Impacto implementacion siis transporte aereo

Aportes de la implementación del Sistema Inspección Simultánea (SIIS) en el sector aéreo
Agenda 1. Aspectos Generales 2. Aceptación de carga 3. Metricas 2
Lineamientos legales 4 El objetivo de este Webinar, es compartir el resultado de la implementación del Sistema Inspección ...
Agenda 1. Aspectos Generales 2. Aceptación de carga 3. Metricas 5
7 Previo a la ejecución de los acuerdos comerciales, nuestra área SIPLAFT SARLAFT LISTAS RESTRICTIVAS Validación documenta...
Comparativo del proceso de Aceptación de carga (antes y después) implementación del SIIS PREVIO INGRESO DE CARGA • Inspecc...
Beneficios y retos del SIIS Amigable con el medio ambiente. BENEFICIOS Reducción de tiempo presentación y resultado de las...
Agenda 1. Aspectos Generales 2. Aceptación de carga 3. Metricas 10
Metricas del SIIS 12
PREGUNTAS CONTACTENOS Yobany.Cifuentes@avianca.com
  1. 1. Aportes de la implementación del Sistema Inspección Simultánea (SIIS) en el sector aéreo
  2. 2. Agenda 1. Aspectos Generales 2. Aceptación de carga 3. Metricas 2
  3. 3. Agenda 1. Aspectos Generales 2. Aceptación de carga 3. Metricas 3
  4. 4. Lineamientos legales 4 El objetivo de este Webinar, es compartir el resultado de la implementación del Sistema Inspección Simultánea (SIIS), en el proceso de exportaciones Colombianas a través transporte aéreo internacional. Debido a que en este foro, pueden asistir miembros del sector de transporte aéreo de carga es necesario que el objetivo de que este webinar se lleve a cabo en cumplimiento con leyes de competencia nacionales e internacionales; así las cosas está prohibido en este espacio: - Discutir temas relacionados con precios, tarifas o cargos por servicios de transporte aéreo. - Hacer pública información de mercados, territorios, clientes, proveedores o agencias. MUCHAS GRACIAS
  5. 5. Agenda 1. Aspectos Generales 2. Aceptación de carga 3. Metricas 5
  6. 6. Agenda 1. Aspectos Generales 2. Aceptación de carga 3. Metricas 6
  7. 7. 7 Previo a la ejecución de los acuerdos comerciales, nuestra área SIPLAFT SARLAFT LISTAS RESTRICTIVAS Validación documental + de 100 bases de datos Verificación razón social Análisis representación legal. Recurrencia anual Reserva de carga. de seguridad realiza una verificación del embarcador CADENA DE SUMINISTRO SEGURA Trabajamos por la seguridad de nuestros clientes y nuestra gente
  8. 8. Comparativo del proceso de Aceptación de carga (antes y después) implementación del SIIS PREVIO INGRESO DE CARGA • Inspección RX • Toma de medidas • Recibo de bodega. • Colilla inspección Antinarcóticos ACEPTACIÓN DE CARGA DOCUMENTOS ANTINARCÓTICOS PROCESOS DOCUMENTALES PROCESOS ADUANEROS • Carta de responsabilidad • Borrador de la (AWB) • Presentación colilla inspección Antinarcóticos • Resultado inspección Antinarcóticos • Entrega documental (Guía aérea – Otros) • Entrega documentos Aduaneros • Presentación Aviso de ingreso. • Resultado inspección DIAN PREVIO INGRESO DE CARGA ACEPTACIÓN DE CARGA • Número de la Operación Aérea (OA) Vuce • Borrador de la (AWB) • Documentos aduaneros • Inspección RX • Toma de medidas • Recibo de bodega. • Presentación aviso de ingreso RESULTADOS AUTORIDADES • Resultado inspección Antinarcóticos / DIAN PROCESOS DOCUMENTALES • Entrega documental (Guía aérea – Otros) ANTES 8 ACTUAL
  9. 9. Beneficios y retos del SIIS Amigable con el medio ambiente. BENEFICIOS Reducción de tiempo presentación y resultado de las inspecciones. Medición del proceso Resultado de inspección en tiempo real RETOS Embarques procedentes de Zonas francas Inspecciones simultaneas Ajustes técnicos para los O.E.A y para los embarques en tránsito. 9
  10. 10. Agenda 1. Aspectos Generales 2. Aceptación de carga 3. Metricas 10
  11. 11. Agenda 1. Aspectos Generales 2. Aceptación de carga 3. Metricas 11
  12. 12. Metricas del SIIS 12
  13. 13. PREGUNTAS CONTACTENOS Yobany.Cifuentes@avianca.com

