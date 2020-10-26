Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIT 2: MEASUREMENT
Quantity vs. Measurement What is a quantity? Something that has magnitude, size, or amount. Measurement: unit Ex. teaspoon...
Base Units of Measurement (SI Units) Length Mass Time Temperature Amount meters (m) kilogram (kg) seconds (s) Kelvin (K) m...
Other Common Units of Measurement Volume Pressure Energy Temperature liter (L) = dm3 kiloPascal (kPa) atmosphere (atm) mil...
Converting oC to Kelvin “Absolute Zero” Formula: oC + 273 = K Examples:
Scientific Notation
Why Significant Figures?
Significant Figures Rules: 1. Any nonzero digit is ALWAYS significant. 2. “Sandwiched” zeros are ALWAYS significant. 3. “L...
Calculating with Significant Figures Multiplication and Division: the original number that has the smallest number of sig ...
Calculating with Significant Figures Addition and Subtraction: the smallest number of sig figs AFTER the decimal in the or...
Accuracy vs Precision Accuracy – how close you are to the RIGHT answer. Precision – how close your measurements are TO EAC...
Percent Error Degree of closeness to the true value (how far off were you?) Formula: accepted value – (true value) from a ...
Dimensional Analysis A method of converting units that utilizes conversion factors. Steps: 1. List the given. 2. Set up th...
Dimensional Analysis Practice Convert 6.531 hours to minutes. Convert 875 minutes to hours.
Dimensional Analysis Practice How many years old are you if you have lived 1 billion seconds?
Dimensional Analysis Practice Because you never learned dimensional analysis, you have been working at a fast food restaur...
THE METRIC SYSTEM
Metric System and Prefixes • An international system of prefixes that can be attached to any of the SI units (meter, secon...
Making Metric Conversions Use the same steps as DA problems! Steps: 1. List the given. 2. Set up the conversions with the ...
Making Metric Conversions A dog has a mass of 6.5 kilograms. How many grams is this? What is the dog’s mass in milligrams?
Making Metric Conversions A wavelength of light is 4.58 x 10-7 m. What is this length in nm? How many kL are equivalent to...
Double Unit Conversions Steps: 1. List the given. 2. Begin converting either unit, just be sure to cancel out units throug...
Double Unit Conversions Convert 1.023 x 107 nm/day to cm/sec.
Density Formula: Mass – Volume – of a regular object vs water displacement
Practicing Density For their anniversary, Judy received a gold ring from her boyfriend Tom. Knowing that Tom has been know...
Densities of Common Substances
Make a graph for the data set provided. Your graph should include: - hand drawn copy of the graph - digital copy of the gr...
Questions: 1. What type of relationship is shown on this graph? 2. What is the density of this substance? 3. A sample of t...
Unit 2 - Measurement
Unit 2 - Measurement
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit 2 - Measurement

16 views

Published on

Students will be able to:
-Know the metric base units for time, temperature, length, mass, and volume.
-Identify and use SI prefixes (mega, kilo, deci, centi, milli, micro, nano).
-Describe the difference between accuracy and precision.
-Read measurement devices in the laboratory environment and estimate to the correct digit.
-Determine which digits in a measurement are significant.
-Set up a line graph, placing the independent and dependent variables on the appropriate axis.
-Convert small decimals and large whole numbers to scientific notation and vice versa.
-Round a calculated value to the appropriate number of significant figures.
-Use the formula for percent error including identifying the actual and experimental values.
-Label all answers with the proper unit.
-Solve the density equation for density, mass, and volume.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit 2 - Measurement

  1. 1. UNIT 2: MEASUREMENT
  2. 2. Quantity vs. Measurement What is a quantity? Something that has magnitude, size, or amount. Measurement: unit Ex. teaspoon vs. volume
  3. 3. Base Units of Measurement (SI Units) Length Mass Time Temperature Amount meters (m) kilogram (kg) seconds (s) Kelvin (K) moles (mol)
  4. 4. Other Common Units of Measurement Volume Pressure Energy Temperature liter (L) = dm3 kiloPascal (kPa) atmosphere (atm) millimeters Mercury (mmHg) Joule (J) Celsius (oC)
  5. 5. Converting oC to Kelvin “Absolute Zero” Formula: oC + 273 = K Examples:
  6. 6. Scientific Notation
  7. 7. Why Significant Figures?
  8. 8. Significant Figures Rules: 1. Any nonzero digit is ALWAYS significant. 2. “Sandwiched” zeros are ALWAYS significant. 3. “Leading” zeros are NEVER significant. 4. “Trailing” zeros are SOMETIMES significant. a. YES when there is a decimal point b. NO when there is not a decimal point
  9. 9. Calculating with Significant Figures Multiplication and Division: the original number that has the smallest number of sig figs determines the number of sig figs in the answer. 89.5540 x 43.10 = 3380 / 457.0 = 0.006750 / 32 =
  10. 10. Calculating with Significant Figures Addition and Subtraction: the smallest number of sig figs AFTER the decimal in the original values determines the number of sig figs AFTER the decimal in the answer. 5.44 + 2.6103 =
  11. 11. Accuracy vs Precision Accuracy – how close you are to the RIGHT answer. Precision – how close your measurements are TO EACH OTHER
  12. 12. Percent Error Degree of closeness to the true value (how far off were you?) Formula: accepted value – (true value) from a reference experimental value – from the lab
  13. 13. Dimensional Analysis A method of converting units that utilizes conversion factors. Steps: 1. List the given. 2. Set up the conversions with the units “criss-crossed” 3. Cancel out the units. 4. Multiply across and divide down. 5. Sig figs and units!
  14. 14. Dimensional Analysis Practice Convert 6.531 hours to minutes. Convert 875 minutes to hours.
  15. 15. Dimensional Analysis Practice How many years old are you if you have lived 1 billion seconds?
  16. 16. Dimensional Analysis Practice Because you never learned dimensional analysis, you have been working at a fast food restaurant for the past 35 years wrapping hamburgers. Each hour you wrap 184 burgers and you work 8 hours a day, 5 days a week. You get paid $840.34 every 2 weeks. How many hamburgers would you have to wrap in order to make a million dollars?
  17. 17. THE METRIC SYSTEM
  18. 18. Metric System and Prefixes • An international system of prefixes that can be attached to any of the SI units (meter, second, gram, mole, liter, etc).
  19. 19. Making Metric Conversions Use the same steps as DA problems! Steps: 1. List the given. 2. Set up the conversions with the units “criss-crossed” → ALWAYS go through “base” 3. Cancel out the units. 4. Multiply across and divide down. 5. Sig figs and units!
  20. 20. Making Metric Conversions A dog has a mass of 6.5 kilograms. How many grams is this? What is the dog’s mass in milligrams?
  21. 21. Making Metric Conversions A wavelength of light is 4.58 x 10-7 m. What is this length in nm? How many kL are equivalent to 891 mL?
  22. 22. Double Unit Conversions Steps: 1. List the given. 2. Begin converting either unit, just be sure to cancel out units throughout the problem. 3. Work until the first unit matches what you want. Once you are done with it, LEAVE IT ALONE! 4. Begin work on the second unit following the same rules as with the first. 5. Sig figs and units!
  23. 23. Double Unit Conversions Convert 1.023 x 107 nm/day to cm/sec.
  24. 24. Density Formula: Mass – Volume – of a regular object vs water displacement
  25. 25. Practicing Density For their anniversary, Judy received a gold ring from her boyfriend Tom. Knowing that Tom has been known to lie, Judy decided to check the authenticity of the ring. a. What is the volume of the ring? b. If the ring has a mass of 71.5 g, what is its density? c. If the actual density of gold is 19.31 g/mL, what is the percent error of the experimental density? Should Judy be upset?
  26. 26. Densities of Common Substances
  27. 27. Make a graph for the data set provided. Your graph should include: - hand drawn copy of the graph - digital copy of the graph - an appropriate title (dv vs. iv) - axes labels (iv = x; dv = y) - an appropriate scale - a best fit line
  28. 28. Questions: 1. What type of relationship is shown on this graph? 2. What is the density of this substance? 3. A sample of this substance has a volume of 10.5 mL. What is mass of the sample?

×