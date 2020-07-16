Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL MARKETING, SU IMPORTANCIA Y EVOLUCIÓN @PatriciaYanesR Fundamentos de Mercadeo Martha Patricia Yanes Ramírez
¿Qué será marketing? @PatriciaYanesR
Definición de marketing Entonces... ¿Qué entendemos por marketing? @PatriciaYanesR
Definición de marketing “El marketing es un proceso social y administrativo mediante el cual grupos e individuos obtienen ...
Definición de marketing Jerome McCarthy "El marketing es la realización de aquellas actividades que tienen por objeto cump...
Evolución del marketing @PatriciaYanesR
Evolución del marketing 1. La etapa primitiva Economía de subsistencia (recolección, caza y pesca) No había excedentes Sal...
Evolución del marketing 1. La etapa primitiva Inicia el intercambio entre poblaciones cercanas Nacimiento del comercio org...
Evolución del marketing ▪ 2. Esclavismo Crecimiento de las ciudades estado (Babilonios, Asirios, persas, egipcios, romanos...
Evolución del marketing ▪ 3. Etapa del Feudalismo • Organización social: clérigos, guerreros (caballeros) y trabajadores. ...
Evolución del marketing ▪ 4. Etapa del Capitalismo El vendedor busca recuperar lo que ha invertido además de una ganancia,...
Evolución del marketing ▪ 4. Etapa del Capitalismo O de libre empresa: el empresario determina qué va a producir, cuánto v...
Evolución del marketing ▪ 4. Etapa del Capitalismo - Principios s. XX: Marketing = Encargarse de los mercados - Economista...
Evolución del marketing ▪ 5. Etapa tecnológica Se trabajan con productos diferenciados. El cliente no solo busca tener un ...
Evolución del marketing ▪ 6. Etapa de valores y emociones No basta que el producto sea bueno, con características únicas o...
Evolución del concepto de marketing Orientación hacia el producto: etapa centrada la producción y distribución eficiente d...
Evolución del concepto de marketing Marketing 1.0: Enfoque al desarrollo de productos funcionales. Marketing 2.0: Se centr...
ETAPA MARKETING 1.0 MARKETING 2.0 MARKETING 3.0 Foco Producto Consumidor Valores Objetivo Vender Productos Satisfacer Clie...
Marketing 3.0 ▪ Diversos factores: las nuevas tecnologías, los problemas por la globalización y el interés de las personas...
10 principios importantes del marketing 3.0 Amar a los consumidores y respetar a la competencia. Ser sensitivo con los cam...
Una empresa debe orientar sus esfuerzos para producir: •Prácticas innovadoras: transformar la vida de las personas; •Histo...
Marketing 4.0 En este enfoque se basa en la predicción del comportamiento del consumidor, basando su estrategias en el con...
Ventajas en el desafío Los clientes están más conscientes, activos y poderosos que nunca @PatriciaYanesR
Adidas lanzó recientemente sus Futurecraft.loop, un calzado 100% reciclable pionero en el planeta. Caso 2: BMW México @Pat...
Evolución del concepto de marketing ▪ En los inicios del concepto, el departamento de marketing y el de ventas eran uno so...
Kotler propone la separación de los departamentos, y el de Marketing en 2: Encargado de la producción (y distribución) Enc...
El marketing y la empresa Marketing Investigación y desarrollo Producción PersonalFinanciero Compras Contabilidad @Patrici...
Evolución del concepto de marketing Hacer que el enfoque sea más hacia el consumidor Personal de la empresa tengan la retr...
Conclusión El marketing es una disciplina relativamente nueva (principios del siglo XX) en comparación con la economía y l...
30 Y la forma de comunicar hace la diferencia @PatriciaYanesR
¡Gracias!@PatriciaYanesR 31
×