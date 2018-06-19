Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Paco Polic�a pa po pe pu pi sopa ropa tapa mapa papa el pato el papel la pelota la puerta la lupa *Pepe limpia su pelota *...
Mar�a mam� ma mo me mu mi amo m�o ama mima Mim� Ema mimo la mano la moto la cama la mano *Mi mam� me ama *Memo me ama Mar�...
Tijeras tamal ta to te tu ti t�o tos toma tomate tose meta *Teo es mi t�o *Tita toma t� *Tom�s tose *Telma toca su Tijeras...
Sol sand�a sa so se su si suma as� mes seis s� solo *Esa mesa es m�a * Ese museo *Susi ama a su mam� *Esa mesa Sol sand�a ...
l�piz luna la lo le lu li la miel el suelo la loma la ola la sala el sol la sal la isla la lima la tela *Ese es el sol * L...
rana Ra�l ra ro re ru ri rosa risa tarro ramo remo tierra sierra rata rota torta *Rosita rema r�pido *La rama se rompe *Ra...
N�ndo nido na no ne nu ni nene nada n�mero nuca dinero navidad Nadia ni�o noche *N�ndo nada mucho *Ana tiene dinero *El n�...
al ol el ul il sol saltamontes el �ltimo Hilda *Hilda ve un saltamontes en el monte an on en un in rat�n lim�n le�n list�n...
campanas C�sar ca co cu casa mascota cuento cuna coco *Todos en casa o�mos: tan tan tan; mi mascota corre a la puerta, Car...
Daniel dinero da do de du di pido nido todo lodo codo el d�a la tarde la rueda el dedo *Dani saluda a todos *Doris cuida s...
PRACTICANDO LA LECTO-ESCRITURA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PRACTICANDO LA LECTO-ESCRITURA

18 views

Published on

MATERIAL PARA TRABAJAR LA LECTURA EN PREESCOLAR Y PRIMER AÑO DE PRIMARIA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PRACTICANDO LA LECTO-ESCRITURA

  1. 1. Paco Polic�a pa po pe pu pi sopa ropa tapa mapa papa el pato el papel la pelota la puerta la lupa *Pepe limpia su pelota *Pili pasea al perro Paco Polic�a pa po pe pu pi sopa ropa tapa mapa papa el pato el papel la pelota la puerta la lupa *Pepe limpia su pelota *Pili pasea al perro Paco Polic�a pa po pe pu pi sopa ropa tapa mapa papa el pato el papel la pelota la puerta la lupa *Pepe limpia su pelota *Pili pasea al perro
  2. 2. Mar�a mam� ma mo me mu mi amo m�o ama mima Mim� Ema mimo la mano la moto la cama la mano *Mi mam� me ama *Memo me ama Mar�a mam� ma mo me mu mi amo m�o ama mima Mim� Ema mimo la mano la moto la cama la mano *Mi mam� me ama *Memo me ama Mar�a mam� ma mo me mu mi amo m�o ama mima Mim� Ema mimo la mano la moto la cama la mano *Mi mam� me ama *Memo me ama
  3. 3. Tijeras tamal ta to te tu ti t�o tos toma tomate tose meta *Teo es mi t�o *Tita toma t� *Tom�s tose *Telma toca su Tijeras tamal ta to te tu ti t�o tos toma tomate tose meta *Teo es mi t�o *Tita toma t� *Tom�s tose *Telma toca su Tijeras tamal ta to te tu ti t�o tos toma tomate tose meta *Teo es mi t�o *Tita toma t� *Tom�s tose *Telma toca su
  4. 4. Sol sand�a sa so se su si suma as� mes seis s� solo *Esa mesa es m�a * Ese museo *Susi ama a su mam� *Esa mesa Sol sand�a sa so se su si suma as� mes seis s� solo *Esa mesa es m�a * Ese museo *Susi ama a su mam� *Esa mesa Sol sand�a sa so se su si suma as� mes seis s� solo *Esa mesa es m�a * Ese museo *Susi ama a su mam� *Esa mesa
  5. 5. l�piz luna la lo le lu li la miel el suelo la loma la ola la sala el sol la sal la isla la lima la tela *Ese es el sol * Lola lee la lista *Lalo toma su l�piz *Esa lupa es m�a l�piz luna la lo le lu li la miel el suelo la loma la ola la sala el sol la sal la isla la lima la tela *Ese es el sol * Lola lee la lista *Lalo toma su l�piz *Esa lupa es m�a l�piz luna la lo le lu li la miel el suelo la loma la ola la sala el sol la sal la isla la lima la tela *Ese es el sol * Lola lee la lista *Lalo toma su l�piz *Esa lupa es m�a
  6. 6. rana Ra�l ra ro re ru ri rosa risa tarro ramo remo tierra sierra rata rota torta *Rosita rema r�pido *La rama se rompe *Ram�n toma rosas *Rosita es una ranita rana Ra�l ra ro re ru ri rosa risa tarro ramo remo tierra sierra rata rota torta *Rosita rema r�pido *La rama se rompe *Ram�n toma rosas *Rosita es una ranita rana Ra�l ra ro re ru ri rosa risa tarro ramo remo tierra sierra rata rota torta *Rosita rema r�pido *La rama se rompe *Ram�n toma rosas *Rosita es una ranita
  7. 7. N�ndo nido na no ne nu ni nene nada n�mero nuca dinero navidad Nadia ni�o noche *N�ndo nada mucho *Ana tiene dinero *El n�mero uno 1 *La noche linda Nando nido na no ne nu ni nene nada n�mero nuca dinero navidad Nadia ni�o noche *Nando nada mucho *Ana tiene dinero *El n�mero uno 1 *La noche linda N�ndo nido na no ne nu ni nene nada n�mero nuca dinero navidad Nadia ni�o noche *N�ndo nada mucho *Ana tiene dinero *El n�mero uno 1 *La noche linda
  8. 8. al ol el ul il sol saltamontes el �ltimo Hilda *Hilda ve un saltamontes en el monte an on en un in rat�n lim�n le�n list�n sal�n *Un rat�n en la mesa, �D�nde? al ol el ul il sol saltamontes el �ltimo Hilda *Hilda ve un saltamontes en el monte an on en un in rat�n lim�n le�n list�n sal�n *Un rat�n en la mesa, �D�nde? al ol el ul il sol saltamontes el �ltimo Hilda *Hilda ve un saltamontes en el monte an on en un in rat�n lim�n le�n list�n sal�n *Un rat�n en la mesa, �D�nde?
  9. 9. campanas C�sar ca co cu casa mascota cuento cuna coco *Todos en casa o�mos: tan tan tan; mi mascota corre a la puerta, Carlos toco la campana al pasar. campanas C�sar ca co cu casa mascota cuento cuna coco *Todos en casa o�mos: tan tan tan; mi mascota corre a la puerta, Carlos toco la campana al pasar. campanas C�sar ca co cu casa mascota cuento cuna coco *Todos en casa o�mos: tan tan tan; mi mascota corre a la puerta, Carlos toco la campana al pasar.
  10. 10. Daniel dinero da do de du di pido nido todo lodo codo el d�a la tarde la rueda el dedo *Dani saluda a todos *Doris cuida su Daniel dinero da do de du di pido nido todo lodo codo el d�a la tarde la rueda el dedo *Dani saluda a todos *Doris cuida su Daniel dinero da do de du di pido nido todo lodo codo el d�a la tarde la rueda el dedo *Dani saluda a todos *Doris cuida su

×