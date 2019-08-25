Successfully reported this slideshow.
IMPACTO SOCIAL Y MEDIOAMBIENTAL DE LA ROBOTICA PAULA DANIELA MARIN LOPEZ KAREN GISHELL VERGEL AVILA
¿QUE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL TENDRIA?  El calentamiento global, pues las industrias utilizan robots para extraer el petroleo. C...
 La contaminación también se produce durante el proceso en que se construyen los robots.  Para construir un brazo mecáni...
IMPACTO SOCIAL DE LA ROBOTICA  El ser humano desde sus inicios a buscado la manera de adaptarse y modificar su estilo de ...
VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS  Mayor precisión, sin cansancio.  Tareas peligrosas.  Realidad Ampliada.  Mayor velocidad.  Re...
acá encontraras ventajas y desventajas de los robots

  1. 1. IMPACTO SOCIAL Y MEDIOAMBIENTAL DE LA ROBOTICA PAULA DANIELA MARIN LOPEZ KAREN GISHELL VERGEL AVILA
  2. 2. ¿QUE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL TENDRIA?  El calentamiento global, pues las industrias utilizan robots para extraer el petroleo. Con esta acción el CO2 (dióxido de carbono), almacenado en lo más profundo del mar, es devuelto a la atmosfera, aumentado su volumen y en consecuencia la temperatura del aire.  Contaminación: Por lo mismo que se dijo antes, porque al cumplir con su ciclo los robots son desechados. Lo cual provoca la contaminación de las tierras y aguas, pues los robots se componen de varios elementos que se desprenden y quedan sueltas por ahí .
  3. 3.  La contaminación también se produce durante el proceso en que se construyen los robots.  Para construir un brazo mecánico se necesita fundir metal y con eso se produce Y cuando sobran piezas resultantes de una fabricación, estas piezas son desechadas y con esto también son consideradas como contaminación al medio ambiente. una contaminación a la atmosfera
  4. 4. IMPACTO SOCIAL DE LA ROBOTICA  El ser humano desde sus inicios a buscado la manera de adaptarse y modificar su estilo de vida, desde las condiciones más difíciles ha surgido la manera de facilitar la condición de vida humana, de mejorar su calidad y de facilitar maneras productivas de trabajos que reduzcan el esfuerzo físico del hombre en sus tareas cotidianas. La robótica, según se define es la ciencia que estudia el diseño y construcción de máquinas inteligentes, es un conjunto de conocimientos teóricos y prácticos que permiten desarrollar la idea de realizar y automatizar sistemas basados en estructuras poli articuladas. Estas máquinas son fabricadas con cierta capacidad intelectual y están destinadas a la producción.  FUENTE: http://robotica-robotique.blogspot.com/2010/08/que-impacto- ambiental-provocaria.html-  robotique.blogspot.com/2010/08/https://www.monografias.com/docs/El- impacto-de-la-robotica-en-la-F3P5HCYMZ
  5. 5. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS  Mayor precisión, sin cansancio.  Tareas peligrosas.  Realidad Ampliada.  Mayor velocidad.  Reducción de costos.  Pueden ir a donde el humano no puede.  Pueden hacer tareas que para el ser humano son mortales.  son muy serviciales  Pueden ser peligrosos.  Reemplazamiento de mano de obra humana.  Cambio de paradigma.  Pueden ser hackeados por alguien para cambiar tareas.  FUENTE: https://es.wikibooks.org/wiki/Rob%C3%B3tic a/Ventajas_y_desventajas_de_los_Robots

