Epic Easter: Epic entry

Scripture Reading Mark 10:46 -52 The Healing of Blind Bartimaeus
Sermon Title Epic Entry Mark 11:1-11
First Point The Difficult Journey to Jerusalem Now when they drew near to Jerusalem… (Mark
The Ascent of Adummim on the Jericho Road
Second Point The Humble and Peaceful Entry Mark 11:1-7
Third Point The Clash of Two Crowds Mark 11:8-11
2020-2021 will always be remembered as the year of the Coronavirus Epidemic. The epidemic has taken many lives. But it has done more than jeopardize our health, it has shrunk our lives. For a time, our social circle shrank to our immediate family. Our homes became our world. Vacations became staycations. Programs like Zoom became our only means of broader social connection. By any definition, this was not an epic year. It was not a year to remember. We find ourselves longing for truly epic experiences. There is no more epic life than the life of Jesus and there is no more epic tale than the story of His Triumphant Entry into Jerusalem, His Excruciating Death on Calvary’s Cross and His Glorious Resurrection. We want to return to a larger and more abundant life. Jesus promised His followers just such a life – a truly epic adventure. The adventure starts with Jesus’ truly epic entry into Jerusalem. It is the story of a clash of two crowds with conflicting views of Jesus. One crowd is joyously celebrating, another, on the inside of Jerusalem’s gates, is cool towards Jesus and braced for his arrival. While some enthusiastically wave Palm branches and regale Him as King, others plot His murder. The name of Jesus still separates people, as He promised us.

