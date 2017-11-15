Unidad 1 desarrollo_sustentable

Unidad 1. Introducción Desarrollo Sustentable. 1.1 Concepto de sustentabilidad. El concepto de desarrollo sustentable se h...
1.2 Principios de la sustentabilidad. 1. Principio precautorio Si reconocemos que la naturaleza es más sabia que los seres...
1.3 Dimensiones de la sustentabilidad. De acuerdo con el Programa UNESCO "Educating for a Sustainable Future" (educando pa...
Se protegen los sistemas naturales y se utilizan los recursos sabiamente. En una sociedad sustentable se protegen los sist...
vinculado a las contribuciones de las personas de áreas vecinas, dentro y fuera del país. • Impulsando la producción y con...
El escenario comprende, al menos tres elementos centrales y 3 escenarios:
1.3.1 Escenario económico de la sustentabilidad. La dimensión o escenario económico del desarrollo sustentable se centra e...
con la dimensión económica toda vez que los recursos económicos que se obtienen sirven para la satisfacción de las necesid...
1.3.3 Escenario natural de la sustentabilidad. Comprender el escenario natural es evitar el colapso de la sociedad. Además...
1.4 Visión sistémica de la sustentabilidad. La visión es un sentido (de la vista), pero sobre todo se concibe como una est...
Introducción al desarrollo sustentable.

  1. 1. Unidad 1. Introducción Desarrollo Sustentable. 1.1 Concepto de sustentabilidad. El concepto de desarrollo sustentable se hizo conocido mundialmente a partir del informe “Nuestro Futuro Común”, publicado en 1987 con motivo de la preparación para la Conferencia Mundial de las Naciones Unidas sobre Medio Ambiente y Desarrollo, realizada en Río de Janeiro, Brasil, en 1992. Sustentabilidad significa satisfacer las necesidades de la generación presente sin comprometer la capacidad de las generaciones futuras de satisfacer sus propias necesidades. Para lograrla hay que tomar en cuenta los factores implícitos en esta definición, que son: bienestar, desarrollo, medio ambiente y futuro. La Comisión Mundial para el Medio Ambiente y el Desarrollo, establecida por las Naciones Unidas en 1983, definió el desarrollo sustentable como el “desarrollo que satisface las necesidades del presente sin comprometer las capacidades que tienen las futuras generaciones para satisfacer sus propias necesidades”. ¿Qué es la sustentabilidad? se refiere al equilibrio que existente entre una especies con los recursos del entorno que propone satisfacer las necesidades de la actual generación sin sacrificar las capacidades futuras. ¿Qué es la sustentabilidad para una sociedad? Significa la existencia de condiciones económicas, ecológicas, sociales y políticas, que permitan su funcionamiento en forma armónica en el tiempo y en el espacio. Cuando no puede haber sustentabilidad en una sociedad? cuando se están destruyendo o terminando los bienes de la naturaleza, o cuando la riqueza de un sector se logra a costa de la pobreza de otro.
  2. 2. 1.2 Principios de la sustentabilidad. 1. Principio precautorio Si reconocemos que la naturaleza es más sabia que los seres humanos deberíamos actuar con precaución y cautela cuando no disponemos de los suficientes conocimientos sobre los efectos que pueden ocasionar en el ambiente ciertas tecnologías y compuestos químicos que podrían poner en riesgo a los seres humanos o a las otras especies. 2. Principio de interdependencia e interconexión Deriva de la premisa de que todo está conectado a todo, es decir que ni en la naturaleza ni en la sociedad hay fenómenos que operan de forma aislada o independiente. El ser humano no es más que un hilo en el tejido de la vida y el daño a una parte del tejido puede afectar a la totalidad del mismo. Dependemos de los sistemas sustentadores de vida y todas las formas de vida tienen valor ya que prestan servicios ambientales incluyendo a las bacterias. 3. Principio de eficiencia y mesura. Deriva de la premisa de que en la naturaleza no hay nada gratuito. Todo lo que aparentemente nos provee la naturaleza de forma gratuita como el oxígeno, significa millones de años de evolución, su destrucción implica grandes pérdidas a veces irreversibles. Si cortamos los bosques a un ritmo más rápido de su capacidad de regeneración natural, perderemos el recurso. 4. El principio de equilibrio. La naturaleza se encuentra en permanente cambio y recomponiendo equilibrios dinámicos, pero cuando un elemento se pierde o disminuye mucho, puede ocurrir una ruptura que impida recomponer el equilibrio del ecosistema y, en consecuencia, producir su colapso. Por eso este principio significa que el uso humano de un recurso no debiera rebasar un umbral crítico y el impacto humano no sobrepasar la capacidad de carga de los ecosistemas.
  3. 3. 1.3 Dimensiones de la sustentabilidad. De acuerdo con el Programa UNESCO "Educating for a Sustainable Future" (educando para un futuro sustentable) existen cuatro dimensiones de la sustentabilidad: social, ecológica, económica y política. Cada una de ellas trae aparejado un principio esencial. La sustentabilidad social se vincula con los valores/ principios de la paz y la equidad; la ecológica con la conservación; la sustentabilidad económica con el desarrollo adecuado y la política con la democracia. Esto implica que una sociedad sustentable será aquella en la cual: La gente se preocupa por los demás y valora la justicia social y la paz. En una sociedad sustentable la gente se preocupa por los demás y valora la justicia social y la paz, por ejemplo: • Asegurando el acceso al agua segura, el alimento y la vivienda para todos. • Valorando y respetando los roles y contribuciones de las mujeres y niñas tanto como se hace con los hombres y niños varones. • Preocupándose por los jóvenes, los ancianos y las personas con discapacidad así como otros grupos sociales menos poderosos y principalmente marginales. • Atesorando el patrimonio cultural y el bienestar de los aborígenes. • Valorando y respetando la diversidad cultural en todas sus formas. • Reforzando las particularidades locales y nuestra identidad comprendiendo la conexión nacional y global. • Protegiendo la salud humana y la calidad de vida mediante ambientes seguros, limpios y saludables. • Maximizando el acceso de todos a la educación. • Construyendo pueblos y ciudades 'humanas' en forma y escala. • Solucionando las disputas mediante la discusión, la negociación y otros medios pacíficos.
  4. 4. Se protegen los sistemas naturales y se utilizan los recursos sabiamente. En una sociedad sustentable se protegen los sistemas naturales y se utilizan los recursos sabiamente, por ejemplo: • Valorando y protegiendo la biodiversidad • Preocupándose y respetando la vida de todas las especies de animales, plantas, etc. • Utilizando la energía, el agua, los bosques, el suelo y otros recursos naturales en forma eficiente y cuidadosa. • Minimizando los residuos, luego recuperándolos y reutilizándolos a través del reciclado, compostage y recupero de la energía y disponiendo lo restante en forma segura. • Limitando la contaminación a niveles que no dañen los sistemas naturales o la salud humana. • Manteniendo y restaurando la salud de los ecosistemas. • Viviendo "ligeramente" sobre el Planeta (¡¡no tenemos por qué dejar huellas muy profundas o demasiado duraderas!!!). Se valora el desarrollo adecuado y la satisfacción de las necesidades básicas para todos. En una sociedad sustentable la gente valora el desarrollo adecuado y la satisfacción de las necesidades básicas de todos, por ejemplo: • Creando una economía local vibrante que brinde oportunidades para el trabajo satisfactorio y significante para todos. • Asegurando que las necesidades humanas fundamentales de todos son satisfechas. • Valorando el trabajo voluntario y no remunerado en el hogar y la comunidad. • Apoyando políticas que asignen el costo social y ecológico real así como los beneficios de los bienes y servicios que consumimos. • Reconociendo que el estándar de vida de una comunidad se encuentra
  5. 5. vinculado a las contribuciones de las personas de áreas vecinas, dentro y fuera del país. • Impulsando la producción y consumo de bienes y servicios que no degradan el ambiente local o global ni la calidad de vida de otras personas, especialmente aquellas del sur. • Promoviendo la responsabilidad corporativa (de las empresas). Una sociedad sustentable toma las decisiones a través de medios justos y democráticos, por ejemplo: • Desarrollando y promoviendo las instituciones democráticas y los procesos de toma de decisiones. • Descentralizando la toma de decisiones a los niveles locales de gobierno (por ejemplo los municipios). • Promoviendo la responsabilidad gubernamental y la consideración de las comunidades locales. • Otorgando poder a todos los sectores de la comunidad para participar en las decisiones tanto a nivel nacional, como regional y local. • Desarrollando las capacidades de las ONGs (organizaciones no gubernamentales), asociaciones vecinales y profesionales o otros elementos de una sociedad civil vibrante. • Erradicando la corrupción en el gobierno y los negocios. (¡¡¡que es TAN necesario en nuestros países!!!). El Diccionario Enciclopédico Grijalbo define como "cada una de las tres direcciones en que se sitúa un volumen: planta, alzado y perfil. Cada una de las magnitudes fundamentales con que se expresa una magnitud deriva. Aspecto, relieve que alcanza una cosa". Para fines de este texto, la dimensión se entiende como aspecto, del que resulta posible definir una medida física; asimismo, permite describir el concepto de escenario, el cual se asume como "el lugar en el que se desarrolla una acción o un suceso", o como el "conjunto de circunstancias o ambiente que rodea a una persona o situación".
  6. 6. El escenario comprende, al menos tres elementos centrales y 3 escenarios:
  7. 7. 1.3.1 Escenario económico de la sustentabilidad. La dimensión o escenario económico del desarrollo sustentable se centra en mantener el proceso de desarrollo económico por vías óptimas hacia la maximización del bienestar humano, teniendo en cuenta las restricciones impuestas por la disponibilidad del capital natural (recursos naturales). Configurar el escenario económico desde la perspectiva de la sustentabilidad no es una tarea fácil. La dificultad radica entre los intereses medulares que persiguen el régimen de producción actual- el capitalismo contemporáneo - y los objetivos que proyecta la sustentabilidad. Ambos son conceptos antagónicos. Sin embargo, poco más allá de esta contradicción irreconciliable existe la posibilidad de desdoblar una descripción sucinta de cómo podría constituirse aquel escenario. La unidad que converge en todo escenario de la sustentabilidad se forma con la GENTE y su comunidad, le sigue el territorio en tanto unidad geomorfológica y como construcción social. En el territorio se descubren las formas diversas en que las comunidades y su gente (rural o urbana) manejan los recursos de los que disponen para la producción de bienes y servicios; asimismo, esto da confianza para la reproducción social. El escenario económico se nutre de los criterios de identidad de la comunidad para estimular cambios productivos. Se pretende que éstos se rijan con una visión de los límites ecológicos en su relación con las economías locales.  En esta perspectiva económica se piensa en los factores como aspectos complementarios, más que como sustitutos. Apelar a la complementariedad se hace en el sentido de un factor limitante. Un factor se vuelve limitante cuando un incremento en el (los) otro (s) facto (es) no incrementa el producto, pero un incremento en el factor en cuestión (el limitante) va a incrementar el producto.  La naturaleza complementaria del capital natural y el capital hecho por el hombre se ve de manera obvia al preguntar de qué sirve un buen aserradero sin un bosque, o una refinería sin petróleo o un barco pesquero sin peces.  En los ejemplos anteriores, se ve la interrelación de los tres escenarios o dimensiones del desarrollo sustentable, el escenario natural, que abarca a los bosques, mares, ríos etc, el escenario socio-cultural que se refiere a las personas que se dedican a la pesca, exploración forestal y carpintería y los que trabajan en la refinería de petróleo, los cuales a su vez se relacionan
  8. 8. con la dimensión económica toda vez que los recursos económicos que se obtienen sirven para la satisfacción de las necesidades de las personas y de los países, al exportar los bienes obtenidos del escenario natural. 1.3.2 Escenario socio cultural de la sustentabilidad. La configuración del escenario sociocultural de la sustentabilidad se entiende como un proceso de diálogo que implica "aprendizaje y construcción colectiva de ideas y propuestas". Se trata de cimentar la democracia y de tender puentes para la inclusión de toda la gente y trascender hacia la equidad social, previo análisis de la realidad socioeconómica de la comunidad. Es decir, SIGNIFICA EJERCER EL PRINCIPIO INDIVISIBLE DE LA LIBERTAD COMO Sen y Dreze (1995) lo sugieren. A partir de este principio se identifican y estudian los efectos de las actividades sociales sobre los ecosistemas locales, así como el impacto humano sobre éstos como un factor que hace más compleja la predicción social. No queda de lado el derecho a la educación, el derecho al trabajo y el derecho a la seguridad. Tampoco se exenta el papel que cumplen los empresarios y sus empresas. La dimensión socio-cultural, del desarrollo sustentable consiste en reconocer el derecho a un acceso equitativo a los bienes comunes para todos los seres humanos en términos intergeneracional e intergeneracionales,  Tanto entre géneros como entre culturas.  Esta dimensión no sólo se refiere a a la distribución espacial y etaria (por edades) de la población, sino que remite, de manera especial, al conjunto de relaciones sociales y económicas que se establecen en cualquier sociedad y que tienen como base la religión, la ética y la propia cultura.  Asimismo, esta dimensión tiene como referente obligatorio a la población y presta especial atención a sus formas de organización y de participación en la toma de decisiones. También se refiere a las interacciones entre la sociedad civil y el sector público.
  9. 9. 1.3.3 Escenario natural de la sustentabilidad. Comprender el escenario natural es evitar el colapso de la sociedad. Además, significa percibir las formas diversas que adopta el flujo de energía. Las perturbaciones ambientales, más que la estabilidad, son el objeto de interés. De forma especial, el estado de complejidad y las unidades y factores que lo propician determinan el entorno ambiental. Por ejemplo, el calentamiento global es un estado de complejidad que a todo el mundo interesa, dado que los cambios que generan a todos les afecta, pero muy pocos pueden explicarlo. • Esta dimensión surge del postulado que afirma que el futuro del desarrollo depende de la capacidad que tengan los actores institucionales y los agentes económicos para conocer y manejar, según una perspectiva a largo plazo. Los recursos naturales renovables y su medio ambiente. En esta dimensión se presta especial atención a la biodiversidad y principalmente, a los recursos como el suelo, el agua, y la cobertura vegetal (bosque), que son los factores que en un plazo menor determinan la capacidad productiva de determinados espacios. • En términos ecológicos, el desarrollo sustentable supone que la economía sea circular, que se produzca un cierre de los ciclos, tratando de imitar a la naturaleza. Es decir los sistemas productivos son diseñados para utilizar únicamente recursos y energías renovables, para no producir residuos, ya que estos vuelve a la naturaleza o se convierten en entrada (input) de otro producto manufacturado. • Este modelo opera considerando el ciclo vital del producto completo, desde su extracción hasta la disposición final del residuo cuando su vida útil termina. Este intervalo se divide en tres etapas: la primera consiste en aplicar el principio de “quien contamina paga” a la hora de fijar los precios. La segunda es la elección informada del consumidor mediante el etiquetado, y la tercera se refiere al diseño ecológico del producto, para lo cual se aplican las herramientas: inventario del ciclo de vida (ICV) y el Análisis del Ciclo de Vida (ACV).
  10. 10. 1.4 Visión sistémica de la sustentabilidad. La visión es un sentido (de la vista), pero sobre todo se concibe como una estructura descriptiva, la cual se sustenta en una lógica imaginativa de la que se diseña una senda que conduce a objetivos futuros. La visión es una forma en particular de interpretar el mundo que nos rodea que, de suyo, es una fuente inagotable de información, mientras que sistemática es un objetivo; sin embargo para los propósitos de este texto se retoma el enfoque de la biología, donde sistemática es el estudio de la clasificación de las especies. Esta clasificación tiene dos planos: uno descriptivo y otro explicativo. En cuanto a la sociedad humana, desde un punto de vista sistémico, significa analizar cómo la sociedad se ha desarrollado históricamente y cómo los métodos de hacer las cosas se han vuelto arraigados en particular en la población de personas .Dado que las formas actuales de desarrollo desde su origen proliferaron desde el Oeste, la mayor parte del siguiente análisis se centrará en la sociedad occidental. Probablemente el mayor contribuyente al desarrollo no sostenible y la degradación ambiental es la concepción que la sociedad humana tiene de sí misma con el medio natural. Esta separación entre el hombre y la naturaleza ha formado a los modelos de negocios y sirve como base para el desarrollo humano. La visión sistemática de la sustentabilidad se ocuparía de observar las estructuras que subyacen en un problema de interés; así también, tomando el sistema de una forma general, describir y explicar las interrelaciones que se desarrollan entre las variables debidamente clasificadas que representan el citado problema. Problema que, según Gallopin (2003), reúne un conjunto de factores determinantes de las sostenibilidad, la cual comprende la disponibilidad de recursos, la adaptación/flexibilidad, la homeostasis, la capacidad de respuesta, la auto dependencia y el empoderamiento.

