Read Download Algorithmic Diagnosis of Symptoms and Signs (R. Douglas Collins MD ) Ebook PDF

Designed for quick reference, Algorithmic Diagnosis of Symptoms and Signs: A Cost-Effective Approach equips you to effectively interpret more than 230 of the most common symptoms and signs. The ideal aid for the busy clinician, this handy, portable resource promotes a cost-effective patient workup, explaining which diagnostic tests are most appropriate (and when such tests are not indicated). Comprehensive updates throughout put the very latest diagnostic approaches at your fingertips. Features:Evaluate patients efficiently using clear, step-by-step algorithms that spell out what to look for, what tests to order, what differentials to consider, and when to refer to a specialist.Master essential clinical skills with a new section on “Getting the most out of your history and physical examination.�?Effectively evaluate more conditions through new algorithms for various symptoms and laboratory tests, including algorithms representing diseases that are symptoms of other diseases.Recognize diagnostic alternatives at a glance thanks to differential diagnostic tables.Your book purchase includes a complimentary download of the enhanced eBook for iOS, Android, PC & Mac. Take advantage of these practical features that will improve your eBook experience: The ability to download the eBook on multiple devices at one time — providing a seamless reading experience online or offlinePowerful search tools and smart navigation cross-links that allow you to search within this book, or across your entire library of VitalSource eBooksMultiple viewing options that enable you to scale images and text to any size without losing page clarity as well as responsive designThe ability to highlight text and add notes with one click

