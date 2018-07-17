Synnopsis :

Paperback. Pub Date :2013-04-29 Pages: 432 Language: English Publisher: Aspen Publishers Modern cases highlight the legal principles involving parties and situations that are entrepreneurial in nature in this one-of-a kind text Students are presented with solid. doctrine in the various disciplines covered in Entrepreneurship Law and come to understand their interrelatedness. A chronological approach. from the conception of the idea through all stages of the business. includes potential exit strategies such as the sale of the venture or an initial public offering. Hypotheticals based on the authors vast experience as practicing attorneys focus on the very real issues entrepreneurs face The authors teach at Northwestern Law. well-known for its entrepreneurship course. which is one of the longest-running in the US Entrepreneurship Law:. Cases and Materials is the only law schoo...



Author : Stephen F Reed

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Stephen F Reed ( 2? )

Link Download : https://semangatlead1000.blogspot.jp/?book=0735594813

