-
Be the first to like this
Published on
=====<<>>=====
BOOK REVIEW :
Book title: [+]The best book of the month Investigative Interviewing: Psychology and Practice (Wiley Series in Psychology of Crime, Policing and Law) [FREE]
Author: Rebecca Milne
publisher: Rebecca Milne
Book thickness: 170 p
Year of publication: 2007
Best Sellers Rank : #3
=====<<>>=====
BOOK DESCRIPTION :
none download now : https://yovanastafara007.blogspot.com/?book=047198728X
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment