Andrés Lastra Andres.Lastra@dhl.com (57) 3102098620 Sales Supervisor DHL Express Colombia
ESTAMOS AQUÍ CUANDO MAS NOS NECESITAS
Corporate Center Express Global Forwarding Freight Post – eCommerce Supply Chain Global Business Services DHL Customer Sol...
Ponemos a su disposición la red internacional de mayor envergadura, logrando cubrir más de 220 países y territorios a nive...
41 Años en Colombia como pionero de express 144 Vehículos 10 Vehículos Eléctricos 1 Gateway 2 Vuelos internacionales diari...
PLEASE INSERT CLASSIFICATION HERE Vuelo US Entregamos tus envíos desde y hacia estados unidos en el mejor tiempo de tránsi...
PLEASE INSERT CLASSIFICATION HERE eCommerce Excelentes tiempos de tránsito a cualquier destino Brindamos información para ...
PLEASE INSERT CLASSIFICATION HERE Middle Weight Exportaciones e importaciones para envíos de más de 30 Kg Tarifas competit...
OPERACIÓN COURIER DHL EXPRESS – EXCELLENCE. SIMPLY DELIVERED.
▪ VALOR DECLARADO HASTA 5,000 USD. ▪ SALIDA DE MERCANCÍAS DEL TERRITORIO NACIONAL. ▪ NO SE CONSIDERA UNA EXPORTACIÓN FORMA...
EXPORTACIÓN INFORMAL – DOCUMENTOS BÁSICOS CARTA DE RESPONSABILIDAD GUÍA ÁEREA FACTURA COMERCIAL
EXPORTACIÓN INFORMAL – DOCUMENTOS BÁSICOS RECOLECCIÓN DECLARACIÓN EXPEDIDOR INSPECCIÓN AEROLINEA CONEXIÓN INTERNACIONAL AR...
EXPORTACIÓN FORMAL – DOCUMENTOS BÁSICOS Documentos ▪ Guía Aérea ▪ Factura Comercial (con todos los requisitos aduaneros) •...
DHL EXPRESS CHINA
PUBLIC Los Especialistas en Internacional 16 * Basada en una investigación de terceros encargado por DHL 558 Vuelos semana...
PUBLIC ¿Por qué elegir DHL Express hacia y desde China? 17 1 8 7 6 54 3 2 ? DHL Express tiene la mayor cuota de mercado en...
PUBLIC DHL opera en 8 zonas 18 Dalian Qingdao Pekín Shanghai Xiamen Shenzhen Guangzhou Xian Chengdu Wuhan SHO Zona Shangai...
GRACIAS
Webinar ProColombia CN DHL Express
Webinar ProColombia CN DHL Express

Webinar ProColombia CN DHL Express

Webinar ProColombia CN DHL Express

