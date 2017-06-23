Reciclaje del vidrio El vidrio es un material totalmente reciclable y no hay límite en la cantidad de veces que puede ser ...
Reciclaje del vidrio

la naturaleza es vida

Published in: Environment
Reciclaje del vidrio

  1. 1. Reciclaje del vidrio El vidrio es un material totalmente reciclable y no hay límite en la cantidad de veces que puede ser reprocesado. Al reciclarlo no se pierden las propiedades y se ahorra una cantidad de energía de alrededor del 30 % con respecto al vidrio nuevo. Para su adecuado reciclaje el vidrio es separado y clasificado según su tipo el cual por lo común está asociado a su color, una clasificación general es la que divide a los vidrios en tres grupos: verde, ámbar o café y transparente. Contenedor de recogida de botellas de vidrio en España. El proceso de reciclado después de la clasificación del vidrio requiere que todo material ajeno sea separado como son tapas metálicas y etiquetas, luego el vidrio es triturado y fundido junto con arena, hidróxido de sodio y caliza para fabricar nuevos productos que tendrán idénticas propiedades con respecto al vidrio fabricado directamente de los recursos naturales.18 En algunas ciudades del mundo se han implementado programas de reciclaje de vidrio, en ellas pueden encontrarse contenedores especiales para vidrio en lugares públicos. En ciertos casos el vidrio es reutilizado, antes que reciclado. No se funde, sino que se vuelve a utilizar únicamente lavándolo (en el caso de los recipientes). En acristalamientos, también se puede aprovechar el vidrio cortándolo nuevamente (siempre que se necesite una unidad más pequeña). Utilidades del vidrio[editar] Las principales características del vidrio (su transparencia y su dureza), a pesar de las restricciones impuestas por su principal limitación (su fragilidad), lo convierten en un elemento imprescindible en numerosísimas aplicaciones, formando por sí mismo un grupo de materiales de una enorme importancia económica. Edificación y arquitectura[editar]
  2. 2. Fachad as Desde mediado s del siglo XX las fachada s de vidrio se han converti do en una seña de identida d casi impresci ndible de los gran des edificios de las principales urbes del mundo. Estas fachadas suelen estar realizadas mediante piezas de vidrio plano con una amplísima gama de colores, lo que facilita la labor creativa de los arquitectos. Estos vidrios normalmente son sometidos a determinados procesos que mejoran sus propiedades de aislamiento térmico y acústico; y su capacidad de atenuación de la luz exterior. En las fachadas convencionales el vidrio sigue mantienendo su papel preponderante en las ventanas, integrado en distintos tipos de carpinterías (desde las tradicionales de madera, pasando por las de acero, las de aluminio, y llegando a las de PVC), con vidrios sencillos o vidrios dobles separados por una capa confinada de aire. Interiores Escalera de vidrio laminado Hoy en día, el vidrio se ha convertido en un elemento primordial en la decoración del hogar. Gracias a su elegancia, transmisión de la luz exterior y su transparencia, el vidrio hace que los espacios se conviertan en amplios y limpios. Para ello la elección del vidrio adecuado es muy importante sobre todo para arquitectos y diseñadores que son los que hacen uso de este material para la creación de sus proyectos. Además, al tener distintos colores y texturas, el vidrio se puede utilizar de formas numerosas en infinidad de elementos, tales como:  Mamparas de baño Torre de Cristal en Madrid, revestida de vidrio Torre Agbar en Barcelona, con vidrio coloreado
  3. 3.  Mamparas divisorias  Espejos  Revestimiento de paredes  Barandillas  Cortinas  Vitrinas  Mesas  Lucernarios  Vidrieras Aislamiento térmico y acústico La lana de vidrio se utiliza como aislante térmico y acústico en edificación, colocado entre los paramentos exteriores e interiores de muchas edificaciones. Elementos estructurales Existen algunas realizaciones pioneras que han utilizado la fibra de vidrio tratada con resinas para su empleo en pequeños puentes19 y pasarelas, aprovechando las ventajas de su ligereza. Así mismo, se ha planteado el uso de barras de fibra de vidrio para el armado de hormigones, evitando así el efecto de la corrosión sobre las armaduras metálicas en ambientes especialmente agresivos.

