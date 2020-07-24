Webinar operaciones aereas siis vuce

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAPACITACIÓN OPERACIONES AÉREAS EN EL APLICATIVO SIIS- VUCE
2 VENTANILLA ÚNICA DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR (VUCE) Operación Aeropuertos
21 Entidades vinculadas 75.515 Usuarios registrados 4,1 millones De operaciones realizadas Principal herramienta de Facili...
Trabajamos conjuntamente con PONAL www.vuce.gov.co
Comandante TE. David Henao Uribe Subcomandante TE. Sandra Hernandez Ramón Comandante MY. Mario Rodríguez Jáuregui Comandan...
En 2019, Colombia movilizó más de un millón de toneladas vía aérea. Van más de 100 mil solicitudes OA. 83% documentales; 1...
SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE INSPECCIÓN SIMULTÁNEA – SIIS Proyectos: • Zonas Francas, • Banano, • Café, • Azúcar, • OEA, • Importa...
Equipo de Facilitadores
1 2 Sistema Integrado de Inspección Simultánea -SIIS
¿Qué es? Es una herramienta digital, en la cual el usuario puede realizar -en línea- el trámite de solicitud de inspección...
Las Entidades que intervengan en la Inspección Física de Mercancía garantizaran que esta se realice de simultáneamente. El...
SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE INSPECCIÓN SIMULTÁNEA – SIIS Sistema de Inspección Simultánea - SIIS
INTERCAMBIO DE INFORMACIÓN – SISTEMAS INFORMÁTICOS Sistema informático DIAN Sistema informático ICA (SISPAP) Sistema infor...
Sistematización “Carta de Responsabilidad” SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE INSPECCIÓN SIMULTÁNEA – SIIS OPERACIONES DE CARGA AÉREA CÚ...
SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE INSPECCIÓN SIMULTÁNEA – SIIS Proyectos: • Zonas Francas, • Banano, • Café, • Azúcar, • OEA, • Importa...
SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE INSPECCIÓN SIMULTÁNEA – SIIS siis@mincit.gov.co ATENCIÓN AL USUARIO CONTINGENCIA Y TRÁMITES MANUALES ...
SIIS INFORMACIÓN OPERACIONES ANTINARCÓTICOS CARGA AÉREA
TABLA DE CONTENIDO ▪ Cifras Operaciones Aéreas (OA) ▪ Marco Normativo ▪ Requisitos previos para realizar solicitud ▪ Datos...
Circular 11 del 2019, “Sistematización información operaciones carga aérea” obligatoriedad Bogotá D.C. Circular 12 del 201...
El usuario debe estar registrado en la VUCE para ingresar y realizar la solicitud OA. El exportador debe estar registrado ...
DATOS PARA CREAR USUARIOS • Registro de Usuarios de VUCE, opción servicios – instructivo de registro de usuarios AGENCIA D...
MERCANCÍA QUE NO ES ALCANCE DE SIIS ➢ Carga consolidada por varias Agencias. ➢ Mercancía suelta (graneles; café, carbón, c...
SIIS MUISCA Realiza SAE Realiza y firma Solicitud OA DECLARANTE 1 2 SIIS SICEX RESULTADO DE INSPECCIÓN WS 7 AEROLINEA Regi...
CÓMO INGRESAR AL SISTEMA?
Información adicional del radicado
Acciones que se pueden realizar con el radicado en INFORMACION ASOCIADA: ➢ Botón para editar la información registrada ➢ B...
➢ Firma desatendida formulario OA Si el proceso tarda demasiado o se interrumpe el proceso de firma, se muestra ventana em...
➢Se habilitará la opción Descargar Formulario para realizar el proceso desde el PC.
MÓDULO DE CONSULTAS
MÓDULO DE CONSULTAS
MÓDULO DE CONSULTAS
ESTADO DE LA SOLICITUD RADICADA Únicamente se selecciona la SAE, y se puede continuar con el proceso por el módulo de real...
Operaciones en tránsito Cancelación OA invalidación SAE NUEVOS DESARROLLOS EN SIIS
  1. 1. CAPACITACIÓN OPERACIONES AÉREAS EN EL APLICATIVO SIIS- VUCE
  2. 2. 2 VENTANILLA ÚNICA DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR (VUCE) Operación Aeropuertos
  3. 3. 21 Entidades vinculadas 75.515 Usuarios registrados 4,1 millones De operaciones realizadas Principal herramienta de Facilitación del Comercio www.vuce.gov.co
  4. 4. Servicios de la Ventanilla Única de Comercio Exterior - VUCE www.vuce.gov.co
  5. 5. Servicios de la Ventanilla Única de Comercio Exterior - VUCE
  6. 6. Servicios de la Ventanilla Única de Comercio Exterior - VUCE
  7. 7. Trabajamos conjuntamente con PONAL www.vuce.gov.co
  8. 8. Comandante TE. David Henao Uribe Subcomandante TE. Sandra Hernandez Ramón Comandante MY. Mario Rodríguez Jáuregui Comandante MY. Camilo Herrera Orbegozo Comandante TE. Miguel Martín Díaz Comandante TC. Wilson Siza Ramirez Comandante MY. Oscar Ospina Bello San Andrés y Providencia Cartagena Rionegro Bucaramanga y Cúcuta Bogotá Pereira y Armenia Palmira Barranquilla Comandante MY. Yesidd Niño Abella
  9. 9. En 2019, Colombia movilizó más de un millón de toneladas vía aérea. Van más de 100 mil solicitudes OA. 83% documentales; 12% físicas; 5% No Intrusivas Se elimina la presentación física de la Carta de Responsabilidad en todos los Aeropuertos Internacionales. Circulares: 007, 012 y 023 de 2019 Circular 013 de 2020 MinCIT y PONAL, trabajan conjuntamente en la facilitación del Comercio, la eliminación de procesos y trámites, que se traducen en reducción de costos y tiempos. Algunas Cifras de exportación de Colombia vía aérea.
  10. 10. SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE INSPECCIÓN SIMULTÁNEA – SIIS Proyectos: • Zonas Francas, • Banano, • Café, • Azúcar, • OEA, • Importaciones, • y otras que no son alcance SIIS. AZÚCAR
  11. 11. Equipo de Facilitadores
  12. 12. 1 2 Sistema Integrado de Inspección Simultánea -SIIS
  13. 13. ¿Qué es? Es una herramienta digital, en la cual el usuario puede realizar -en línea- el trámite de solicitud de inspección que se requiere para proceder con la exportación de mercancías. El módulo SIIS opera con la integración de las entidades de control y sanitarias (DIAN, ICA, INVIMA y Policía Antinarcóticos). Entidades Integradas en el sistema SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE INSPECCIÓN SIMULTÁNEA – SIIS
  14. 14. Las Entidades que intervengan en la Inspección Física de Mercancía garantizaran que esta se realice de simultáneamente. El Ministerio de Comercio, Industria y Turismo es el coordinador de la inspección simultánea conjuntamente con las entidades de control (DIAN, PONAL, ICA e INVIMA). Fija los lineamientos para que la inspección física se realice de manera simultánea y en un término no superior a un día calendario. CONPES 3469 de 2007 Decreto 1520 de 2008 NORMATIVIDAD Decreto 4149 de 2004 DECRETO 4149 DE 2004 – ARTÍCULO 8
  15. 15. SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE INSPECCIÓN SIMULTÁNEA – SIIS Sistema de Inspección Simultánea - SIIS
  16. 16. INTERCAMBIO DE INFORMACIÓN – SISTEMAS INFORMÁTICOS Sistema informático DIAN Sistema informático ICA (SISPAP) Sistema informático INVIMA (SIVICOS) Ventanilla única de Comercio Exterior Sistemas de los Puertos
  17. 17. Sistematización “Carta de Responsabilidad” SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE INSPECCIÓN SIMULTÁNEA – SIIS OPERACIONES DE CARGA AÉREA CÚCUTA PEREIRAARMENIA SAN ANDRÉS Y PROVIDENCIA BOGOTÁ CALI CARTAGENA BARRANQUILLA BUCARAMANGA RIONEGRO VIGENTES DESDE EL 25 DE MAYO
  18. 18. SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE INSPECCIÓN SIMULTÁNEA – SIIS Proyectos: • Zonas Francas, • Banano, • Café, • Azúcar, • OEA, • Importaciones, • y otras que no son alcance SIIS. AZÚCAR
  19. 19. SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE INSPECCIÓN SIMULTÁNEA – SIIS siis@mincit.gov.co ATENCIÓN AL USUARIO CONTINGENCIA Y TRÁMITES MANUALES Protocolos de Contingencia (ver VUCE-Ayuda): • Por fallas en los sistemas de las entidades de control y en SIIS. • O fallas en los WS. Sistematización Carta de Responsabilidad en todos los Puertos y Aeropuertos – Operaciones SIIS Autorizan contingencias fines de semana, festivos y horario nocturno. Medidas Provisionales por Cuarentena (ver ayuda) Firma manuscrita, presentación ante PONAL. Atención en Puertos. Acciones articuladas con facilitadores en Puertos Firma digital – firma desatendida Tel: 018000944570 6067676 Opción *
  20. 20. SIIS INFORMACIÓN OPERACIONES ANTINARCÓTICOS CARGA AÉREA
  21. 21. TABLA DE CONTENIDO ▪ Cifras Operaciones Aéreas (OA) ▪ Marco Normativo ▪ Requisitos previos para realizar solicitud ▪ Datos para crear usuarios ▪ Mercancía que no es alcance de SIIS ▪ Proceso operaciones aéreas ▪ Procedimiento para crear y consultar solicitudes en SIIS
  22. 22. En 2019, Colombia movilizó más de un millón de toneladas vía aérea. Van más de 100 mil solicitudes OA. 83% documentales; 12% físicas; 5% No Intrusivas MinCIT y PONAL, trabajan conjuntamente en la facilitación del Comercio, la eliminación de procesos y trámites, que se traducen en reducción de costos y tiempos.
  23. 23. Circular 11 del 2019, “Sistematización información operaciones carga aérea” obligatoriedad Bogotá D.C. Circular 12 del 2019, “Sistematización información operaciones carga aérea” obligatoriedad Cali y Medellin Circular 23 del 2019, “Sistematización información operaciones carga aérea” obligatoriedad Barranquilla, Cartagena y Bucaramanga. Circular 13 del 2020, “Sistematización información operaciones carga aérea” obligatoriedad Cúcuta, Pereira, Armenia, San Andrés y Providencia. MARCO NORMATIVO 14 de Mayo de 2019 14 de Junio de 2019 21 de Noviembre 2019 13 de Mayo de 2020
  24. 24. El usuario debe estar registrado en la VUCE para ingresar y realizar la solicitud OA. El exportador debe estar registrado en el módulo Presentación y Actualización Empresas Exportadoras ante Policía Dirección Antinarcóticos. El usuario debe contar con firma digital registrada a nombre del Representante Legal del Declarante. Las entidades certificadoras: Certicámara, GSE y Andes. El usuario que elabora la SAE en MUISCA, es quien realiza la solicitud OA en el módulo SIIS – Información Antinarcóticos Operaciones Carga Aérea de la VUCE. REQUISITOS PREVIOS PARA REALIZAR SOLICITUD OA
  25. 25. DATOS PARA CREAR USUARIOS • Registro de Usuarios de VUCE, opción servicios – instructivo de registro de usuarios AGENCIA DE ADUANAS Y EXPORTADORES • RUT: • Nombre y Apellidos (persona responsable del usuario) • Correo de notificaciones • Dirección y Número de Contacto siis@mincit.gov.co AGENTES DE CARGA INTERNACIONAL
  26. 26. MERCANCÍA QUE NO ES ALCANCE DE SIIS ➢ Carga consolidada por varias Agencias. ➢ Mercancía suelta (graneles; café, carbón, cemento, azúcar, arroz, petróleo, etc.) ➢ Llenados en zona primaria ➢ Contenedores vacíos ➢ Mercancía que ingresa por Zona Franca ➢ Mercancía ubicada en lugar de embarque ➢ Reembarque ➢ Féretros ➢ Menajes ➢ Paquetes postales
  27. 27. SIIS MUISCA Realiza SAE Realiza y firma Solicitud OA DECLARANTE 1 2 SIIS SICEX RESULTADO DE INSPECCIÓN WS 7 AEROLINEA Registra Aviso de Ingreso 3 WS WS PONAL Da Selectividad Realiza Inspección Otorga resultado De inspección 4 5 6 PROCESO OPERACIONES AÉREAS
  28. 28. CÓMO INGRESAR AL SISTEMA?
  29. 29. Información adicional del radicado
  30. 30. Acciones que se pueden realizar con el radicado en INFORMACION ASOCIADA: ➢ Botón para editar la información registrada ➢ Botón para eliminar el radicado
  31. 31. ➢ Firma desatendida formulario OA Si el proceso tarda demasiado o se interrumpe el proceso de firma, se muestra ventana emergente con la opción Regresar:
  32. 32. ➢Se habilitará la opción Descargar Formulario para realizar el proceso desde el PC.
  33. 33. MÓDULO DE CONSULTAS
  34. 34. MÓDULO DE CONSULTAS
  35. 35. MÓDULO DE CONSULTAS
  36. 36. ESTADO DE LA SOLICITUD RADICADA Únicamente se selecciona la SAE, y se puede continuar con el proceso por el módulo de realizar solicitud de inspección. INFORMACIÓN ASOCIADA Se completo la radicación de la SAE e información de la exportación pero aun no cuenta con firma digital. FIRMADA Estado de la solicitud con firma digital y lista para que migre a la bandeja de Policía Antinarcóticos una vez tenga aviso de ingreso. Estado final de la solicitud con resultado de inspección por parte de Policía Antinarcóticos INSPECCIONADA
  37. 37. Operaciones en tránsito Cancelación OA invalidación SAE NUEVOS DESARROLLOS EN SIIS

