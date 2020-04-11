The Three "Exes" of Holy Week: Exalted

Romanian Christians refer to Holy Week as the “Week of the Sufferings.” Throughout this week we see Jesus suffer mockery, betrayal, injustice, beatings, torture and death. It is a week in which the forces of Hell delight as Jesus is degraded and brought low. But on Easter morning, Jesus is exalted. Breath returns to His body and His resurrection is heralded by angels. Jesus begins a 40-day period of time where he begins to reassume the privileges of His rank as Prince of Heaven and Son of God. The exaltation of Jesus reminds us that no matter how low the challenges of life bring us, there is always hope through the risen and exalted Christ.