What Drives Entrepreneurs to Create Something Out of Nothing? Irrespective of difficult challenges, entrepreneurs are "the...
Since smaller businesses have such an important influence on the business cycle, what drives entrepreneurs to create somet...
Many entrepreneurs are those who walk with their own drums, and with the drive, willpower, and perseverance to bring ideas...
Generally there are numerous reasons that individuals start online businesses as there are people... Although motivations ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What drives entrepreneurs to create something out of nothing

38 views

Published on

What drives entrepreneurs to create something out of nothing

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

What drives entrepreneurs to create something out of nothing

  1. 1. What Drives Entrepreneurs to Create Something Out of Nothing? Irrespective of difficult challenges, entrepreneurs are "the engines of growth" that are transforming the American economy. According to the SBA, entrepreneurs start more than 600, 500 businesses in America every season. How important are small companies to the U. T. economy? Let me talk about with you probably the most recent information (September, 2009) posted by the U. S i9000. Small Business Administration's Workplace of Advocacy. Small businesses... - Represent 99. Seven percent of most employer firms. - Employ just over 1 / 2 of all private sector employees. - Pay 44% of total U. H. private payroll. - Make 64% (net) of recent jobs over the previous 15 years. - Make more than 50% of the nonfarm private major domestic product (GDP). - Hire 40% of high tech workers, such as scientists, engineers, and computer programmers. - Are 52% home-based and 2 per cent franchises. - Produce 13 times more patents every employee than large having a patent of firms.
  2. 2. Since smaller businesses have such an important influence on the business cycle, what drives entrepreneurs to create something, out of nothing at all? For that matter, exactly what is a businessman, and what makes her or him tick? Consider Sam Walton, one of the finest entrepreneurs of the twentieth century who once said, "I have always recently been driven to buck the system, to innovate, and also to take things beyond a place where they are. " What is an entrepreneur? French word, businessperson, means an enterpriser. A great enterpriser is person who undertakes an enterprise or business, with the opportunity of profit or loss. A great entrepreneur is a specific who uses venture capital to begin and finance a new enterprise, and who assumes the financial dangers associated with owning, functioning, and managing a venture. Entrepreneurs come in many varieties and tend to develop innovations and create jobs. As a consequence, based on the SBA, they are really crucial to a stable and robust American economy. Even though many consider entrepreneurs to be visionaries, dreamers, and charming leaders, not all business people share these characteristics.
  3. 3. Many entrepreneurs are those who walk with their own drums, and with the drive, willpower, and perseverance to bring ideas and opportunities to life. Entrepreneurs usually have a clear, communicable eye-sight, a passion for their areas of interest, the motivation to take their vision to market, and the perseverance to continue in spite of road blocks and setbacks. The internet marketers are, without a question, horses of your different breed. Entrepreneurs are mavericks with vision and determination to create a company that takes the vision to advertise. Entrepreneurs, as a group, want to architect and control their own destinies. They are inspired to launch their own business ventures and are motivated to identify and make use of high-potential, business opportunities. That they are typically enthusiastic about all aspects of their chosen area of expertise. Internet marketers have an itch to create a new life, be their own supervisor, follow their own course, and shed the limitations of the 9-to-5 work world. Entrepreneurs move on ideas-ideas that are often developed by an adobe flash of inspiration and that are usually overlooked by others. Entrepreneurs are able to change directions quickly as conditions evolve. They will navigate transitions, tolerate concern, and can balance continuity with change. Most significantly, they can be tenacious! They follow projects through to conclusion and do not quit easily, even in the toughest of times. What drives a person to begin an entrepreneurial journey?
  4. 4. Generally there are numerous reasons that individuals start online businesses as there are people... Although motivations vary from individual to individual, the most typical driver that individuals report as their cause of starting a new enterprise is their desire for self-reliance. Entrepreneurs want to be autonomous. They want to have freedom to take action independently in attaining their desires and goals. Business people also start businesses for many other reasons. Every additional reasons: - Impression of accomplishment: Entrepreneurs have need to achieve and experience a sense of accomplishment. - Innovation/Invention: Business owners have a drive to invent new products, services, processes, markets or opportunities, also to create new guidelines of competition. - Job transition: Entrepreneurs often make career transitions on job laid off, downsizing, away sourcing, retirement, or the desire for independence. - Recognition: Entrepreneurs hunger for: status, power, or acknowledgement for the value of a good idea or a venture. - Wealth building: Though entrepreneurs can become wealthy individuals, entrepreneurs typically do not consider wealth creation as their primary goal - wealth creation comes up as the byproduct of the entrepreneurial adventure. - Principles: Many entrepreneurs like Paul Bola are driven to build businesses that are governed by deeply- held principles and ideals that bring about their community also to society as well. What motivates a business owner is the drive to control his own plan, manage his own work load, and steward his own destiny. Entrepreneurs want to check a future where they are doing what they want to do!

×