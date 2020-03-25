Successfully reported this slideshow.
Weekend Residential Hire in Bedale UK Love Is the Bridge between You and Everything - Rumi Patrick Brompton Hall is availa...
Very best of the brilliant landscapes Yorkshire provides. Our location has ease of accessibility; Northallerton on the Eas...
• Indoor heated swimming pool within the hall. • Fire Pit on request. • Local therapists and masseurs on request from £60 ...
Find exclusive weekend residential, weekend getaways, weekend retreats, weekend self-catering holiday cottages in Yorkshire, UK at at Patrick Brompton Hall at Dalesend Cottages.

Weekend Retreat Near Me In Bedale

  1. 1. Weekend Residential Hire in Bedale UK Love Is the Bridge between You and Everything - Rumi Patrick Brompton Hall is available exclusively for hire for a residential or day group of up to 12 for your retreat and 1 or 2 teachers or facilitators. Patrick Brompton hall has beautiful indoor and outdoor space. Surrounded by 30 acres of private parkland and gardens, including a listed Victorian walled garden, we work with retreat facilitators and help you create a bespoke wellbeing experience for your group. We offer a range of hire options You can hire us for a residential catered retreat, or a non-catered retreat where you bring your own retreat chef or cook. Unfortunately we cannot accept retreats where you wish to organise ‘seva cooking service’ for your group. If your request is to host a special Ashram or residential teacher-training retreat we will of course consider this option if it works for both yourselves and for us here at Patrick Brompton Hall. You can also hire us for a day-only retreat/workshop or short 2 hour workshop either during the week or at the weekend. We welcome retreat leaders from a variety of creative areas, event organisers and leaders of small corporate wellbeing experiences.
  2. 2. Very best of the brilliant landscapes Yorkshire provides. Our location has ease of accessibility; Northallerton on the East Coast mainline is only a 20 minute drive and is served by direct trains from London, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. We are an easy fifteen minute drive to and from Junction 51 on the A1 (M). Weekend Residential Hire Don't Wait Any Longer. Dive In The Ocean, Leave And Let The Sea Be You - Rumi • Run from 4pm Friday to 2pm Sunday. • Retreats are catered – Six meals, includes two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners. • Meals and refreshments are taken in our historic house dining room. • Practices take place in a dedicated studio within the Hall. Sound system with iphone cable. • Our minimum number is 12, maximum is 15 including the facilitator. • Deposits are based on 30% for 12 people. • Rooms are: shared occupancy en-suite, single occupancy en-suite, shared en- suite occupancy, shared house bathroom occupancy. • Hot Tub by negotiation
  3. 3. • Indoor heated swimming pool within the hall. • Fire Pit on request. • Local therapists and masseurs on request from £60 per hour. • Hard Tennis court, rackets and balls on request. • Croquet Lawn. • Private parkland, walking, Victorian walled meditation garden. • The house is staffed. • Faciliators can arrive one hour beforehand to set up. • Outdoor yoga encouraged when weather permits. • 32” Paiste Chiron planetary gong available for certified gong practitioners Get in Touch Us Here:- Site – https://www.patrickbromptonhall.com/ Mail – info@patrickbromptonhall.com Phone - 01677450207

