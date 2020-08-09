Successfully reported this slideshow.
QUINESTÉTICA
- Kinesiologia: La palabra kinesiología o quinesiología tiene su origen en los vocablos griegos kínesis(“movimiento”) y lo...
Contenidos 1. Concepto de fascia y estructura del sistema fascial 2. Síndrome de Disfunción Miofascial 3. Tratamiento de d...
◼ RELAJACION MIOFASCIAL Es uno de los métodos más antiguo que no ha cambiado sus principios de tratamiento, mas bien se ha...
John Barnes Fisioterapeuta percusor de la técnica La técnica tiene la capacidad de leer el cuerpo y responder a las necesi...
Andrzej Pilat. Escuela de Terapias Miofasciales. (1999) La Inducción Miofascial es un método de evaluación y de tratamient...
BIBLIOGRAFIA 1. Travell J. Myofascial Pain and Dysfunction Trigger Point Manual. Volume 1. Baleimore: Williams & Wilkins, ...
0 introduccion quinestetica

La quinestética es la integración anatómica terapéutica en el marco de la masoterapia estética para la relajación miofascial.

  7. 7. BIBLIOGRAFIA 1. Travell J. Myofascial Pain and Dysfunction Trigger Point Manual. Volume 1. Baleimore: Williams & Wilkins, 1992. 2. Pilat A. Relajación Miofascial. Principios teóricos y tratamientos. 1,2,3 y 4. Caracas. Fundaca. 1993. 3. Rolf I. Rolfing. Ediciones URANO, Barcelona 1994. 4. Max Girardin. Terapia Manual de la Disfunción Neuromuscular y Articular. Barcelona. Paidotribo.2000 5. Pilat A. Terapias Miofasciales: Inducción miofascial. McGraw-Hill. España. 2003. 6. Chaitow L. Técnicas de liberación posicional. Elsevier. 2009.

