Photos raresouinsolites1111 1

Extrémité de la grande muraille de Chine pour info on ne la voit pas depuis la Lune on ne voit aucune route de la Lune, mê...
Lac de lave du volcan Erta Ale (Ethiopie)
Intérieur sans cargaison d’un Boeing 757 de livraisons
Photographie de la planète la plus proche du Soleil Mercure
La ponte d’une pieuvre peu avant l’éclosion des oeufs
Aurore boréale cette énergie qui vient du Soleil et qui suit le champ magnétique jusqu’aux pôles vue depuis l’espace
La ville bavaroise de Nordlingen construite dans le cratère d’impact d’une météorite
Liste de course illustrée par Michel-Ange pour ses domestiques illettrés
Une photo prise sur Mars le ciel y est bleu comme sur Terre la NASA utilise un filtre pour que l’on ne voit pas des artefa...
Le hall climatisation (air froid sec et propre) du centre de données de Google (Californie)
Les dents de George Washington retirées de son squelette
Bureau de Adolf Hitler La vérité est que ce sont des banques américaines qui ont financé le parti NAZI ainsi que le réarme...
Immense statue de Gengis Khan en Mongolie
Comparaison du même poids (2,5 kg) de gras et de muscle
Le bureau d’Albert Einstein peu de temps avant sa mort
Des centaines d’alpinistes tentant l’ascension de l’Everest et certains trop confiants quant à leur condition mourront et ...
Daytona Beach (Floride USA) en 1957
Cellules cancéreuses vues au microscope Électronique Le Dr Royal Rife avait découvert vers 1930 comment guérir facilement ...
La plus grande excavatrice au monde
Vue aérienne d’une décharge de pneus Les politiques préfèrent investir dans des guerres idiotes et sans mandat de l’ONU qu...
Un arc-en-ciel à 360° vu d’un avion
Au musée d’Hiroshima, une montre qui s’est arrêtée à 8H15 quand la bombe a explosé La personne civile et innocente qui la ...
Grossissement d’une langue humaine On voit les papilles gustatives
Une énorme tempête de poussière s’approchant des côtes australiennes
Section en coupe d’un câble sous-marin 99,8% du trafic internet intercontinental transite via 366 câbles sous-marins
Un geyser juste avant son éruption
×