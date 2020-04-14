Ejercicio Google analytics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Google Analytics MAR�A PAULA URIBE NATALIA ESCOBAR JUAN PABLO CLAROS
2018 �Cu�l de los dos a�os tuvo m�s usuarios nuevos?1.
2019 El a�o que obtuvo mayor n�mero de usuarios nuevos fue el 2018.
2. �Cu�l es su an�lisis de la informaci�n que arroja audiencia > visi�n general?
En esta visi�n general podemos apreciar que en el periodo del �ltimo mes del a�o actual, que cerca del 82% de los usuarios...
3. �Filtrar por ciudades y apreciar cu�les son las ciudades que hacen mayor n�mero de transacciones, cu�les son los valore...
2018 1,618 TRANSACCIONES 294M EN VENTAS NEW YORK 1,596 TRANSACCIONES 336M EN VENTAS MOUNTAIN VIEW 1,530 TRANSACCIONES 284M...
2019
2019 108 TRANSACCIONES 5M EN VENTAS NEW YORK 37 TRANSACCIONES 2,4M EN VENTAS SAN FRANCISCO 31 TRANSACCIONES 1,1M EN VENTAS...
En las tablas anteriores del punto 3 se pueden estimar los valores de las transacciones y los ingresos que se tienen, adem...
5. �C�mo se comporta la segmentaci�n demogr�fica por g�nero en las ventas? En la segmentaci�n demogr�ficas de genero por v...
6. �C�mo se comporta la segmentaci�n por generaciones en las ventas?
En este gr�fico anterior se puede apreciar que en todas las edades el periodo del 2018 fue el que m�s transacciones tuvo s...
Advantage3 7. �C�mo se comportan los canales en la generaci�n de tr�fico y el aporte a las ventas en cada semestre? Primer...
Segundosemestrede2018
Primersemestrede2019
Segundosemestrede2019
An�lisis por semestre PRIMER SEMESTRE DE 2018 Los canales que predominaron en este periodo fueron: B�squeda org�nica (o se...
8. �C�mo se comporta Google Ads en el aporte a las ventas? Para los a�os 2018 y 2019 podemos ver que las palabras m�s busc...
Consultadeb�squeda Para los a�os 2018 y 2019 podemos ver que las siguen en las b�squedas las mismas que en palabras claves...
×