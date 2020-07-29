Powerpoint unit three - the periodic table

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CHEMISTRY – UNIT THREE The Periodic Table
History of the Periodic Table ◻ The first element discovered was phosphorus by Hennig Brand in 1649. ◻ By 1869, a total of...
History of the Periodic Table ◻ John Newland, in 1863, noted that elements with similar properties often differed by a mul...
History of the Periodic Table ◻ Two chemists are sometimes referred to as the father of the periodic table: ⬜ Dmitri Mende...
The First Periodic Table ◻ Mendeleev’s periodic table arranged the elements according to atomic weight. ⬜ The groups that ...
Mendeleev's early periodic table, published in 1872. Note the spaces left for missing elements with atomic masses 44, 68, ...
The First Periodic Table ◻ Mendeleev left gaps in the table for elements that had not been discovered yet. ⬜ He correctly ...
History of the periodic table ◻ The only major difference between Mendeleev’s periodic table and the one currently used to...
Parts of the Periodic Table ◻ Vertical columns are called groups. ⬜ Elements in the same group have similar properties. ◻ ...
Parts of the Periodic Table ◻ Horizontal rows are called periods. ◻ Elements in the same period have the same number of en...
Metals and Nonmetals ◻ One of the major ways to group the elements on the periodic table is by grouping metals and nonmeta...
Metals and Nonmetals ◻ Understanding the difference between metals and nonmetals is easier if you understand the octet rul...
Metals and Nonmetals ◻ Metals lose electrons when forming bonds. ⬜ The easiest way for them to achieve a full outer energy...
Metals and Nonmetals ◻ Properties of metals: ⬜ Solid at room temperature. ⬜ Good conductors of heat and electricity. ⬜ Hav...
Metals and Nonmetals ◻ Nonmetals gain electrons when bonding with other elements. ⬜ The easiest way for them to achieve a ...
Metals and Nonmetals ◻ Properties of nonmetals: ⬜ Gases at room temperature. ⬜ Poor conductors of heat and electricity. ⬜ ...
Parts of the Periodic Table ◻ Some parts of the periodic table have names that you should know: ⬜ Representative elements ...
Lewis Dot Diagrams ◻ Lewis dot diagrams are simple diagrams that only show the valence electrons for an atom. ◻ Draw the L...
Ions ◻ The periodic table helps us to predict the charge that the representative elements take when they become an ion. ⬜ ...
MEMORIZE IT!!
Ions ◻ When ions form, their electrons will resemble the electrons of the closest noble gas. ⬜ For metals, that will be th...
Ions ◻ Given the following electron configurations, predict the charge that the ion will take: ⬜ 1s22s22p4 ⬜ 1s22s22p63s2 ...
Forces Between Charged Particles ◻ Much of chemistry makes sense if you understand the forces that exist between charged p...
Forces Between Charged Particles ◻ The force (attraction or repulsion) between charged particles can be increased two ways...
Forces on Electrons ◻ Electrons are effected by forces from the nucleus as well as forces from other electrons. ◻ We say t...
Periodic Trends ◻ There are several properties of elements we can predict using the element’s location on the periodic tab...
Periodic Trends ◻ Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion. ⬜ On the peri...
Trends in ionization energies (kJ/mol) for the representative elements.
Periodic Trends ◻ Ionization Energy Continued: ⬜ Ionization energy increases from left to right because the nuclear charge...
Periodic Trends ◻ Electronegativity is the ability of an atom in a molecule to attract shared electrons to itself. ⬜ Simpl...
Periodic Trends ◻ Electronegativity Continued: ⬜ The trend in electronegativity does not include the noble gases. Noble ga...
The Pauling electronegativity values. Electronegativity generally increases across a period and decreases down a group.
Periodic Trends ◻ Atomic radius describes the size of the atom. ⬜ The atom does not have an outer barrier making this diff...
Periodic Trends ◻ Atomic Radius Continued: ⬜ Atomic radius increases as you go down a group on the periodic table. This is...
Atomic radii (in picometers) for selected atoms.
Periodic Trends ◻ Reactivity of Metals vs. Nonmetals: ⬜ Metals tend to give up one or more electrons to form positive ions...
Ion Size ◻ Parent atom size contributes to ion size: ⬜ Cations are smaller than their parent atoms (they have given up an ...
