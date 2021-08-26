Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANIFICACIÓN 2021 Lineamientos ABP PATRICIA VASQUEZ ESPINOZA
¿Qué es el aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos? ¿Qué desarrollan?
¿Qué es el aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos? ¿Cuál es el rol del docente?
Estándares de oro del Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos (ABP) file:///C:/Users/12536540-k/Desktop/PLANIFICACION%202021/ABP/a...
¿CUÁLES SON LOS ELEMENTOS DEL APRENDIZAJE BASADO EN PROYECTO?
Pregunta o problema central: Los problemas que se abordan en un proyecto se vinculan con situaciones reales y significativ...
Indagación sostenida Cuando los estudiantes se enfrentan a un problema desafiante, comienza el proceso de búsqueda para co...
Autenticidad Se refiere a la conexión entre el aprendizaje y el mundo real de los estudiantes, aumentando la motivación de...
Voz y elección del estudiante Los estudiantes deben sentir que son capaces de participar activamente, tomar decisiones, ex...
Metacognición A lo largo de un proyecto, los estudiantes junto con el docente deben reflexionar sobre lo que están aprendi...
Crítica y revisión Los estudiantes deben estar abiertos a dar y recibir comentarios constructivos acerca del trabajo propi...
Producto público A diferencia de otras metodologías, en el Aprendizaje Basado en Proyecto la respuesta o solución a la pre...
Producto público Al finalizar el proyecto, los estudiantes deberán tener la posibilidad de presentarlo públicamente, lo qu...
Producto público Finalmente, hacer que el trabajo de los alumnos sea público es una forma efectiva de comunicarse con los ...
Producto público
Consejos para el docente:
“UN LUGAR DE EXCELENCIA PARA CRECER”
Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos 2021

  1. 1. PLANIFICACIÓN 2021 Lineamientos ABP PATRICIA VASQUEZ ESPINOZA PATRICIA.VASQUEZ@CMWT.CL WhatsApp: +56966277901
  2. 2. Tabla: 15:30 Bienvenida y Devocional 15:40 Elementos del Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos 16:00 Taller Grupal 16:40 Plenario 16:55 Despedida
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos? Se define como una propuesta de enseñanza que se organiza en torno a un problema o necesidad que se puede resolver aplicando diferentes perspectivas y áreas del conocimiento.
  4. 4. ¿Qué es el aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos? Para encontrar la solución, los estudiantes movilizarán conocimientos, habilidades y actitudes durante todo el proceso hasta llegar a una solución que se expresa en un producto.
  5. 5. ¿Qué es el aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos? Los proyectos surgen desde las propias inquietudes e intereses de los estudiantes, potenciando así su motivación por aprender y su compromiso frente al propio aprendizaje.
  6. 6. ¿Qué es el aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos? ¿Qué desarrollan?
  7. 7. ¿Qué es el aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos? ¿Cuál es el rol del docente?
  Estándares de oro del Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos (ABP)
  9. 9. ¿CUÁLES SON LOS ELEMENTOS DEL APRENDIZAJE BASADO EN PROYECTO?
  10. 10. Pregunta o problema central: Los problemas que se abordan en un proyecto se vinculan con situaciones reales y significativos para los estudiantes. Se vinculan con sus inquietudes e intereses, motivándolos a explorar y participar activamente en la búsqueda responsable de una solución.
  11. 11. Indagación sostenida Cuando los estudiantes se enfrentan a un problema desafiante, comienza el proceso de búsqueda para construir soluciones. Durante el proceso, los estudiantes hacen nuevas preguntas, utilizan recursos, profundizan los conocimientos.
  12. 12. Autenticidad Se refiere a la conexión entre el aprendizaje y el mundo real de los estudiantes, aumentando la motivación de los estudiantes al ligar los aprendizajes con su contexto.
  13. 13. Voz y elección del estudiante Los estudiantes deben sentir que son capaces de participar activamente, tomar decisiones, expresar sus puntos de vista, proponer soluciones durante el trabajo en equipo, de expresarse a través de los productos que crean. Participar activamente en un proyecto desde la identificación del problema hasta la divulgación del producto, fortaleciendo el compromiso y la motivación con su propio aprendizaje
  14. 14. Metacognición A lo largo de un proyecto, los estudiantes junto con el docente deben reflexionar sobre lo que están aprendiendo, cómo están aprendiendo y por qué están aprendiendo. La reflexión puede ocurrir informalmente, como parte de la cultura y el diálogo en el aula, pero también debe ser una parte explícita de los diarios del proyecto, la evaluación formativa programada, las discusiones en los puntos de control del proyecto y las presentaciones públicas del trabajo de los alumnos. La reflexión sobre el proyecto en sí, cómo se diseñó e implementó, ayuda a los alumnos a decidir cómo podrían abordar su próximo proyecto y a mejorar las prácticas en el uso de esta metodología.
  15. 15. Crítica y revisión Los estudiantes deben estar abiertos a dar y recibir comentarios constructivos acerca del trabajo propio y de sus compañeros. Idealmente, esto debe realizarse mediante protocolos formales y con el apoyo de rúbricas. También pueden contribuir al proceso de crítica invitados o expertos externos, brindando un punto de vista auténtico y real. La crítica y revisión del trabajo propio permite a los estudiantes evaluar los resultados de su aprendizaje, fortaleciendo la evaluación formativa.
  16. 16. Producto público A diferencia de otras metodologías, en el Aprendizaje Basado en Proyecto la respuesta o solución a la pregunta o problema se expresa en un “producto”, que puede ser un artefacto tangible, multimedial o digital, una presentación sobre la solución a un problema, un desempeño o evento, entre otras opciones.
  17. 17. Producto público Al finalizar el proyecto, los estudiantes deberán tener la posibilidad de presentarlo públicamente, lo que aumenta enormemente su motivación, ya que no se reduce a un intercambio privado entre profesor y alumno. Esto tiene un impacto en el aula y la cultura escolar, ayudando a crear una “comunidad de aprendizaje”, donde los estudiantes y los maestros discuten lo que se está aprendiendo, cómo se aprende, cuáles son los estándares de desempeño aceptables y cómo se puede mejorar el desempeño de los alumnos.
  18. 18. Producto público Finalmente, hacer que el trabajo de los alumnos sea público es una forma efectiva de comunicarse con los padres y los miembros de la comunidad.
  19. 19. Producto público
  20. 20. Consejos para el docente:
  21. 21. “UN LUGAR DE EXCELENCIA PARA CRECER”

