9_Guía Metodológica para la Construcción Participativa del PEI Parte 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA DE PSICOPEDAGOGÍA A...
2 1. ÍNDICE 2 INTRODUCCIÓN...................................................................................................
3 2 INTRODUCCIÓN La presente redacción tiene la finalidad de brindar al lector la información necesaria sobre la realidad ...
4 3 OBJETIVOS 3.1 OBJETIVO GENERAL ➢ Describir y analizar mediante la redacción de un informe, diapositivas con informació...
5 4 MARCO METODOLÓGICO 4.1 ¿CUÁL ES LA REALIDAD DE NUESTRA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA? Para conocer la realidad de las instituc...
6 la toma de decisiones para mejorar la calidad de su servicio. (Crespo, y otros, 2013, pág. 26) 4.2.1 Finalidad de la Aut...
7 ➢ Corresponsabilidad: En el desarrollo de los procesos necesarios que, de acuerdo con los resultados de la autoevaluació...
8 comunidad educativa y les brinda herramientas que facilitan la toma de decisiones para mejorar la calidad de su servicio...
9 4. Control como elemento de evaluación externa con soporte en los resultados de la autoevaluación. 5. Apoyo técnico, adm...
10 podrán solicitar la asesoría educativa para llenar los instrumentos entregados de autoevaluación. 4.1.4.2 Fase 2: Desar...
11 Para que la información este más clara se proyectará una tabla donde se da a conocer las recomendaciones para facilitar...
12 reducción de riesgos, reportes de informes de reunión o de avances, fotos de un evento formativo o artístico, etc. (Agu...
13 4.3.2 Matriz de registro de las reuniones realizadas con los docentes y directivos (ejemplo) FIG 2. Pei Emanuel. (Ubidi...
14 5 Entrevista Se realizó una pequeña entrevista a través de la aplicación Zoom a la rectora de la Unidad Educativa “Carl...
15 estudiantes porque ellos son el pilar fundamental para que funcionen las unidades educativas. 5. ¿Usted cree que para e...
16 6 Conclusiones ➢ Se concluye que la autoevaluación institucional es muy importante en el proceso educativo para saber l...
17 7 Anexos Fuente: Zoom Descripción: Entrevista a la rectora de la Unidad Educativa “Carlos Martínez Acosta” Elaborado po...
18 8 Bibliografía Aguerrondo, I. (2013 ). Autoevaluación Institucional . Obtenido de https://educacion.gob.ec/wp- content/...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

9_Guía Metodológica para la Construcción Participativa del PEI Parte 2

30 views

Published on

Guía Metodológica Construcción Participativa

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

9_Guía Metodológica para la Construcción Participativa del PEI Parte 2

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA DE PSICOPEDAGOGÍA ASIGNATURA DE DESARROLLO CURRICULAR TEMA: ¿CUÁL ES LA REALIDAD DE NUESTRA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA? AUTOEVALUACIÓN E INFORME INSTITUCIONAL ESTUDIANTES: Nicole Camacho Cárdenas. Pamela Lozano Núñez. Bryan Montachana Caiza. Diana Paredes Serrano. Génesis Torres Ayala. DOCENTE Alex Patricio Tobar Esparza SEMESTRE Tercero “A” FECHA DE ENTREGA 21-07-2020 MAYO 2020 – OCTUBRE 2020
  2. 2. 2 1. ÍNDICE 2 INTRODUCCIÓN....................................................................................................... 3 3 OBJETIVOS ................................................................................................................ 4 3.1 OBJETIVO GENERAL.......................................................................................... 4 3.2 OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS.................................................................................. 4 4 MARCO METODOLÓGICO.................................................................................... 5 4.1 ¿CUÁL ES LA REALIDAD DE NUESTRA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA?5 4.2 Autoevaluación Institucional ............................................................................... 5 4.2.1 Finalidad de la Autoevaluación Institucional.................................................. 6 Beneficios de la Autoevaluación Institucional.......................................................... 6 4.1.2 Principios del modelo de Autoevaluación Institucional ................................. 6 4.1.3 Importancia de la Autoevaluación Institucional............................................. 7 4.1.4 Metodología de la Autoevaluación Institucional............................................. 9 4.1.4.1 Fase 1: Preparación y Planificación .............................................................. 9 4.1.4.2 Fase 2: Desarrollo de la Autoevaluación Institucional................................ 10 4.1.5 Instrumentos de la Autoevaluación Institucional ......................................... 10 4.1.6 Evidencias......................................................................................................... 11 4.1.6.1. Valoraciones de la Institución.................................................................... 12 4.1.6.2 Autoevaluación............................................................................................ 12 4.1.6.3 Instrumentos................................................................................................ 12 4.3 Informe Institucional.......................................................................................... 12 4.3.1 Pautas para elaborar el Informe de Autoevaluación....................................... 12 5 Entrevista ................................................................................................................... 14 6 Conclusiones............................................................................................................... 16 7 Anexos......................................................................................................................... 17 8 Bibliografías .................................................................. ¡Error! Marcador no definido.
  3. 3. 3 2 INTRODUCCIÓN La presente redacción tiene la finalidad de brindar al lector la información necesaria sobre la realidad de las instituciones educativas donde se abarca la autoevaluación e informe institucional para generar un plan de mejoras que se basen en las necesidades de la comunidad educativa. La autoevaluación educativa es un proceso de mirarse y ser mirado; de recibir y dar apoyo para así lograr una práctica en la cultura escolar, un compromiso, un desafío y una responsabilidad compartida por la comunidad educativa, con miras a reconocer aciertos que deben ser fortalecidos y falencias que deben ser superadas para mejorar la calidad del servicio educativo, también se dice que es un elemento de reflexión de convivencia basando así en el Código de Convivencia, para poder conocer la realidad de una institución educativa se involucran docentes, estudiantes, padres de familia, personal de servicio y administrativo. Para realizar la autoevaluación institucional se toman algunos aspectos como la importancia, beneficios, pasos, metodologías, instrumentos y así se llega al informe institucional que es una base de la información obtenida con la aplicación de los instrumentos señalados, tomando en cuenta las recomendaciones, una vez obtenido los resultados se procede a socializar con los docentes donde será posible la toma de decisiones para elaborar los planes de mejoras. Es importante conocer la realidad que viven las instituciones educativas del territorio ecuatoriano para promover una mejor educación, es por ello que se realizó una pequeña entrevista a la magister Lidia Garrido, rectora de la Unidad Educativa Fiscal “Carlos Martínez Acosta” del cantón Mira provincia del Carchi, donde dio a conocer como elaboran la autoevaluación institucional a través de la metodología que aplican y como sociabilizan a los estudiantes, docentes, padres de familia ya que todos los miembros de la comunidad educativa se deben involucrar para ver las necesidades que tienen como unidad educativa, de igual manera dio a conocer la situación que tuvieron que vivir los docentes y estudiantes por esta nueva pandemia del Covid 19.
  4. 4. 4 3 OBJETIVOS 3.1 OBJETIVO GENERAL ➢ Describir y analizar mediante la redacción de un informe, diapositivas con información obtenida de revisiones bibliográficas la realidad de las instituciones educativas donde se abarca la autoevaluación e informe institucional. 3.2 OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS ➢ Analizar la Guía Metodológica para la construcción participativa de Proyecto Educativo Institucional para obtener información sobre la autoevaluación e informe institucional. ➢ Socializar la información obtenida a nuestros compañeros a través de una exposición sobre la autoevaluación e informe institucional. ➢ Emplear una entrevista a la rectora de la Unidad Educativa Fiscal “Carlos Martínez Acosta” de la provincia del Carchi para conocer la realidad educativa de la institución.
  5. 5. 5 4 MARCO METODOLÓGICO 4.1 ¿CUÁL ES LA REALIDAD DE NUESTRA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA? Para conocer la realidad de las instituciones educativas se toma en cuentan dos herramientas como son: la autoevaluación e informe institucional para así tomar decisiones para elaborar un plan de mejoras con el fin de cambiar en ciertos problemas institucionales, dando como resultado una educación de calidad. 4.2 Autoevaluación Institucional La autoevaluación institucional es un proceso de mirarse y ser mirado; de recibir y dar apoyo. Lograr su práctica en la cultura escolar es un reto, un compromiso, un desafío y una responsabilidad compartida por la comunidad educativa, con miras a reconocer aciertos que deben ser fortalecidos y falencias que deben ser superadas para mejorar la calidad del servicio educativo. Es un elemento de reflexión la convivencia, siendo necesario identificar los aspectos positivos y negativos del clima escolar, es decir, el entorno protector de niños, niñas y adolescentes, el cual constituye el mayor desafío para la comunidad educativa puesto que son factores de alta influencia en el camino para alcanzar una educación de calidad. (Crespo, y otros, 2013, pág. 26) La revisión del PEI y su componente de convivencia (código de convivencia vigente) se convierte en una actividad trascendental en la vida institucional; las reglas que marcan el comportamiento de los miembros de la comunidad educativa deben ser visto como una oportunidad para diseñar un Proyecto Educativo Institucional. Para poder realizar la autoevaluación institucional se debe tomar en cuenta algunas características importantes que son: comprender y mejorar la práctica educativa, realizan todos los miembros de una unidad educativa, es un proceso de diálogo, comprensión y mejora de la práctica técnico, pedagógico, administrativo y comunitario, por último se centra en problemas prácticos y asume una actitud positiva basada en el diagnóstico y la propuesta de cambio (MINEDUC, 2012, pág. 5) Con la finalidad de orientar a las instituciones educativas para que inicien el diagnóstico de su situación, se elaboró la guía denominada “Instructivo de Aplicación para la Autoevaluación Institucional”, como parte del Nuevo Modelo de Apoyo y Seguimiento a la Gestión Educativa. La autoevaluación es un proceso de análisis y de reflexión, que se realiza para luego proponer un plan de mejora. Es un proceso que dirige la gestión de los actores de la comunidad educativa y les brinda herramientas que facilitan
  6. 6. 6 la toma de decisiones para mejorar la calidad de su servicio. (Crespo, y otros, 2013, pág. 26) 4.2.1 Finalidad de la Autoevaluación Institucional Su finalidad es orientar las Instituciones Educativas para que inicien su diagnóstico de su situación para obtener un plan de mejoras de las instituciones educativas, realizando un diagnóstico institucional, que permita conocer las fortalezas y debilidades, determinando la línea de base (situación actual) de los diferentes factores de la institución y lo que le hace ser diferente de las demás instituciones. Beneficios de la Autoevaluación Institucional ➢ Genera una cultura de evaluación, orientada hacia el mejoramiento de la carrera. ➢ Crea un espacio de reflexión y de análisis exhaustivo, que se proyecta a un proceso de diagnóstico compartido. ➢ Permite la participación de la comunidad académica en un diagnóstico común. ➢ Corrige debilidades posibles a ser atendidas en la medida que se identifican. ➢ Aporta informaciones relevantes para la gestión de calidad. ➢ Mejora la capacidad de gestión de la carrera, potencia el aporte de los académicos y permite comprender la situación global de la carrera (Narciso, s.f.). ¿Quiénes son los actores de la autoevaluación educativa? Docentes, padres de familia, estudiantes, personal de servicio y administrativo. 4.1.2 Principios del modelo de Autoevaluación Institucional El modelo de autoevaluación, pensado como un ejercicio sencillo y práctico que tiende a la instalación de la cultura evaluativa en los establecimientos educativos, se fundamenta en los siguientes principios: ➢ Veracidad: Es fundamental que la honestidad, coherencia y responsabilidad en el manejo de la información sean actitudes que garanticen la calidad de la evaluación. De allí que las evidencias (documentos, informes, encuestas, indicadores) sean indispensables para sustentar los juicios relativos al estado en que se encuentra cada institución y las decisiones que a futuro se tomen. ➢ Participación: Como forma de involucramiento de los miembros de la comunidad educativa, tanto en el conocimiento del estado de desarrollo institucional como en la construcción de espacios para la contribución significativa y propositiva en la autoevaluación y sus resultados.
  7. 7. 7 ➢ Corresponsabilidad: En el desarrollo de los procesos necesarios que, de acuerdo con los resultados de la autoevaluación, ameriten implementarse para mejorar la institución, a partir de la comprensión de los participantes en el sentido de que el éxito de la gestión institucional requiere del esfuerzo conjunto y organizado de todos en el ámbito de acción que le corresponda. ➢ Empoderamiento: Como el compromiso moral de analizar la realidad, reconocer su situación y buscar soluciones a problemas detectados. ➢ Pertinencia: Para ubicar en el contexto institucional los aspectos que corresponden a cada ámbito de la gestión escolar. (MINEDUC, 2012, pág. 5) ➢ Continuidad: Permite identificar fortalezas, oportunidades, avances en las acciones para el mejoramiento; debe ser periódico (preferiblemente al comienzo del año escolar). ➢ Coherencia: Utilizar metodologías, referentes e instrumentos comparables, que deben ser conocidos por todos los participantes. ➢ Legitimidad: Los resultados, conocidos y compartidos por todos los estamentos, para que haya compromiso de cada integrante con las acciones de mejoramiento. (Peinado, 2016) También son condiciones fundamentales para el ejercicio de la autoevaluación institucional. ➢ Disponer de información relevante sobre el desempeño de los procesos. ➢ Comprometer a los equipos participantes con la veracidad de la información. ➢ Asegurar el liderazgo del equipo de dirección. ➢ Facilitar el apoyo de los diferentes grupos o equipos de trabajo de la institución. ➢ Desarrollar un proceso de comunicación con la comunidad educativa sobre la importancia y el sentido de la autoevaluación y sus resultados. (Ministerio de Educación Nacional de Colombia, 2008) 4.1.3 Importancia de la Autoevaluación Institucional La Autoevaluación Institucional (AEI) es un proceso que, con la participación de directivos, docentes y alumnos, brinda la posibilidad de que las instituciones de Educación Técnico Profesional realicen un diagnóstico sobre sus fortalezas, debilidades y desafíos.También es un proceso de análisis y de reflexión, que se realiza para luego proponer un plan de mejora. Es un proceso que dirige la gestión de los actores de la
  8. 8. 8 comunidad educativa y les brinda herramientas que facilitan la toma de decisiones para mejorar la calidad de su servicio. Permite a cada institución tener un diagnóstico sobre cuáles son sus fortalezas, cuáles son sus problemáticas, y, a partir de ahí, que pueda armar un proyecto de fortalecimiento institucional en el que identifique los problemas que son prioritarios y, sobre éstos, armar un proyecto a corto, mediano o largo plazo. Para esto se recaba una serie de información en función de algunas dimensiones – trayectoria educativa, prácticas profesionales, gestión institucional, práctica docente (cuestiones pedagógicas y didácticas). (Barreda, 2016) La autoevaluación resulta importante porque: ➢ Motiva a reflexionar sobre lo que se hace. ➢ Facilita la coordinación vertical y horizontal. ➢ Ayuda a comprender lo que sucede. ➢ Impulsa el diálogo y la participación. ➢ Permite tomar decisiones razonadas. ➢ Ayuda a incidir sobre lo que se considera sustancial. ➢ Permite corregir errores. ➢ Motiva a identificar el esfuerzo en lo esencial. ➢ Promueve aprender nuevas cosas. ➢ Se convierte en un ejemplo para todos los actores de la comunidad educativa. ➢ Impulsa el perfeccionamiento de los docentes. (Carlos Crespo Burgos, y otros, 2013) La autoevaluación, vista de esta manera, significa la concreción de una reflexión permanente y compartida sobre la acción educativa. En síntesis, el modelo incluye una espiral de acciones: 1. Proceso de mirar internamente la realidad institucional: aplicación del currículo, logro de estándares, relaciones internas e interinstitucionales y comunitaria. 2. Sistematización y análisis de la información recogida. 3. Determinación de las debilidades y fortalezas encontradas.
  9. 9. 9 4. Control como elemento de evaluación externa con soporte en los resultados de la autoevaluación. 5. Apoyo técnico, administrativo y/o pedagógico, para elaborar e implementar un plan de mejora que contribuya a superar falencias presentadas. 6. Avances reconocidos hacia el logro de estándares e indicadores que permitan evidenciar la mejora del servicio educativo y, consecuentemente, de la calidad de la educación. (IACE, 2009) 4.1.4 Metodología de la Autoevaluación Institucional La autoevaluación es un compromiso institucional, por lo tanto, está a cargo de las autoridades de todas las instituciones educativas, las mismas que dirigen el proceso, coordinan los recursos y los equipos, asignan roles y tareas, y responden por los resultados. La metodología de la autoevaluación institucional consta de seis pasos, agrupados en dos fases: 4.1.4.1 Fase 1: Preparación y Planificación En esta fase se conoce el proceso de realizar la autoevaluación y consta de tres pasos: ➢ Paso 1: Conocer el proceso y contenido del modelo de autoevaluación, para lo cual es necesario realizar la lectura de los documentos elaborados con este fin. ➢ Paso 2: Divulgar el proceso de autoevaluación en la comunidad educativa utilizando diferentes medios de comunicación para que todos estén cabalmente enterados. ➢ Paso 3. Conformar un Equipo Promotor de Autoevaluación (3 a 6 personas) y grupos de trabajo, uno por cada dimensión de gestión (planificación estratégica; pedagógica curricular; gestión administrativa, convivencia escolar y relación del centro con la comunidad) para que realicen la respectiva autoevaluación a través de sesiones de trabajo, reflexión y consenso, previo al llenado de los instrumentos. En el paso número 3 existe un pequeño problema con las de las escuelas unidocentes y/o pluridocentes, donde sea imposible conformar equipos, el o los docentes existentes centrarán la reflexión sobre las áreas 9 de la gestión, logros alcanzados, dificultades presentadas y situaciones que inciden en el trabajo diario. De ser necesario
  10. 10. 10 podrán solicitar la asesoría educativa para llenar los instrumentos entregados de autoevaluación. 4.1.4.2 Fase 2: Desarrollo de la Autoevaluación Institucional En esta fase se procede a desarrollar los pasos para la autoevaluación para terminar con el informe seguido con el plan de mejoras, existen tres pasos: ➢ Paso 4: Aplicar los instrumentos recibidos, recoger y sistematizar la información necesaria para la autoevaluación. ➢ Paso 5: Evaluar, analizar y valorar la realidad institucional a partir de los resultados obtenidos. ➢ Paso 6: Una vez que el equipo a cargo de la autoevaluación cuente con la información requerida realizará el Informe de Autoevaluación el cual deberá reposar solamente en la institución. No debe ser entregado a ningún distrito o coordinación zonal ya que este documento es de insumo interno para el fortalecimiento institucional. Finalmente, se socializará el proceso de autoevaluación y sus resultados a todos los integrantes de la comunidad educativa, explicando el objetivo, el proceso realizado y los resultados obtenidos con la finalidad de plantearse conjuntamente planes de mejora debe ser una herramienta fundamental de la que se vale la institución para organizar y orientar la mejora. (MINEDUC, 2012, págs. 8-9) 4.1.5 Instrumentos de la Autoevaluación Institucional Para realizar los instrumentos se basa en las evidencias cuantitativas del rendimiento de la institución, el nivel de aprendizaje de los estudiantes, convivencia escolar, pedagogía curricular, existen cuatro instrumentos: ➢ Instrumento 1: Información sobre las opiniones de los padres de familia. ➢ Instrumento 2: Información sobre la historia del establecimiento educativo en los últimos cinco años. ➢ Instrumento 3: Información sobre los resultados del aprendizaje de los estudiantes. ➢ Instrumento 4: Información sobre los procesos internos de la institución educativa. (MINEDUC, 2012)
  11. 11. 11 Para que la información este más clara se proyectará una tabla donde se da a conocer las recomendaciones para facilitar la aplicación de los instrumentos dentro de la autoevaluación institucional: 4.1.6 Evidencias Las evidencias de una institución son productos generados por ella misma y su propio accionar tales como el manual de convivencia, calendario académico, plan de FIG 1. Recomendaciones útiles para facilitar la aplicación de los instrumentos de la autoevaluación (Crespo, y otros, 2013)
  12. 12. 12 reducción de riesgos, reportes de informes de reunión o de avances, fotos de un evento formativo o artístico, etc. (Aguerrondo, 2013 ) 4.1.6.1. Valoraciones de la Institución No puede fundamentarse solamente en opiniones de los procesos y dimensiones de la gestión. Es necesario primero identificar las evidencias que respalden y fundamenten el análisis, de manera que podamos tener certeza de que una determinada situación existe o no. 4.1.6.2 Autoevaluación Requiere observar las prácticas, regulares o no, de la vida institucional y del aula, y recabar información con casos y ejemplos concretos que hagan visible la situación que se busca evidenciar. Posteriormente, la reflexión conjunta será beneficiosa a la luz de las prácticas y situaciones que hayan sido evidenciadas. 4.1.6.3 Instrumentos Los instrumentos utilizados permitirán recoger evidencias sobre el rendimiento de la institución, sobre el nivel de aprendizaje de los estudiantes y sobre los procesos internos. (Crespo, y otros, 2013) 4.3 Informe Institucional El equipo coordinador o promotor del PEI tendrá a su cargo la redacción de un sencillo y breve informe borrador de autoevaluación, sobre la base de la información obtenida con la aplicación de los instrumentos señalados, tomando en cuenta las recomendaciones planteadas en esta guía y las marcadas en la metodología de autoevaluación. (Carlos Crespo Burgos, y otros, 2013, pág. 29) 4.3.1 Pautas para elaborar el Informe de Autoevaluación Sobre la base de la información obtenida de la aplicación de los formularios señalados deben elaborar un informe, las siguientes son pautas generales sobre las cuales pueden hacer adaptaciones de acuerdo a cada realidad particular. (MINEDUC, 2012)
  13. 13. 13 4.3.2 Matriz de registro de las reuniones realizadas con los docentes y directivos (ejemplo) FIG 2. Pei Emanuel. (Ubidia, 2016)
  14. 14. 14 5 Entrevista Se realizó una pequeña entrevista a través de la aplicación Zoom a la rectora de la Unidad Educativa “Carlos Martínez Acosta” del cantón Mira provincia del Carchi, la Mgs. Lidia Garrido muy comedidamente nos ayudó para conocer de mejor manera la realidad de las instituciones fiscales a través de la autoevaluación institucional. La presente entrevista consta de ocho preguntas: 1. ¿Conoce que es la autoevaluación institucional y que opina sobre ella? A la autoevaluación le considera como una herramienta que sirve para saber cómo está la situación real de una institución, se recoge información, analiza, sintetizarla para obtener resultados y planificar un plan de mejoras para las unidades educativas, la autoevaluación institucional es muy importante porque da a conocer que situaciones, partes como institución tiene aciertos y desaciertos. 2. ¿Cómo aplica la autoevaluación institucional en su unidad educativa? Para poder realizar la autoevaluación educativa primero deben revisar todos los documentos emitidos por el Ministerio de Educación como son los instructivos o guías, que ayudan en el proceso de autoevaluación a través de pasos: el primero es enterarse de la base legal; el segundo paso es sociabilizar a los compañeros del consejo ejecutivo formando el equipo gestor después se sociabiliza a toda la comunidad educativa; el tercer paso formar equipos de trabajo con cada dimensión que se debe evaluar en la autoevaluación institucional ya que esta es interna. 3. ¿Qué herramientas utiliza para llevar acabo la autoevaluación institucional? Se utiliza instrumentos para realizar la autoevaluación como las encuestas que se aplica a los estudiantes, docentes y padres de familia generando juicios de valor para saber las falencias que tiene la institución y así se genera el plan de mejoras que es una planificación para saber en qué se está fallando para realizar mejoras. 4. ¿Cree usted que la autoevaluación es un compromiso institucional tanto para padres, estudiantes y docentes? ¿Por qué? Sí es importante porque la unidad educativa está conformada por los tres equipos, pero la autoevaluación es más dirigida a la parte docente es decir en la parte pedagógica y la corresponsabilidad que tienen los padres de familia para conocer que visión tienen los estudiantes como padres de familia en cómo está funcionando como institución. Es importante saber las opiniones de los
  15. 15. 15 estudiantes porque ellos son el pilar fundamental para que funcionen las unidades educativas. 5. ¿Usted cree que para elaborar un plan de mejoras, se debería priorizar los problemas que puede existir en la unidad educativa? Los resultados que arrojen la autoevaluación sirven como insumo para elaborar el plan de mejoras, todas las instituciones realizan la priorización de esta problemática porque no todos los problemas que se encuentran en las instituciones se pueden resolver se necesita el apoyo de los distritos, gads cantonales. 6. ¿Cómo se terminó las clases virtuales y que realizarían para mejorar el año electivo que viene? Las clases terminaron bien y a la vez tristes porque esta pandemia nos cogió desprevenidos a todo el mundo y como institución educativa tuvieron que adaptarse, a los docentes estudiantes y padres de familia les ha costado mucho esta nueva modalidad en las clases, para el próximo año se preparan mejor para que todos tengan una educación de calidad. 7. ¿Considera usted que la institución aplicó correctamente el proceso de autoevaluación institucional en este año electivo? Sí ya que la autoevaluación institucional es un instrumento fundamental en la vida de una institución porque gracias a ella se puede ver internamente en que estamos bien o fallando, conocer las fortalezas y debilidades cuando las cosas se hacen con responsabilidad y honestidad se va a tener resultados reales y esto permite trabajar y mejorar porque eso depende una institución de la calidad de educación que se está brindando. 8. ¿Cómo afectó la emergencia sanitaria en su unidad educativa y qué medidas tomaron para solucionar este problema? Principalmente afectó en la parte anímica, los más afectados fueron los estudiantes especialmente los más pequeñitos, no todo fue malo también se vivió cosas buenas hubo más unión familiar. Hubo problemas de conectividad con los estudiantes que provienen de sectores rurales que no tenían una herramienta electrónica para poder recibir clases y como docentes tuvieron que imprimir las planificación e irles a dejar a cada uno para que puedan cumplir con su educación, algunos padres se vieron en la necesidad de tener algún medio de comunicación.
  16. 16. 16 6 Conclusiones ➢ Se concluye que la autoevaluación institucional es muy importante en el proceso educativo para saber las habilidades, fortalezas y debilidades que tiene una unidad educativa para poder así mejorar la educación a través de un plan de mejoras debido que es una autoevaluación interna, y se involucran los docentes, estudiantes y padres de familia ya que estos tres grupos son un pilar fundamental para que exista un funcionamiento adecuado en las instituciones educativas. ➢ Con respecto al informe institucional es la parte fundamental para poder culminar la autoevaluación institucional, que es la base de la información obtenida con la aplicación de los instrumentos señalados, se forman grupos de trabajo para conocer la realidad de las instituciones educativos que sirve para el desarrollo de los temas que se van a desarrollar en el trascurso del año electivo aplicando las necesidades y opiniones de los estudiantes y docentes.
  17. 17. 17 7 Anexos Fuente: Zoom Descripción: Entrevista a la rectora de la Unidad Educativa “Carlos Martínez Acosta” Elaborado por: Génesis Torres. Fuente: WhatsApp y Zoom Descripción: Reuniones para elaborar el trabajo de Elaborado por: Génesis Torres.
  18. 18. 18 8 Bibliografía Aguerrondo, I. (2013 ). Autoevaluación Institucional . Obtenido de https://educacion.gob.ec/wp- content/uploads/downloads/2013/10/Instructivo_Aplicacion_Autoevaluacion.pdf Barreda, V. (09 de Junio de 2016). « Autoevaluación Institucional: un proceso necesario para mejorar la calidad educativa ». Obtenido de http://www.inet.edu.ar/index.php/autoevaluacion-institucional-un-proceso- necesario-para-mejorar-la-calidad-educativa/ Crespo, C., De Boer, W., Higgins, A., Loor, N., Mongollón, L., Romero, N., . . . Paredes, M. S. (Marzo de 2013). ¿Cuál es la realidad de nuestra realidad institucional? En Guía Metodológica para la construcción participativa del Proyecto Educativo Institucional (págs. 25- 30). Quito: Editogran S.A. IACE, U. (2009). Autovaluación Institucional. Obtenido de https://educacion.gob.ec/wp- content/uploads/downloads/2013/10/Instructivo_Aplicacion_Autoevaluacion.pdf María Paulina.}, F. P. (s.f.). AUTOEVALUACIÓN INSTITUCIONAL. En F. P. María Paulina.}, AUTOEVALUACIÓN INSTITUCIONAL (pág. 35). Quito. Obtenido de https://educacion.gob.ec/wp- content/uploads/downloads/2013/10/Instructivo_Aplicacion_Autoevaluacion.pdf MINEDUC. (2012). AUTOEVALUACIÓN INSTITUCIONAL. En MINEDUC, Instructivo_Aplicacion_Autoevaluacion (págs. 4-13). Quito. Obtenido de https://educacion.gob.ec/wp- content/uploads/downloads/2013/10/Instructivo_Aplicacion_Autoevaluacion.pdf Ministerio de Educación Nacional de Colombia. (27 de Noviembre de 2008). Ruta Para El Mejoramiento Institucional[1. Obtenido de Slideshare: https://es.slideshare.net/guestfb1a8c8c/ruta-para-el-mejoramiento-institucional1- presentation Narciso, G. R. (s.f.). Facultad de Ciencias Aplicadas . Obtenido de Facultad de Ciencias Aplicadas : http://aplicadas.edu.py/cuales-son-los-propositos-y- beneficios-de-la- autoevaluacion/#:~:text=PROP%C3%93SITOS%20DE%20LA%20AUTOEVA LUACI%C3%93N.,diferente%20de%20las%20dem%C3%A1s%20instituciones . Peinado, H. S. (16 de 11 de 2016). 6 principios fundamentales para entender la autoevaluación institucional como práctica de mejoramiento. Obtenido de Magisterio.com.co: https://www.magisterio.com.co/articulo/6-principios- fundamentales-para-entender-la-autoevaluacion-institucional-como-practica-de Ubidia, L. (1 de Febrero de 2016). Pei emanuel. Obtenido de SlideShare: https://www.slideshare.net/luisubidia77/pei-emanuel

×