Vision navigation sec 20100727 (nf)

PRESENTATION F O R T H E HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES AGENCY HEAD MEETING JULY 27, 2010 1 DSS as a High Performance Organiza...
Presentation Outline 2  Why HPO?  The Vision  The Strategy  Where are We?  The Expected Outcome(s)
Why HPO? 3  What is HPO?  High Performance Organization  Five Pivots  Leadership  Strategy  Culture  Talent  Marke...
The Vision 4 To become the best-in-class social services delivery system in the country
The Strategy 5 Leadership versus Management  Enhance the Agency Culture  Align Agency Talent
The Strategy: Culture 6  Communication  Monday Communiqués  Outcomes versus Outputs  Innovation  Vision Casting  Com...
The Strategy: Culture 7 Fireside Chats / Employee Forums Overview • Twenty-two 30-minute sessions conducted between June 1...
The Strategy: Culture 8 Fireside Chats / Employee Forums Sample Feedback What we are doing well…  Children’s Services Tra...
The Strategy: Talent 9  Alignment - Organizational Structure  Commissioner’s Office  Divisions  Focus  Annual Goals (...
Where Are We? Early Formation Stages 10  Initiating  Cultural Changes  Employee Accountability  Benchmarking  VRS (Pr...
The Expected Outcomes: DSS Annual Goals 11 1. Executive Order Number Two 2. Prisoner Re-entry 3. Health System Reform 4. F...
Presentation Conclusion 12  DSS strives toward HPO  HPO is the platform for achieving desired results  Desired results ...
13  End of Show?  See notes for this slide…
What are we doing well? 14  Collaborating within divisions and with external partners  Competent, professional workforce...
What can we do better? 15  Use technology to increase business efficiencies  Improve the flow of information from manage...
Examples of Solutions Offered by Staff 16  To make better use of available technology, empower staff to schedule WebEx li...
Employee Forum – Initial Response 17  Agency-wide communication and inclusion Ensure that appropriate information consist...
18
