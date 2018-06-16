Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
writing for publication: building strategies Pat Thomson @ThomsonPat patthomson.net
Strategies • no one best way - adaptation • preparation • imagination • revision agnieszka boeske
Robert Collins BE PLAYFUL
(1) Prompts • My paper is about…. • My intended reader is…. John Schnobrich
(2) Drop box note • One sentence to three. • The action you want to happen as a result of your paper
Tim Bish
(3) Citation • (Your surname, 2018) argues that ….. Gaelle Marcel
(4) Q and A • The problem my paper addresses is…. • The answer my paper provides is…. Jon Tyson
(5) Call a friend Jonas Vincent You have ten minutes each Five to present, five to talk Five minutes to present Five to ta...
(6) Who dunnnit • What’s your evidence? • How did you get it? Rich Lock
(7) Naming Decide on a working title. This will provide focus while you write Look back at your material. • Drop box note ...
Mikkel- Jonck Schmidt STAND OUT
(8) Brainstorm Choose your journal • What do these readers already know about your topic? • What will they find new and in...
(9) Tiny Text Write an abstract: (a) Context (b) Focus of paper (c) Method (d) Results (e) Argument Vishal Banik
The (re)production of second-class subjects in the English national curriculum. A perfect storm for arts education? Curric...
(10) Present Joel Filipe(10) SHOW and TELL
Questions Comments Ken Treloar @ThomsonPat patthomson.net All pictures from Unsplash
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

writing for publication - strategies to begin with

19 views

Published on

These are slides for a workshop I'm running at The Sociological Review Undisciplining conference, Newcastle, June 2018.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

writing for publication - strategies to begin with

  1. 1. writing for publication: building strategies Pat Thomson @ThomsonPat patthomson.net
  2. 2. Strategies • no one best way - adaptation • preparation • imagination • revision agnieszka boeske
  3. 3. Robert Collins BE PLAYFUL
  4. 4. (1) Prompts • My paper is about…. • My intended reader is…. John Schnobrich
  5. 5. (2) Drop box note • One sentence to three. • The action you want to happen as a result of your paper
  6. 6. Tim Bish
  7. 7. (3) Citation • (Your surname, 2018) argues that ….. Gaelle Marcel
  8. 8. (4) Q and A • The problem my paper addresses is…. • The answer my paper provides is…. Jon Tyson
  9. 9. (5) Call a friend Jonas Vincent You have ten minutes each Five to present, five to talk Five minutes to present Five to talk.
  10. 10. (6) Who dunnnit • What’s your evidence? • How did you get it? Rich Lock
  11. 11. (7) Naming Decide on a working title. This will provide focus while you write Look back at your material. • Drop box note + alibi? • A + Alibi? • etc Jannes Glas
  12. 12. Mikkel- Jonck Schmidt STAND OUT
  13. 13. (8) Brainstorm Choose your journal • What do these readers already know about your topic? • What will they find new and interesting? • How will you connect what you have to say with them?
  14. 14. (9) Tiny Text Write an abstract: (a) Context (b) Focus of paper (c) Method (d) Results (e) Argument Vishal Banik
  15. 15. The (re)production of second-class subjects in the English national curriculum. A perfect storm for arts education? Curriculum policy in England mobilises the discourse of ‘broad and balanced’. However, enrolments in, and time devoted to, some subjects are now falling dramatically, in particular in the arts. This paper examines the reasons for this decline. Our three year, mixed methods study of visual and performing arts teachers and teaching in thirty secondary schools across England suggests that the decline in arts enrolments is not simply due to recent changes in examination requirements and school performance measures. We argue, making a Bourdieusian field analysis, that these recent changes have (1) mapped onto an historical subject hierarchy which places the arts in a lesser position to core ‘academic’ subjects, and (2) worked with the logics of practices intended to shore up enrolments, maintain funding and survive a variety of audit measures. We suggest that this confluence has created a ‘perfect storm’ for arts education, highlighting the misrecognition inherent in the doxa of a broad and balanced curriculum.
  16. 16. (10) Present Joel Filipe(10) SHOW and TELL
  17. 17. Questions Comments Ken Treloar @ThomsonPat patthomson.net All pictures from Unsplash

×