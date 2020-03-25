Weekend Retreat Near Me In Bedale

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Weekend Residential Hire in Bedale UK
Patrick Brompton Hall is available exclusively for hire for a residential or day group of
up to 12 for your retreat and 1 or 2 teachers or facilitators. Patrick Brompton hall has
beautiful indoor and outdoor space. Surrounded by 30 acres of private parkland and
gardens, including a listed Victorian walled garden, we work with retreat facilitators
and help you create a bespoke wellbeing experience for your group.
We offer a range of hire options
You can hire us for a residential catered retreat, or a non-catered retreat where you
bring your own retreat chef or cook. Unfortunately we cannot accept retreats where
you wish to organise ‘seva cooking service’ for your group. If your request is to host a
special Ashram or residential teacher-training retreat we will of course consider this
option if it works for both yourselves and for us here at Patrick Brompton Hall.
You can also hire us for a day-only retreat/workshop or short 2 hour workshop either
during the week or at the weekend. We welcome retreat leaders from a variety of
creative areas, event organisers and leaders of small corporate wellbeing
experiences.
Very best of the brilliant landscapes Yorkshire provides. Our location has ease of
accessibility; Northallerton on the East Coast mainline is only a 20 minute drive and is
served by direct trains from London, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. We are an easy fifteen
minute drive to and from Junction 51 on the A1 (M).
Weekend Residential Hire
• Run from 4pm Friday to 2pm Sunday.
• Retreats are catered – Six meals, includes two breakfasts, two lunches and two
dinners.
• Meals and refreshments are taken in our historic house dining room.
• Practices take place in a dedicated studio within the Hall. Sound system with
iphone cable.
• Our minimum number is 12, maximum is 15 including the facilitator.
• Deposits are based on 30% for 12 people.
• Rooms are: shared occupancy en-suite, single occupancy en-suite, shared en-
suite occupancy, shared house bathroom occupancy.
• Hot Tub by negotiation
• Indoor heated swimming pool within the hall.
• Fire Pit on request.
• Local therapists and masseurs on request from £60 per hour.
• Hard Tennis court, rackets and balls on request.
• Croquet Lawn.
• Private parkland, walking, Victorian walled meditation garden.
• The house is staffed.
• Faciliators can arrive one hour beforehand to set up.
• Outdoor yoga encouraged when weather permits.
• 32” Paiste Chiron planetary gong available for certified gong practitioners
Get in Touch Us Here:-
Site – https://www.patrickbromptonhall.com/
Mail – info@patrickbromptonhall.com
Phone - 01677450207
