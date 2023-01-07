Matthew: The King and His Kingdom_Mt. 27.11-14.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Matthew skips the first three trials of Jesus and jumps to the fourth of six trials, Jesus first appearance before Pontius Pilate. In this sermon we will look at this trial by focusing on the three main participants, The Judge, the Prosecutors and the Defendant. We will take a deep dive into what we know about Pilate’s character and what it is about Jesus that amazed him.
