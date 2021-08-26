Read A Perfect Mess

A Perfect Mess by Sienna Waters Books Synopsis : Love always finds a way...Falling in love with a cheerleader might be a clich?, but dumpy Del Romano just couldn't help herself. At least she was smart enough to keep her mouth shut about it until she could get the hell out of Briar's Glen to start her real life.Bree Hampton barely noticed the boring goth girl in algebra class. She had bigger fish to fry. Grow up, marry the quarterback, and get a big house up on the hill of Briar's Glen. A simple and achievable plan for the high school golden girl.But fifteen years later, Bree's charmed life has fallen apart around her ears. And things in Briar's Glen aren't looking too great. A teenager has gone missing, and now Bree's boss has disappeared too. Then a sexy stranger walks through the door of the shop. A stranger that might not be a stranger at all.Life in a small town wasn't for Del. Too cramped, too conservative, too boring. But now, thanks to a phone call from her small-time criminal father, she's back in town. And things have .