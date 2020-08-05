Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
El cognitivismo
¿Qué es el cognitivismo? Es una corriente de la psicología que se especializa en el estudio de la cognición(procesos de la...
El interés de la psicología cognitiva es doble. El primer interés es estudiar cómo las personas entienden el mundo en el q...
 La palabra, como tal, se deriva del adjetivo cognitivo, que se refiere a todo lo perteneciente o relativo al conocimient...
Fundamentación y caracterización Los fundamentos y principales características del paradigma cognitivo, se basan en el est...
Sus principales características son:  El conocimiento es funcional.  Por medio de el se pueden desarrollar planes y fija...
Concepto de aprendizaje Es el proceso a través del cual el ser humano adquiere y modifica sus habilidades, destrezas, cono...
El aprendizaje humano se vincula con el desarrollo personal y se produce de la mejor manera cuando el sujeto se encuentra ...
La pedagogía, en tanto ciencia del estudio del aprendizaje, distingue entre los siguientes tipos del mismo:  Aprendizaje ...
Existen numerosísimas teorías sobre el aprendizaje, pues se trata de un campo en continuo desarrollo. Sin embargo, las pri...
Teóricos del cognitivismo y sus aportaciones  Jean Piaget: Decía que el desarrollo mental desde que se nace hasta que se ...
• Teorías cognitivas y sus aplicaciones en la educación
El cognitivismo (1)
El cognitivismo (1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El cognitivismo (1)

41 views

Published on

GRUPO UNID 2
LIC. EN EDUCACIÓN

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El cognitivismo (1)

  1. 1. El cognitivismo
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el cognitivismo? Es una corriente de la psicología que se especializa en el estudio de la cognición(procesos de la mente relacionados con el conocimiento). Por lo tanto estudia los mecanismos que llevan a la elaboración del conocimiento. La construcción de conocimiento supone varias acciones complejas, como almacenar, reconocer, aprender, organizar y utilizar la información que se recibe a través de los sentidos. Aparece en los años 50 como consecuencia a la crisis del paradigma conductivo, que no era capaz de dar respuestas a numerosas anomalías que se producían en la teoría.
  3. 3. El interés de la psicología cognitiva es doble. El primer interés es estudiar cómo las personas entienden el mundo en el que viven y también se abordan las cuestiones de cómo los seres humanos toman la información sensorial entrante y la transforman, sintetizan, elaboran, almacenan, recuperan y finalmente hacen uso de ella. El segundo interés de la psicología cognitiva es cómo la cognición lleva a la conducta. Desde un enfoque motivacional, la cognición es un "trampolín a la acción".
  4. 4.  La palabra, como tal, se deriva del adjetivo cognitivo, que se refiere a todo lo perteneciente o relativo al conocimiento, y se forma con el sufijo -ismo, que significa 'sistema' o 'escuela'.  En este sentido, el cognitivismo se caracteriza por su búsqueda de comprender de qué manera la mente humana interpreta, procesa y almacena información.  Surgió como corriente psicológica en los años 1950 y 60 como reacción al conductismo  La psicología cognitiva surge como alternativa a la concepción conductista de la mente como caja negra inaccesible
  5. 5. Fundamentación y caracterización Los fundamentos y principales características del paradigma cognitivo, se basan en el estudio de las representaciones mentales, no biológicas, si relacionadas con el aspecto sociológico o cultural. La cognición puede describirse en función de símbolos, esquemas, imágenes, ideas y otras formas de representación mental, las que hacen referencia a tipos de representaciones utilizadas por las personas.
  6. 6. Sus principales características son:  El conocimiento es funcional.  Por medio de el se pueden desarrollar planes y fijar metas, disminuyendo las consecuencias negativas.  Se enfoca en procesos mentales del aprendizaje y como estos se guardan en la memoria.  Tiene una base de investigación para realizar trabajos científicos.  Las diferentes condiciones ambientales forman parte del proceso de aprendizaje.  Las explicaciones, ejemplos y demostraciones forman una guía para un adecuado aprendizaje.  El conocimiento debe ser significativo.  El sujeto es visto como un procesador activo de la información por medio del registro y la organización de la información.
  7. 7. Concepto de aprendizaje Es el proceso a través del cual el ser humano adquiere y modifica sus habilidades, destrezas, conocimientos o conductas como fruto de las experiencia directa, y el estudio, la observación, el razonamiento y la instrucción.
  8. 8. El aprendizaje humano se vincula con el desarrollo personal y se produce de la mejor manera cuando el sujeto se encuentra motivado, es decir, cuando tiene ganas de aprender y se esfuerza en hacerlo En la psicología, el aprendizaje como proceso goza de gran interés. De hecho, existe una rama entera de la psicología encargada de ello: la psicología del aprendizaje. Su enfoque se divide en dos vertientes contrapuestas: la conductual y la cognitiva
  9. 9. La pedagogía, en tanto ciencia del estudio del aprendizaje, distingue entre los siguientes tipos del mismo:  Aprendizaje receptivo  Aprendizaje por descubrimiento  Aprendizaje repetitivo  Aprendizaje significativo  Aprendizaje observacional  Aprendizaje latente  Aprendizaje por ensayo y error  Aprendizaje dialógico
  10. 10. Existen numerosísimas teorías sobre el aprendizaje, pues se trata de un campo en continuo desarrollo. Sin embargo, las principales y más conocidas son:  Las teorías conductistas.  Las teorías cognitivas  Las teorías del procesamiento de la información
  11. 11. Teóricos del cognitivismo y sus aportaciones  Jean Piaget: Decía que el desarrollo mental desde que se nace hasta que se llega la edad adulta es progresiva, va de menor a mayor esto rige el desarrollo de la inteligencia.  Jerome Bruner: Psicólogo y pedagogo originario de Estados unidos que desarrollo la teoría de aprendizaje por descubrimiento, que promovía que el estudiante adquiera sus conocimientos por si mismo.  David Ausubel: Creador del aprendizaje significativo, explicaba que el aprendizaje era la incorporación de nueva información a la estructura cognitiva de las personas facilitando su aprendizaje.  Robert Gagné: Creo ocho niveles diferentes de aprendizaje.  Howard Gardner: Creo la teoría de las inteligencias múltiples en contra de el paradigma de una inteligencia única. Decía que las personas tenían diferentes tipos de inteligencia
  12. 12. • Teorías cognitivas y sus aplicaciones en la educación

×