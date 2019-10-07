Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OutlanderAudiobook Free Online OutlanderAudiobook Free Online LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
OutlanderAudiobook Free Online Outlander, Diana Gabaldon's landmark novel of Scottish lore has captured the hearts of mill...
OutlanderAudiobook Free Online Written By: Diana Gabaldon Narrated By: Davina Porter Publisher: Recorded Books Date: March...
OutlanderAudiobook Free Online Download Full Version OutlanderAudio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

OutlanderAudiobook Free Online

2 views

Published on

OutlanderAudiobook Free Online

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

OutlanderAudiobook Free Online

  1. 1. OutlanderAudiobook Free Online OutlanderAudiobook Free Online LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. OutlanderAudiobook Free Online Outlander, Diana Gabaldon's landmark novel of Scottish lore has captured the hearts of millions of readers around the world and catapulted her to the top of the New York Times best-seller list. Intrigue, danger and desire merge in this lush novel of loyalty and time travel. In 1945, Claire Randall, a former combat nurse, is back from the war and reunited with her husband on a second honeymoon. Their blissful reunion is shattered when she touches a boulder in one of the ancient stone ruins and is instantly transported to a Scotland torn by war and raiding border clans . in 1743. Will Claire find her way back to her own time, or is her destiny forever linked with Clan MacKenzie and the gallant James Fraser? Davina Porter's lyrical narration will launch listeners into an exhilarating world of heroism, pulse- pounding adventure, and breathtaking romance as one woman is torn between past and present, passion and love.
  3. 3. OutlanderAudiobook Free Online Written By: Diana Gabaldon Narrated By: Davina Porter Publisher: Recorded Books Date: March 2012 Duration: 32 hours 49 minutes
  4. 4. OutlanderAudiobook Free Online Download Full Version OutlanderAudio OR Download now

×