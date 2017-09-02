Subsecretaria de Desarrollo TurísticoSubsecretaria de Desarrollo Turístico MINISTERIO DE TURISMOMINISTERIO DE TURISMO Mar ...
 Varios puertos argentinos han visto la oportunidad económico turística de los cruceros, y se han unido a la Asociación d...
 El desarrollo de la actividad de cruceros cuenta con un enorme potencial que revaloriza la oferta turística local, diver...
 La actividad de cruceros es una actividad turística de gran dinamismo. Los principales motivos residen en las estrategia...
• La exigencia cada vez mayor de los turistas en cuanto a servicios. • La modificación del mercado y la incorporación de s...
• Aumento de la capacidad turística, ampliación y mejoramiento de las infraestructuras portuarias. • Surgimiento de nuevos...
• Dentro de los Puertos argentinos, Buenos Aires, Ushuaia y Puerto Madryn se han consolidado como Puertos de cruceros. • C...
PUERTOS DE CRUCEROS EN ARGENTINAPUERTOS DE CRUCEROS EN ARGENTINA
PLAN ESTRATÉGICO 2013-2023  Desarrollo participativo e interinstitucional. Entre las autoridades del Puerto de Puerto Mad...
Ejes estratégicos o vectores de desarrollo MADRYN 2030 EL DESARROLLO DE UNA TERMINAL DE CRUCEROS IMPLICA CONTAR CON SINERG...
Existe una gran cantidad de casos de cruceros fluviales en el mundo, y laExiste una gran cantidad de casos de cruceros flu...
ANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOSANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOS Buque Ciudad de Buenos Aires 1914-1957Buque Ciudad de Buenos Aires 1914-1957
Buque Ciudad de Paraná 1962-2010 ANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOSANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOS
PUERTOS DE BUENOS AIRES, SAN PEDRO, ROSARIO, LA PAZ, CORRIENTES, IGUAZÚ Y PARANÁ
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES DE LOS PUERTOS DE ESCALA DE LA HPPCARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES DE LOS PUERTOS DE ESCALA DE LA H...
•MISIÓN: Desarrollar el Turismo de Cruceros Fluvial en Argentina, enmarcado dentro de la Estrategia Nacional de Turismo y ...
• Voluntad Política a nivel Nacional •Políticas de Estado proclives al desarrollo Turístico de la Hidrovía Paraguay Paraná...
 Un puerto que recibe cruceros es un puerto especializado que debe contar con instalaciones específicas para recibir tant...
Turismo

  Subsecretaria de Desarrollo TurísticoSubsecretaria de Desarrollo Turístico MINISTERIO DE TURISMOMINISTERIO DE TURISMO Mar del Plata, 8 al 10 de Abril de 2015 " Importancia del desarrollo integral de la infraestructura de puertos en destinos de cruceros" Lic. Marisa Ramírez PRIMERA CONVENCIÓN HEMISFÉRICA SOBRE TURISMO DE CRUCEROS Y RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL EMPRESARIAL. Panel: Impacto de la Infraestructura de puertos y Destinos de Cruceros.
  2. 2.  Varios puertos argentinos han visto la oportunidad económico turística de los cruceros, y se han unido a la Asociación de Puertos de Cruceros del Cono Sur (SURCRUISE). POTENCIAL ARGENTINOPOTENCIAL ARGENTINO  Argentina posee una ubicación geográfica excelente para las líneas de Cruceros que operan en el Cono Sur, como así también dentro de la región con Brasil, Uruguay y Chile, y en particular, con los aquellas líneas especializadas en viajes a la Antártida.  Argentina podría acondicionar y ofrecer sus terminales de acuerdo con los estándares de calidad y servicios internacionales. Así, las comunidades receptoras podrían dinamizar sus economías a partir del turismo receptivo, y el desarrollo de la cadena de valor que conlleva esta actividad.
  3. 3.  El desarrollo de la actividad de cruceros cuenta con un enorme potencial que revaloriza la oferta turística local, diversificando y ampliando las zonas y regiones costeras, y contribuye a desestacionalizar los destinos. RELEVANCIA TURÍSTICARELEVANCIA TURÍSTICA  El turismo vinculado a las zonas costero-marítimas-fluviales, se ha posicionado como uno de los ejes de mayor proyección de la actividad turística mundial, concentrando gran parte del potencial turístico de muchos países.  La promoción de cruceros marítimos de corta y mediana distancia, como así también visualizar el eje geoestratégico de la Hidrovía Paraná-Paraguay para el desarrollo de cruceros fluviales generará mayor distribución e inclusión.
  4. 4.  La actividad de cruceros es una actividad turística de gran dinamismo. Los principales motivos residen en las estrategias de mercado adoptadas por las compañías navieras: aumento en el tamaño de los barcos y la adaptación del producto a las tendencias del mercado. LOS CRUCEROS EN EL CONTEXTO INTERNACIONALLOS CRUCEROS EN EL CONTEXTO INTERNACIONAL  La tendencia apunta hacia un crecimiento progresivo en los mercados europeos, con elevadas posibilidades de mercados emergentes de cruceros.  En el informe elaborado por la Asociación Internacional de Líneas de Cruceros CLIA – por sus siglas en inglés – se observa, sobre itinerarios y destinos del año 2014, que la región del Caribe continúa dominando los porcentajes globales con un 37,3%. El Mediterráneo se posiciona en segundo lugar, con un 18,9%, mientras que el Norte de Europa alcanza un 11,1%, Australia/Nueva Zelanda un 5,9%, Alaska un 4,5%, Asia un 4,4% y por último, Sudamérica un 3,3%.
  5. 5. • La exigencia cada vez mayor de los turistas en cuanto a servicios. • La modificación del mercado y la incorporación de segmentos de demanda más jóvenes y de menores recursos. • La fuerte aceptación de los cruceros de corta duración. • La búsqueda de un producto accesible, ajustando los precios de los cruceros a la de los paquetes terrestres. • Las utilización de estrategias de diferenciación para adecuar los productos de las navieras a las expectativas y necesidades de distintos tipo de segmentos de demanda. TENDENCIAS QUE OFRECEN OPORTUNIDADESTENDENCIAS QUE OFRECEN OPORTUNIDADES
  6. 6. • Aumento de la capacidad turística, ampliación y mejoramiento de las infraestructuras portuarias. • Surgimiento de nuevos destinos como Sudamérica, África, India, Asia y Oceanía. • La actividad de cruceros está evolucionando, las líneas navieras buscan diferenciarse de la competencia trabajando en el desarrollo de nuevos productos y opciones especializadas para los distintos grupos de viajeros. TENDENCIAS QUE OFRECEN OPORTUNIDADESTENDENCIAS QUE OFRECEN OPORTUNIDADES
  7. 7. • Dentro de los Puertos argentinos, Buenos Aires, Ushuaia y Puerto Madryn se han consolidado como Puertos de cruceros. • Cada uno de éstos presenta dinámicas muy particulares respecto a su función (de base o escala) y su localización (determinante en la cantidad y frecuencia de arribos). • Todos ellos están en un franco proceso de ampliación y mejora de sus infraestructura. TURISMO DE CRUCEROS EN ARGENTINATURISMO DE CRUCEROS EN ARGENTINA
  8. 8. PUERTOS DE CRUCEROS EN ARGENTINAPUERTOS DE CRUCEROS EN ARGENTINA
  9. 9. PLAN ESTRATÉGICO 2013-2023  Desarrollo participativo e interinstitucional. Entre las autoridades del Puerto de Puerto Madryn, la Provincia del Chubut, el Municipio de Puerto Madryn, y la población. Los aspectos a considerar: puerto de ALUAR, puerto comercial y terminal de cruceros.  Reordenamiento P.O.M.  Puerto Logístico : “Hub” Multipropósito Patagonia Sur  Puerto Turístico – Ciudadano: “Home-Port” de cruceros y nuevas áreas dedicadas y especializadas. DESARROLLO PORTUARIO DE LA CIUDAD DE PUERTO MADRYN
  10. 10. Ejes estratégicos o vectores de desarrollo MADRYN 2030 EL DESARROLLO DE UNA TERMINAL DE CRUCEROS IMPLICA CONTAR CON SINERGIAS ENTRE PUERTO Y CIUDAD Y CON LAS AREAS LOGISTICAS DEL PUERTO. NO SE DEBE TRATAR DE FORMA AISLADA AL BUQUE DE CRUCEROS, SIN CONTAR CON UNA TERMINAL ESPECIALIZADA PARA ELLO.
  11. 11. Existe una gran cantidad de casos de cruceros fluviales en el mundo, y laExiste una gran cantidad de casos de cruceros fluviales en el mundo, y la Argentina no es ajena a esta actividad.Argentina no es ajena a esta actividad. • A principios del siglo XX, la utilización del transporte fluvio / marítimo entre Argentina – Paraguay y Argentina – Uruguay es ampliamente conocida, y se encuentra documentada con la historia de Nicolás Mihanovich, y de la familia Dodero. • Hasta el auge del transporte vial y ferroviario, hubo una gran utilización del transporte fluvial para cargas, pasajeros y turismo, en lo que luego se denominaría la Hidrovía Paraguay – Paraná (HPP). • El Ministerio de Turismo de la Argentina a través de su Instituto de Promoción Turística de la Nación –INPROTUR- realizó un estudio de perfectibilidad de la operación de cruceros fluviales en la HPP. DESARROLLO POTENCIAL: CRUCEROS FLUVIALESDESARROLLO POTENCIAL: CRUCEROS FLUVIALES
  12. 12. ANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOSANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOS Buque Ciudad de Buenos Aires 1914-1957Buque Ciudad de Buenos Aires 1914-1957
  13. 13. Buque Ciudad de Paraná 1962-2010 ANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOSANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOS
  14. 14. PUERTOS DE BUENOS AIRES, SAN PEDRO, ROSARIO, LA PAZ, CORRIENTES, IGUAZÚ Y PARANÁ
  15. 15. CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES DE LOS PUERTOS DE ESCALA DE LA HPPCARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES DE LOS PUERTOS DE ESCALA DE LA HPP
  16. 16. •MISIÓN: Desarrollar el Turismo de Cruceros Fluvial en Argentina, enmarcado dentro de la Estrategia Nacional de Turismo y la extraordinarias potencialidades de la Hidrovía Paraguay Paraná. •VISIÓN: Contar con “El Crucero del Paraná” único por su calidad y diversidad de servicios ofrecidos y duración, comparables a los mejores cruceros fluviales del mundo. PLAN ESTRATÉGICO PARA EL DESARROLLO DE CRUCEROS FLUVIALES HPPPLAN ESTRATÉGICO PARA EL DESARROLLO DE CRUCEROS FLUVIALES HPP
  17. 17. • Voluntad Política a nivel Nacional •Políticas de Estado proclives al desarrollo Turístico de la Hidrovía Paraguay Paraná • Existencia de demanda potencial • Condiciones de Navegación de Buenos Aires a Confluencia (Corrientes) • Conectividad aeroportuaria de los puertos de escala • Atracción turística en los puertos de escala • Navegación por una zona de diversidad turística FORTALEZAS DETECTADASFORTALEZAS DETECTADAS
  18. 18.  Un puerto que recibe cruceros es un puerto especializado que debe contar con instalaciones específicas para recibir tanto a los cruceros como a los cruceristas, además, su ubicación debe tener fácil acceso a la ciudad o a los sitios con atractivos turísticos.  Se debe considerar que actualmente los medios de transporte están relacionados y interconectados. El Turismo y el Transporte dependen entre si.  Considerar el transporte multimodal. Área destinada a pasajeros con edificio principal de servicios:  Cumple la función de terminar para embarque y desembarque de cruceros  Área destinada a las compañías de transporte (información, venta de billetes y facturación previa al embarque)  Áreas y servicios complementarios, alquiler de automóviles, terminales para colectivos turísticos, salas de espera, zona de recepción y distribución de equipaje, sanitarios, servicios de bancos y correos, etc.  Área destinada a las autoridades aduaneras, de migraciones, sanitaritas, y eventualmente mercancías.  Área destinada a los barcos  Área destinada a los servicios públicos CONCLUSIONESCONCLUSIONES
  19. 19. www.turismo.gov.ar www.desarrolloturistico.gob.ar www.siet.tur.ar

