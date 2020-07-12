Infer purpose of the visual media

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Infer the purpose of visual media
Let’sLearn This
What do you remember about the lesson on film direction? What commercials on television do you remember? Why is it easy fo...
Let’sTryThis
Task 1. Say something about what is shown. “Spoliarium”
What helps you describe the painting better? By looking at the picture, do you understand the meaning of the painting?
Let’sStudy This
What is visual? It is something you look at, such as pictures, chart, or film that is used to make something more appealin...
Media can be used in almost any discipline to enhance learning, both in class, and also for out-of-class assignments. Shor...
Types of Visual Media 1. Images Images are among the most common types of visual media being used by online marketers toda...
2. Videos The videos are very engaging content. Internet users prefer to watch videos because they want to see what a prod...
3. Infographics Infographics are visually attractive and present researched facts in ways that are very simple to understa...
Images, videos, and infographics are just three of the most effective visual media you can use to market your product or s...
Purpose of Visual Media People use visual aids to express their opinions and desires for centuries now. Human beings have ...
Visual media helps retain concepts and ideas. It makes concepts more accessible to a person than text media and help with ...
Online Sources An online source is material you find online. It can be an online newspaper, magazine, or television websit...
Let’sDoThis
Task 1. Are Visual Media Important? Choose a partner and talk about the images below.
Task 1. Are Visual Media Important? Choose a partner and talk about the images below. Can you understand better the images...
Let’sDoMore
Task 2. Viewing the Movie Clip! “Wolf saves man from Bear attack” With your group mates, discuss how the movie clip helps ...
Video link: https://tinyurl.com/y7dat53d
Let’sEnrich Ourselves
Task 3. Writing Retell the story. Write at least 3-4 paragraphs about what you have just watched, “The Wolf that Saved a M...
Let’s Remember This
Visual media is very important because you can convey your message in an engaging way. It allows you to see and hear the i...
Infer purpose of the visual media
Infer purpose of the visual media

Contains helpful information about and some examples of visual media.

