[Download] Brutal Prince (Brutal Birthright #1)

Brutal Prince (Brutal Birthright #1) Books Synopsis : He?s No Prince Charming?Callum Griffin is the heir to the Irish Mafia. He?s ruthless, arrogant, and he wants to kill me.We got off on the wrong foot when I set a (very small) fire in his house.Our families believe a marriage pact is the only thing that will prevent all-out warfare.I think I might need to murder him while he sleeps.This would all be a lot easier if Callum wasn?t so damned good-looking.But I?ve got a lockbox around my heart. Because even if I?m forced to marry him?I could never love a brutal prince.?Brutal Prince? is the explosive first act in the epic ?Brutal Birthright? series. It?s a stand-alone Dark Mafia Romance, complete with HEA and no cliffhangers. It contains blazing hot bedroom scenes for mature readers only!!! . Available in : PDF - KINDLE - EPUB