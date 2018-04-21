Trabajo 13

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MERD
  1. 1. PORTAFOLIO DIGITAL BDS NOMBRE DEL EJERCICIO: “DISTRIBUIDOR DE COSMETICOS”. ALUMNA: Paulina Esmeralda Zamorano Rosales GRUPO Y GRADO: 2J ESPECIALIDAD: Programación Ejercicio 13
  2. 2. ENUNCIADO Un distribuidor de cosméticos desea informatizar su información, la empresa cuenta con varias vendedoras afiliadas, las cuales venden los productos por catálogo. De las vendedoras se conoce su código, nombre, zona (centro, sur, norte, suroeste), domicilio, teléfono. De los catálogos se conoce el código; fecha de inicio y fecha fin de promoción, además de un nombre específico para cada uno (ej. Fashion fest, summer party, new style, etc.) La empresa designa a coordinadores de vendedoras para que la supervisen, motiven y asistan en los problemas que se pueden presentar. De cada coordinador se conoce el código, nombre y la zona que coordina. Los productos que contienen los catálogos varían según la temperatura, de los que se conoce código, descripción, costo. Un coordinador supervisa a una o más vendedoras de una zona, una vendedora es supervisada por un solo coordinador. Un producto puede ser incluido en uno o más catálogos, un catálogo incluye muchos productos. Una vendedora vende uno o más catálogos, un producto puede ser vendido por una o varias vendedoras.
