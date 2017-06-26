Nombre: Maryelli Motoche
 Usar audífonos es la preferencia de muchos para escuchar música.  Siempre que tenemos nuestros audífonos y tenemos una ...
 La disminución esporádica de audición la cual es causada por ruidos muy fuertes a alto volumen por lo cual causa un daño...
 La acumulación de cerumen dentro del sistema auditivo trae daños como consecuencia, además de la mala higiene, el uso de...
 Si tienes dificultad para entender lo que las personas hablan. • Debes ajustar constantemente el volumen de la televisió...
 Algunos trastornos del equilibrio son causados ​​por problemas en el oído interno, ya que se afecta el laberinto, quien ...
 Estos son algunos daños que puede ocasionar el uso excesivo de auriculares y que no les tomamos mucha importancia pero p...
Daños que causa los auriculares
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Daños que causa los auriculares

31 views

Published on

informacion sobre los auriculares

Published in: Healthcare
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
31
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Daños que causa los auriculares

  1. 1. Nombre: Maryelli Motoche
  2. 2.  Usar audífonos es la preferencia de muchos para escuchar música.  Siempre que tenemos nuestros audífonos y tenemos una oportunidad estemos donde estemos, así sea en el trabajo, gimnasio, taxi, metro, camioneta y demás sitios, siempre vamos a querer escuchar música.
  3. 3.  La disminución esporádica de audición la cual es causada por ruidos muy fuertes a alto volumen por lo cual causa un daño al sistema auditivo. Las recomendaciones es escuchar a volumen menor que lo que estas acostumbrado y también se dice que si tienes más de 45 minutos escuchando música, debes por lo menos descansar por 15 o 20 minutos.
  4. 4.  La acumulación de cerumen dentro del sistema auditivo trae daños como consecuencia, además de la mala higiene, el uso de los audífonos puede causar daños como este ya que no permite circular el aire y se originan tapones de cera.
  5. 5.  Si tienes dificultad para entender lo que las personas hablan. • Debes ajustar constantemente el volumen de la televisión. • Cuando alguien habla contigo, constantemente tienes que pedirle que reputa lo que te ha dicho. • Te resulta incómodo escuchar sonidos agudos.
  6. 6.  Algunos trastornos del equilibrio son causados ​​por problemas en el oído interno, ya que se afecta el laberinto, quien es el responsable de esta función en el cuerpo. Cuando esta parte se infecta o inflama, se produce una afección llamada laberintitis, que por lo general se acompaña de vértigo y desequilibrio.
  7. 7.  Estos son algunos daños que puede ocasionar el uso excesivo de auriculares y que no les tomamos mucha importancia pero pueden ser muy malos para la salud.

×