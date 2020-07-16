Successfully reported this slideshow.
El ambiente del marketing Fundamentos de Mercadeo Martha Patricia Yanes Ramírez @PatriciaYanesR
Definición de marketing “El marketing es un proceso social y administrativo mediante el cual grupos e individuos obtienen ...
Definición de marketing “El marketing es un proceso social y administrativo mediante el cual grupos e individuos obtienen ...
@PatriciaYanesR
Satisfacción Bienes y servicios proporcionan un conjunto de beneficios SATISFACCIÓN (Se obtiene a través de la función o e...
Necesidades y deseos El marketing abarca actividades para proporcionar satisfacción, por lo que deben reconocer y comprend...
Necesidades y deseos ▪ Motivo: una necesidad bastante estimulada, que impulsa a un individuo a buscar satisfacción. Hambre...
Necesidades y deseos ▪ ¿Qué sucede cuando el ser humano no puede satisfacer todas sus necesidades? Pirámide de Abraham Mas...
Necesidades y deseos El mercadeo no crea necesidades, éstas existen antes que los mismo mercadólogos. Puede influir en las...
Necesidades y deseos Deseo: Algo que no se tiene, pero se quiere poseer. Las necesidades se convierten en deseos cuando se...
Necesidades y deseos DESEO NECESIDAD TIPOS DE NECESIDADES Coca Cola Sed Fisiológica Vivir en Bellavista Casa o vivienda Se...
Definición de marketing En castellano, la palabra “marketing” tiene su equivalente en “comercialización” o “mercadeo”, ori...
Definición de marketing Comercialización: “Proceso por el cual los productos pasan de los centros de producción a sus dest...
Definición de marketing Kotler (1992): “proceso social y de gestión a través del cual los distintos grupos e individuos ob...
Vigilancia ambiental @PatriciaYanesR
Vigilancia ambiental O escaneo ambiental Las empresas deben identificar y luego responder a numerosas fuerzas ambientales ...
Ambiente de marketing Una organización opera dentro de un ambiente externo (no controlable). A la vez, dentro de la organi...
Macroambiente externo Tienen influencias en las oportunidades o se pueden convertir en amenazas, y generalmente son fuerza...
Microambiente externo • También tienen influencias en las oportunidades o en amenazas en las actividades de marketing y de...
Microambiente externo 1. El mercado: Punto focal de todo el marketing Es todo el marketing: cómo llegar al mismo y servirl...
Microambiente externo 1. El mercado: Punto focal de todo el marketing ¿Qué es? Desde el punto de vista del marketing, son:...
Microambiente externo 2. Proveedores Personas o empresas que proveen bienes y servicios requeridos: - por un productor par...
Microambiente externo 3. Intermediarios de marketing: canales de distribución Organizaciones de negocios independientes qu...
Ambiente operativo entero @PatriciaYanesR
Ambiente interno Estas fuerzas son controlables por la administración y hay que tener en cuenta en el esfuerzo de marketin...
Ambiente interno ▪ Hay 4 categorías principales de las actividades que debe ejercer y especializar el mercadólogo: Product...
Conclusión del análisis del entorno Es fundamental analizar estos dos elementos (macroambiente y microambiente del marketi...
¡Gracias!@PatriciaYanesR 28
El ambiente del marketing

Definición de necesidades, deseos y demanda, y los factores que afectan el ambiente de marketing de una empresa

El ambiente del marketing

  1. 1. El ambiente del marketing Fundamentos de Mercadeo Martha Patricia Yanes Ramírez @PatriciaYanesR
  2. 2. Definición de marketing “El marketing es un proceso social y administrativo mediante el cual grupos e individuos obtienen lo que necesitan y desean a través de generar, ofrecer e intercambiar productos de valor con sus semejantes“ Philip Kotler @PatriciaYanesR
  3. 3. Definición de marketing “El marketing es un proceso social y administrativo mediante el cual grupos e individuos obtienen lo que necesitan y desean a través de generar, ofrecer e intercambiar productos de valor con sus semejantes“ Involucra personas, con necesidades, deseos y demandas. Administrativo: procesos básicos (planeación, organización, ejecución y control. Intercambio = una persona obtiene algo (producto) a cambio de otra cosa (dinero). Debe haber 5 elementos: 1) Al menos debe haber dos partes, 2) Cada parte posea algo de valor para la otra parte, 3) Cada parte sea capaz de comunicarse y hacer entrega, 4) Cada parte tenga libertad para aceptar o rechazar la oferta, 5) Cada parte considere que es apropiado o deseable negociar con la otra parte Dirigido por / orientado a personas El marketing radica en esto @PatriciaYanesR
  4. 4. @PatriciaYanesR
  5. 5. Satisfacción Bienes y servicios proporcionan un conjunto de beneficios SATISFACCIÓN (Se obtiene a través de la función o el uso del producto) Funcional Transporte Psicológicas Status @PatriciaYanesR
  6. 6. Necesidades y deseos El marketing abarca actividades para proporcionar satisfacción, por lo que deben reconocer y comprender las necesidades y deseos. “Las necesidades son estados de carencia física o mental” Richard L. Sandhusen Funcionales, básicas o biológicas Necesidad de alimentos, aire, agua, ropa y vivienda Sobrevivir. Psicológicas La necesidad de seguridad, afecto, pertenencia, estima o autorrealización Emociones o sentimientos de la persona. @PatriciaYanesR
  7. 7. Necesidades y deseos ▪ Motivo: una necesidad bastante estimulada, que impulsa a un individuo a buscar satisfacción. Hambre Alimento Frio Abrigo Temor Seguridad Soledad Compañía y afecto @PatriciaYanesR
  8. 8. Necesidades y deseos ▪ ¿Qué sucede cuando el ser humano no puede satisfacer todas sus necesidades? Pirámide de Abraham Maslow Seguros de salud Autos de lujo Posgrado @PatriciaYanesR
  9. 9. Necesidades y deseos El mercadeo no crea necesidades, éstas existen antes que los mismo mercadólogos. Puede influir en las "preferencias" de las personas Pirámide de Abraham Maslow Autos de lujo Posgrado Seguros de salud @PatriciaYanesR
  10. 10. Necesidades y deseos Deseo: Algo que no se tiene, pero se quiere poseer. Las necesidades se convierten en deseos cuando se dirigen a objetos específicos que podrían satisfacerlos (Philip Kotler). NOTA: Una persona con un deseo (Casa) sin capacidad de pago no representa OPORTUNIDAD para el mercadólogo. Hambre Hamburguesa - Pizza Frio Abrigo Chanel Vivienda Apartamento central – Casa con jardín Actividad: En 1 párrafo analice por qué es más difícil satisfacer un deseo que una necesidad. @PatriciaYanesR
  11. 11. Necesidades y deseos DESEO NECESIDAD TIPOS DE NECESIDADES Coca Cola Sed Fisiológica Vivir en Bellavista Casa o vivienda Seguridad Ropa Studio F Club Cazadores Moto Harley Davidson Perfume Paris Hilton EPS Estudio universitario Actividad: Busque 5 avisos publicitarios (revista o periódicos) que hagan referencia a las necesidades de Maslow. Recortar y pegar en la agenda haciendo el mismo cuadro anterior. @PatriciaYanesR
  12. 12. Definición de marketing En castellano, la palabra “marketing” tiene su equivalente en “comercialización” o “mercadeo”, originando una cierta confusión científica @PatriciaYanesR
  13. 13. Definición de marketing Comercialización: “Proceso por el cual los productos pasan de los centros de producción a sus destinos de consumo, a través de diferentes fases u operaciones de compraventa de mayoristas o minoristas“ Diccionario de Marketing, ¿Cuándo? en relación con los competidores. ¿Dónde? sólo en un área geográfica, o en todo el territorio. ¿A quién? todo el mercado potencial, a sólo un segmento, etc. ¿Cómo? cómo distribuir sus inversiones promocionales. ¿Cuánto tiempo? dedicará a las actividades de su fuerza de ventas, cuánto a las relaciones públicas, etc. Planificación muy cuidadosa, que debe contestar: @PatriciaYanesR
  14. 14. Definición de marketing Kotler (1992): “proceso social y de gestión a través del cual los distintos grupos e individuos obtienen lo que necesitan y desean, creando, ofreciendo e intercambiando productos con valor para otros”. Según el autor: la comercialización es la actividad física del intercambio… Filosofía (Por qué - directriz) Metodología de acción – poner en práctica la teoría Coherente Satisfacer al consumidor Primero se debe conocer qué necesita y desea Antes de aplicar el potencial satisfactor e la empresa Marketing @PatriciaYanesR
  15. 15. Vigilancia ambiental @PatriciaYanesR
  16. 16. Vigilancia ambiental O escaneo ambiental Las empresas deben identificar y luego responder a numerosas fuerzas ambientales para tomar decisiones de mercadeo. Proceso Reunir información sobre ambiente externo Analizarla Pronosticar el efecto @PatriciaYanesR
  17. 17. Ambiente de marketing Una organización opera dentro de un ambiente externo (no controlable). A la vez, dentro de la organización hay recursos que los ejecutivos pueden controlar. Microambiente Macroinfluencias Afectan todas las empresas en general Afectan una empresa en particular. Aunque son externas, se relacionan estrechamente. OPORTUNIDADES / AMENAZAS Macroambiente Microinfluencias @PatriciaYanesR
  18. 18. Macroambiente externo Tienen influencias en las oportunidades o se pueden convertir en amenazas, y generalmente son fuerzas incontrolables: Consumidores M/ambiente Actividad: Analicemos 1 ejemplo de un caso reciente, que alguno de estos factores influyan (oportunidad o amenace) la empresa o marca. @PatriciaYanesR
  19. 19. Microambiente externo • También tienen influencias en las oportunidades o en amenazas en las actividades de marketing y de la empresa en general. • Aunque son generalmente fuerzas incontrolables, se pueden influir sobre ellas: @PatriciaYanesR
  20. 20. Microambiente externo 1. El mercado: Punto focal de todo el marketing Es todo el marketing: cómo llegar al mismo y servirle con ganacias y de manera socialmente responsable. ¿Qué es? Lugar donde se reúnen compradores y vendedores , donde se ofrecen en venta bienes o servicios y donde tienen lugar las transferencias de propiedad. @PatriciaYanesR
  21. 21. Microambiente externo 1. El mercado: Punto focal de todo el marketing ¿Qué es? Desde el punto de vista del marketing, son: - Las personas o empresas con necesidades que satisfacer (falta de algo que se requiere, se desea o es útil), - dinero para gastar (poder de compra) y - voluntad de gastarlo (comportamiento de compra). @PatriciaYanesR
  22. 22. Microambiente externo 2. Proveedores Personas o empresas que proveen bienes y servicios requeridos: - por un productor para fabricar lo que vende, o - por un mayorista o detallista para revender. @PatriciaYanesR
  23. 23. Microambiente externo 3. Intermediarios de marketing: canales de distribución Organizaciones de negocios independientes que ayudan directamente en el flujo de bienes y servicios entre una empresa de marketing y sus mercados: - Mayoristas y detallistas - Diversas empresas facilitadoras: transporte, almacenamiento y financiamiento. @PatriciaYanesR
  24. 24. Ambiente operativo entero @PatriciaYanesR
  25. 25. Ambiente interno Estas fuerzas son controlables por la administración y hay que tener en cuenta en el esfuerzo de marketing: Recursos financieros Recursos humanos Imagen de la empresa Investigación y desarrollo Ubicación Inspecciones de producción Programa de Marketing @PatriciaYanesR
  26. 26. Ambiente interno ▪ Hay 4 categorías principales de las actividades que debe ejercer y especializar el mercadólogo: Producto Precio Plaza Promoción (Comunicación) El objetivo de un empresario es crear una mezcla de marketing que otorgue una mayor satisfacción que la que ofrece la competencia. @PatriciaYanesR
  27. 27. Conclusión del análisis del entorno Es fundamental analizar estos dos elementos (macroambiente y microambiente del marketing) de una forma minuciosa ya que de ellos se derivan oportunidades y amenazas, fortalezas y debilidades que la empresa tendrá que aprovechar o evitar de cara al intercambio en el mercado. @PatriciaYanesR
  28. 28. ¡Gracias!@PatriciaYanesR 28

