Unit 2 - Measurement

Students will be able to:
-Know the metric base units for time, temperature, length, mass, and volume.
-Identify and use SI prefixes (mega, kilo, deci, centi, milli, micro, nano).
-Describe the difference between accuracy and precision.
-Read measurement devices in the laboratory environment and estimate to the correct digit.
-Determine which digits in a measurement are significant.
-Set up a line graph, placing the independent and dependent variables on the appropriate axis.
-Convert small decimals and large whole numbers to scientific notation and vice versa.
-Round a calculated value to the appropriate number of significant figures.
-Use the formula for percent error including identifying the actual and experimental values.
-Label all answers with the proper unit.
-Solve the density equation for density, mass, and volume.
