". 9. La posición de la alternativa correcta tiene que distribuirse aleatoriamente. 10. Tiene que evitarse que la respuesta correcta sea más larga o esté mejor redactada que las incorrectas.
  11. 11. EN SU ORDENACIÓN 1. Las normas para cada tipo de pregunta tienen que expresarse claramente por escrito. 2. Las preguntas tienen que ir agrupadas según los diferentes modelos (V/F; opción múltiple, etc.) 3. La ordenación de las preguntas en una prueba, tienen que ir de lo más fácil a lo más difícil. 4. Tiene que evitarse siempre que una pregunta sea la clave para las demás.
  12. 12.  Son eficientes en la evaluación del manejo del conocimiento (no argumentativo).  Tienden a ser una muestra representativa de los objetivos a evaluar.  Fácil de calificar  Pueden ser corregidas rápidamente y por cualquier persona.  Pueden medir niveles de razonamiento complejo, tales como inferencias, organización de ideas, comparaciones y contraste. VENTAJAS
  13. 13.  No están concebidas para evaluar las competencias de razonamiento de los estudiantes.  Difícil evaluar los procedimientos de argumentación que lleva a cabo el estudiante para sustentar sus posturas o conclusiones.  Tampoco están concebidas para evaluar la sintaxis, entendida ésta como la «parte de gramática que se encarga de estudiar las posibilidades combinatorias de los signos lingüísticos para construir oraciones lógicas y, por consecuencia, un discurso coherente  Son difíciles de elaborar, ya que requieren de un esfuerzo elevado para la correcta formulación de las preguntas y de las opciones de respuesta. Son poco económicas en cuanto al empleo de papel y en cuanto al tiempo elaborado para su confección.
  14. 14. RECOMENDACIONES PARA CREAR UNA PRUEBA OBJETIVA CORRECTAMENTE. regla de oro en pruebas objetivas radica en que la pregunta tenga un único contenido y una única respuesta. Se recomienda que las preguntas de cada parte sean ordenadas de menor a mayor grado de dificultad. Cuide que la información que se da en una pregunta no dé la respuesta de otra pregunta.
  15. 15. ¿Cuáles son los cinco tipos de sabores primarios? ¿Cuál es el lugar más frío de la tierra? LA ODISEA FUE ESCRITA POR……
  16. 16. dulce, amargo, ácido, salado. La Antártida Homero
  17. 17. ¿La Reina del Reino Unido se llama Valeria II? La II Guerra Mundial acabó en el año de 1941 El color blanco representa la esperanza
  18. 18. VERDE 1945 ISABEL II
  19. 19. MÚLTIPLES OPCIONES: REPTIL CUYA PIEL CAMBIA DE COLOR A)COBRA B)IGUANA C) CAMALEÓN HORAS QUE, EN PROMEDIO, DUERME AL DÍA UN GATO A) 12 B) 13 C) 14 ES LA BEBIDA ALCOHÓLICA MÁS IMPORTANTE DE JAPÓN, DESTILADA DEL ARROZ. A) UMESHU B) SAKE C) AWAMORI
  20. 20. CAMALEÓN 14 HIGADO
  21. 21. CONDUCTISMO HUMANISMO PSICOANALISIS GESTALT FREUD JHON WATSON MASLOW KURT LEWIN
  22. 22. CONDUCTISMO HUMANISMO PSICOANALISIS GESTALT FREUD JHON WATSON MASLOW KURT LEWIN

