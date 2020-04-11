Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kotoku Wamura and the Fudai Floodgate
John 20:19 19 On the evening of that day, the first day of the week, the doors being locked where the disciples were for f...
David Guzik “Resurrection isn’t just living again; it is living again in a new body, based on our old body, perfectly suit...
The Three Exes of Easter Season Exalted 5 Implications of the Resurrection Michael Green 1.The resurrection of Jesus is th...
The Three Exes of Easter Season Exalted 5 Implications of the Resurrection Michael Green 2.The resurrection of Jesus is th...
The Three Exes of Easter Season Exalted 5 Implications of the Resurrection Michael Green 3.The resurrection of Jesus is th...
The Three Exes of Easter Season Exalted 5 Implications of the Resurrection Michael Green 4.The resurrection of Jesus means...
The Three Exes of Easter Season Exalted 5 Implications of the Resurrection Michael Green 5.The resurrection of Jesus is th...
The Three "Exes" of Holy Week: Exalted

Romanian Christians refer to Holy Week as the “Week of the Sufferings.” Throughout this week we see Jesus suffer mockery, betrayal, injustice, beatings, torture and death. It is a week in which the forces of Hell delight as Jesus is degraded and brought low. But on Easter morning, Jesus is exalted. Breath returns to His body and His resurrection is heralded by angels. Jesus begins a 40-day period of time where he begins to reassume the privileges of His rank as Prince of Heaven and Son of God. The exaltation of Jesus reminds us that no matter how low the challenges of life bring us, there is always hope through the risen and exalted Christ.

Published in: Spiritual
  1. 1. The Three Exes of Holy Week Exuberant Excruciated Exalted
  2. 2. Kotoku Wamura and the Fudai Floodgate
  5. 5. John 20:19 19 On the evening of that day, the first day of the week, the doors being locked where the disciples were for fear of the Jews,Jesus came and stood among them and said to them, “Peace be with you.”
  7. 7. David Guzik “Resurrection isn’t just living again; it is living again in a new body, based on our old body, perfectly suited for life in eternity. Jesus was not the first one brought back from the dead, but He was the first one resurrected.”
  9. 9. The Three Exes of Easter Season Exalted 5 Implications of the Resurrection Michael Green 1.The resurrection of Jesus is the heart of the good news.
  10. 10. The Three Exes of Easter Season Exalted 5 Implications of the Resurrection Michael Green 2.The resurrection of Jesus is the proof of His sonship.
  11. 11. The Three Exes of Easter Season Exalted 5 Implications of the Resurrection Michael Green 3.The resurrection of Jesus is the springboard for mission.
  12. 12. The Three Exes of Easter Season Exalted 5 Implications of the Resurrection Michael Green 4.The resurrection of Jesus means that His power and His presence are available.
  13. 13. The Three Exes of Easter Season Exalted 5 Implications of the Resurrection Michael Green 5.The resurrection of Jesus is the key to eternal life and the new community.
