Colombia Presentation 2020

1 INVESTMENT ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES IN COLOMBIA 2 0 2 0
2 PROCOLOMBIA PROMOTES Tourism Investment and industrial expansion for internationalization Exports Country Brand
3 32COUNTRIES * In conjunction with the MinCIT PRESENCE OF PROCOLOMBIA IN THE WORLD
4 O F F E R S : COLOMBIA A responsible Government committed with public health and economic reactivation, which allows the...
5 The Colombian Government has given the pandemic a quick and responsible handling, reducing its impact on the country's p...
6 Furthermore, Colombia has been the Latin American country which has invested the most as a percentage of its GDP, as a m...
7 On the other hand, before the pandemic Colombia was already excelling due to its sustained economic growth over the past...
8 As a result, Colombia has become a resilient country and one of the economies with the greatest capacity to withstand th...
9 Source: Banco de la República, IMF and World Bank. 3.2% Inflation rate, 2020 The inflation rate will remain within the t...
11 Colombia stands out in the region for its political stability a n d s o l i d i n s t i t u t i o n s
12 The country has excelled in maintaining political stability regardless the presidential administration, which has led C...
13 Furthermore, Colombia has strong institutions which have allowed to position itself in the international context Accord...
14 Thanks to the above, Colombia was officially accepted by the , giving it access to the best economic and social practic...
15 Additionally, Colombia is a member of the Pacific Alliance, a regional integration initiative, which seeks to overcome ...
16 The country stands out among the economies of the region, for having a government committed to the private sector Accor...
17 This is recognized by the most important competitiveness rankings worldwide, thanks to the great progress made by Colom...
18 With that in mind, Colombia has the lowest FDI barriers of Latin America 0 0,02 0,04 0,06 0,08 0,1 0,12 0,14 0,16 0,18 ...
19 In addition, it outstands due to its great capacity for conflict resolution, thanks to the well-known Making Colombia a...
20 Rating agencies also recognize Colombia with an investment rate RatingTerm Long Term – Foreign currency BBB- BBB- Long ...
21 T h e n e w d y n a m i c o f g l o b a l t r a d e o p e n s t h e o p p o r t u n i t y t o C o l o m b i a f o r re ...
22 The current situation brings different changes in the world, such as the reorganization of global supply chains, which ...
23 Colombia is ready to address this relocation challenge, offering preferential access to 97%* of the countries of the re...
24 Thanks to the above, the country has privileged access to the continent's largest markets Source: TradeMap, IMF. Import...
25 United States Furthermore, among the countries of the region, Colombia has the FTA with the best access conditions to t...
26 Maritime routes Air routes Mexico City Air: 4hr 55min ACCESS TO PERU JUST IN 2 DAYS (CALLAO) ACCESS TO THE U.S. JUST IN...
27 The country has one of the most competitive air freights in the region and the busiest cargo terminal Mexico City 581,6...
28 Its location in the middle of the continent allows businesses to access America's main ports in a short time Destiny po...
29 In addition, it has a free trade zone regime with one of the region's most attractive incentive packages Source: Free t...
30 Free trade zones* map Free trade zones are located throughout the country, especially close to the country's main seapo...
31 Colombia is the second Latin American country with the highest number of free trade zones Source: AZFA. Number of FTZ i...
32 Free trade zone regime is complemented by other investment incentive packages PROGRESSIVE REDUCTION MEGA- INVESTMENTS H...
33 Tax burden COLOMBIA CHILE PERU MEXICO ARGENTINA BRAZIL Income tax 32% - 2020 30% - 2022 25% a 27% 29.5% 30% 25% 34% Spe...
34 T h e c o u n t r y h a s a t e c h n o l o g i c a l e c o s y s t e m d e v e l o p e d a n d p r e p a r e d f o r t...
35 Colombia provides the necessary technological infrastructure for operations in the new economic reality submarine cable...
36 In 2019, Colombia opened Latin America’s first Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center for the Fourth Indust...
37 This is complemented by a high number of enterprise incubators, accelerators and innovation centers that motivate high-...
38 New policies CONPES Digital transformation with AI focus CONPES of digital security National Development Plan 2018-2022...
39 The TIC Modernization Law creates the conditions to encourage private investment, generate legal certainty and facilita...
40 Colombia has the third most qualified workforce in Latin America and the first in terms of growth and training IMD Worl...
41 The arrival of Amazon is not just a vote of confidence, but has also made an anchor effect of attraction to other compa...
42 A l l t h e s e c o n d i t i o n s place the country as a regional leader in receiv ing FDI
43 Colombia ranks 9th among developing countries in receiving FDI Source: UNCTAD, 2020. *Cayman Islands and British Virgin...
44 Since 2014 non-mining sectors have registered a major participation in Colombia’s FDI Source: Balance of Payments – Ban...
45 Investment in Colombia reaches various sectors of the economy Source: Banrep. *Mining-energy investments are excluded. ...
46 T h e r e a r e m a n y r e a s o n s wh y Colombia is the best inv estment destination
47 AGRIBUSINESS Some niche opportunities: AQUACULTURE COCOA FRUITS AND VEGETABLES MEAT PROCESSED FOOD FORESTALDAIRY Colomb...
48 SUCCESS STORIES AGRIBUSINESS Cargill is expanding its global poultry business with the acquisition of Campollo S.A., a ...
49 Colombia offers easy access to raw materials at competitive costs, both imported and produced locally. Decree 272 of 20...
50 The Japanese continuous casting and high precision parts production company decided to open a plant to serve the Americ...
51 The new factory set up in Colombia is one of its three most modern factories in the world, thanks to its cutting-edge t...
52 TECHNOLOGY BASED SERVICES Colombia promotes the digital transformation. The National Government has established digital...
53 SUCCESS STORIES – ITC SERVICES IBM opened its third Data Center in Colombia offering a processing power of 5 petabytes....
54 TOURISM Some niche opportunities: ECOLODGE AND GLAMPING WELLNESS URBAN HOTELS Colombia is an international tourist dest...
55 SUCCESS STORIES TOURISM Hyatt is present in Bogotá (the Grand Hyatt Bogotá and the Hyatt Place Bogotá / Convention Cent...
56 INFRASTRUCTURE Some niche opportunities: AIRPORTS PORTS ROADS Infrastructure is the main development sector stated by t...
57 SUCCESS STORIES - INFRASTRUCTURE InfraRED is a global investment fund focused on the infrastructure and energy sectors....
58 ENERGY Some niche opportunities: THERMAL PCH SOLAR WIND TRANSMISSION NETWORK BIOMASS After a successful energy auction,...
59 SUCCESS STORIES - ENERGY Between 2017 - 2019, the Italian multinational Enel will invest close to USD 561 million in en...
60 CAPITAL FUNDS Some niche opportunities: REAL ESTATE HEALTH ITCBANKING BIOTECH AGRIBUSINESSENERGY Colombia was ranked fo...
61 SUCCESS STORIES – CAPITAL FUNDS Investments mainly in the sectors of infrastructure, energy and real estate. Investment...
62 P R O C O L O M B I A i s r e a d y t o a s s i s t y o u i n a s s e s s i n g i n v e s t m e n t o p p o r t u n i t...
  1. 1. 1 INVESTMENT ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES IN COLOMBIA 2 0 2 0
  2. 2. 2 PROCOLOMBIA PROMOTES Tourism Investment and industrial expansion for internationalization Exports Country Brand
  3. 3. 3 32COUNTRIES * In conjunction with the MinCIT PRESENCE OF PROCOLOMBIA IN THE WORLD
  4. 4. 4 O F F E R S : COLOMBIA A responsible Government committed with public health and economic reactivation, which allows the country to capitalize 50 years of economic growth to withstand the COVID-19 crisis The greatest political stability in Latin America thanks to its government's commitment to the development of private activity A strategic point for regional supply, because of its location and its network of free trade agreements A developed technology ecosystem, which meets the necessary standards for the "new normality" in the post- COVID-19 recovery A leading country in receiving FDI in the region
  5. 5. 5 The Colombian Government has given the pandemic a quick and responsible handling, reducing its impact on the country's public health T Í T U L O T Í T U L O Source: Presidency of the Republic and Global Data. Based on 4th August 2020 figures.. *United Nations Development Programme The quick actions taken by the government have made Colombia one of the countries in the region, with the lowest rate of infections and deaths, per million inhabitants. The Colombian Government has promoted responsible, supportive and appropriate policies to serve the most vulnerable groups, protecting life and health. In addition, the support packages for the business sector that the country has made are very important, especially talking about guarantees and credits. Jessica Faieta Resident Representative of UNDP* 13.971 20.165 13.159 3.522 5.174 7.441 6.691 4.699 639,1 541,4 452,9 381,0 341,6 293,5 224,8 87,8 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 0 5.000 10.000 15.000 20.000 25.000 Peru Chile Brazil Mexico Ecuador Bolivia Colombia Argentina #ofpeople Sanitary outlook in Latin America infections per million deaths per million
  6. 6. 6 Furthermore, Colombia has been the Latin American country which has invested the most as a percentage of its GDP, as a measure to mitigate the effects of the pandemic 9,6 8,6 7 5 4,7 4 3,5 3,4 2,5 1,4 1,1 0,6 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Fiscal support measures announced % GDP Source: International Monetary Fund; national sources; World Bank. Note: Measures are the total amount announced, including discretionary spending, loan guarantees, and other credit measures. Data are as of May 29, 2020 and are subject to change.
  7. 7. 7 On the other hand, before the pandemic Colombia was already excelling due to its sustained economic growth over the past 50 years Source: Anif based on Dane and World Bank. Real GDP growth in Latin America (1968=100) Over the past 50 years, the Colombian economy has been the fastest growing in the region.
  8. 8. 8 As a result, Colombia has become a resilient country and one of the economies with the greatest capacity to withstand the crisis in 2020 T Í T U L O T Í T U L O Source: IMF (World Economic Outlook, June, 2020). • In 2019, the country’s economy grew by 3.3%, above the average growth for Latin America and the Caribbean (0.8%). • The IMF, the World Bank and the ECLAC project that the Colombian economy will present one of the smallest contractions in 2020, both in Latin America and around the world. T Í T U L O T Í T U L O Chile Colombia -7,5% -7,8% Estimated GDP growth for 2020 -9,4% Latin America & Caribbean -9,9% Brazil-9,1% Mexico-10,5% Argentina Peru-13,9%
  9. 9. 9 Source: Banco de la República, IMF and World Bank. 3.2% Inflation rate, 2020 The inflation rate will remain within the target range by 2020 (2% - 4%) US $2,486 millions received in non-mining FDI, between January and March 2020 22.7% more compared with the same period of 2019 4.0% and 3.6% will be the estimated growth of the Colombian economy in 2021, according to international organizations such as the IMF and the World Bank, respectively The dynamism of its economy has enabled the country to continue having outstanding indicators, despite the global economic impact due to COVID-19
  10. 10. 11 Colombia stands out in the region for its political stability a n d s o l i d i n s t i t u t i o n s
  11. 11. 12 The country has excelled in maintaining political stability regardless the presidential administration, which has led Colombia to become a resilient economy Source: IMF, GDP costant prices. 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Real GDP growth COP Trillion Álvaro Uribe Vélez (1st term) Álvaro Uribe Vélez (2nd term) Juan Manuel Santos (1st term) Juan Manuel Santos (2nd term) Iván Duque Márquez Governments, regardless of presidential administration, have been committed to the country's economic development. Presidential term
  12. 12. 13 Furthermore, Colombia has strong institutions which have allowed to position itself in the international context According to the Global Competitiveness Report: Business dynamism 1st in Latin America Corporate government 2nd in Latin America Global Competitiveness Report 2019 Source: Global Competitiveness Report 2019, World Economic Forum. 48 8354 716533 57 2nd in Latin America Financial system stability
  13. 13. 14 Thanks to the above, Colombia was officially accepted by the , giving it access to the best economic and social practices G u i d e l i n e t o i m p r o v e t r a d e a n d i n v e s t m e n t b a r r i e r s AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND JAPAN SOUTH KOREA CANADA UNITED STATES MEXICO CHILE COLOMBIA AUSTRIA BELGIUM CZECH REPUBLIC DENMARK ESTONIA FINLAND FRANCE GERMANY GREECE HUNGARY ICELAND IRELAND ISRAEL ITALY LITHUANIA LATVIA LUXEMBOURG NETHERLANDS NORWAY POLAND PORTUGAL SLOVAK REPUBLIC SLOVENIA SPAIN SWEDEN SWITZERLAND TURKEY UNITED KINGDOM E c o n o m i c s t a b i l i t y , t r a n s p a r e n c y a n d g o v e r n m e n t d i s c i p l i n e
  14. 14. 15 Additionally, Colombia is a member of the Pacific Alliance, a regional integration initiative, which seeks to overcome international economic challenges Canada Mexico Colombia Chile Peru Singapore Australia New Zealand In negotiation to become associate member State member
  15. 15. 16 The country stands out among the economies of the region, for having a government committed to the private sector According to Doing Business: In protecting minority investors 1st in Latin America In getting credit Doing Business 2020 World ranking 2020 60 125101 1247659 67 Source: Doing Business 2020, World Bank. 1st in Latin America
  16. 16. 17 This is recognized by the most important competitiveness rankings worldwide, thanks to the great progress made by Colombia in terms of reforms and fiscal policies In 2019, Colombia stands out among the countries of the region, being the economy that made the greatest progress in terms of competitiveness, thanks to the new fiscal policies developed in the last year. Source: Doing Business 2020 (World Bank), Global Competitiveness Report 2019 (World Economic Forum), World Competitiveness Ranking 2019 (International Institute for Management Development). Measuring Business Regulations
  17. 17. 18 With that in mind, Colombia has the lowest FDI barriers of Latin America 0 0,02 0,04 0,06 0,08 0,1 0,12 0,14 0,16 0,18 0,2 Mexico Brazil Peru Chile Costa Rica Argentina Colombia FDI’s Regulatory Restrictiveness Index 2018 Closed = 1 - Open = 0 Colombia has a lower FDI restriction rate than countries such as Canada (0.16) and the United States (0.09). Low barriers High barriers Source: OECD, December 2019.
  18. 18. 19 In addition, it outstands due to its great capacity for conflict resolution, thanks to the well-known Making Colombia an ideal environment for international investors # 1 A r b i t r a t i o n i n s t i t u t e i n L a t i n A m e r i c a ( G l o b a l A r b i t r a t i o n R , “ W 2 0 1 8 ” ) I n 2 0 2 0 a n d f o r t h e t h i r d y e a r i n a r o w , i t w a s i n c l u d e d i n t o t h e m o s t - i n f l u e n t i a l g r o u p o f a r b i t r a t i o n c e n t e r s i n t h e r e g i o n
  19. 19. 20 Rating agencies also recognize Colombia with an investment rate RatingTerm Long Term – Foreign currency BBB- BBB- Long Term – Foreign currency FitchRatings MOODY S , STANDARD & POOR S , Baa2 Long Term – Foreign currency In June 2020, Moody’s* maintained Colombia´s rating outlook as stable. In the last review of 2020, Moody's maintained the Baa2 rating for Colombia, a step up of investment grade. Source: S&P Ratings; Dinero magazine, Colombian Treasury. * Moody’s, 2020. Large, dynamic and resilient economy. 1. Prudent and predictable macroeconomic policies. 2. Strong tradition of payment of debt obligations. 3.
  20. 20. 21 T h e n e w d y n a m i c o f g l o b a l t r a d e o p e n s t h e o p p o r t u n i t y t o C o l o m b i a f o r re gio nal supply
  21. 21. 22 The current situation brings different changes in the world, such as the reorganization of global supply chains, which are tending to regionalization More than 80% out of 3,000 companies surveyed in 12 global sectors, in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (ex-China), have implemented or announced plans to relocate at least part of their supply chains from current locations. -Bank of America Companies will be increasingly inclined to spread their risks rather than “putting all their eggs in the lowest-cost basket”. The threat of a future crisis will force companies to structure their global supply chains, looking for greater resilience, as well as lower risks and costs. -Re-shoring index, Kearney Source: McKinsey & Company, “Economic Conditions Snapshot, March 2020”.
  22. 22. 23 Colombia is ready to address this relocation challenge, offering preferential access to 97%* of the countries of the region Source: MinCIT *Non-self-governing terrirories are not included. Colombia has 16 free trade agreements in force, which allow preferential access to 60 countries and 1.5 billion consumers Regional agreements • Andean Community • Pacific Alliance • Chile • Mexico • Canada • United States • Northern Triangle • Costa Rica • Mercosur • Cuba • Caricom • Nicaragua • Venezuela Other agreements • EFTA • European Union • South Korea Signed agreements • Panama • Israel • United Kingdom Pacific Alliance In force Signed Peru Canada United States Mexico Ecuador Brazil Argentina Paraguay Uruguay Panama Chile Bolivia Costa Rica Venezuela Cuba* CAN Northern Triangle CARICOM* Nicaragua* ALADI MERCOSUR
  23. 23. 24 Thanks to the above, the country has privileged access to the continent's largest markets Source: TradeMap, IMF. Imports 2019 US$ Million United States US$ 2,568,396 Population: 329.3 million Pacific Alliance US$ 624,189 Population: 227.9 million Canada US$ 453,157 Population: 37.5 million Mercosur US$ 252,563 Population: 293.5 million Central America US$ 106,285 Population: 50.2 million
  24. 24. 25 United States Furthermore, among the countries of the region, Colombia has the FTA with the best access conditions to the United States, the world’s largest importing market • Average tariff of 0% from Colombia to the U.S. • 2,157 (96%) of the subheadings that Colombia exports to the United States, entered the market with a 0% tariff. • Convenient regional content value rules. Source: Araújo Ibarra, MinCIT. U.S. market share in the world's imports 13.5%
  25. 25. 26 Maritime routes Air routes Mexico City Air: 4hr 55min ACCESS TO PERU JUST IN 2 DAYS (CALLAO) ACCESS TO THE U.S. JUST IN 3 DAYS (PORT EVERGLADES) Vancouver (18 days) New York (6 days) Air: 5h 35min Miami (6 days) Air: 4h Montreal (15 days) Los Angeles (10 days) Air: 7h 40min Veracruz (5 days) Rio de Janeiro (19 days) Buenos Aires (17 days) Callao (2 days) Valparaíso (13 days) Toronto Air: 6hr 10min Lima Air: 3hr 05min Santiago de Chile Air: 5hr 55 min Sao Paulo Air: 6hr 10min Source: Routes and rates - Tools for the Colombian Exporter, processed by ProColombia. Legal guide for doing business in Colombia 2019 The preferential access is complemented by air and sea logistics advantages Colombia has more than 4,500 sea export routes and access to 680 ports around the world. In addition, by less than six hours by plane the country manages to deliver goods to the main cities in the Americas.
  26. 26. 27 The country has one of the most competitive air freights in the region and the busiest cargo terminal Mexico City 581,670 Bogota 741,500 Sao Paulo 552,280 Lima 294,700 Santiago 420,950 Top air cargo movement in Latin America (metric tones) Source: Central and South America; ACI; 2018. Statista 2020 Country Average air freights to the U.S. / Kg Colombia USD 1.12 Mexico USD 1.55 Brazil USD 2.17 Peru USD 2.62 Chile USD 1.99 * Source: IATA TACT – Referential route MIA, Scale +500Kg There are more than 30 direct and in connection routes, offered by more than 8 airlines.
  27. 27. 28 Its location in the middle of the continent allows businesses to access America's main ports in a short time Destiny port Port logistics in Latin America Distance in days by port of origin Colombia Mexico (Veracruz) Peru (Callao) Chile (Valparaiso) Argentina (Buenos Aires) Brazil (Santos)Cartagena Buenaventura New York 6 12 22 16 24 23 16 Los Angeles 10 10 24 12 22 34 27 Montreal 15 23 38 26 31 33 26 Vancouver 18 21 32 22 32 44 35 Callao 9 2 22 - 7 34 16 Valparaiso 18 13 36 5 - 43 32 Source: Maritime lines – Routes and rates system. ProColombia (June 2020)
  28. 28. 29 In addition, it has a free trade zone regime with one of the region's most attractive incentive packages Source: Free trade zone directory 2019. DANE No causation of tariff or VAT for goods and infrastructure, in the free trade zone Purchases to the rest of the country related to the development of the social object of the users, exempt from VAT 20% income tax rate in free trade zone Possibility of nationalizing raw materials or the final product, when the goods are sold in the rest of the country via MFN Goods produced in the free trade zone acquire origin for the purpose of free trade agreements Benefits in free zones
  29. 29. 30 Free trade zones* map Free trade zones are located throughout the country, especially close to the country's main seaports and airports Atlantic ocean Pacific ocean Thanks to its location, Colombia offers direct access to the two main oceans that surround the continent. Free trade zones* by department • Bogota • Cundinamarca • Santander • Norte de Santander • Atlántico • Bolivar • Magdalena • Risaralda • Quindío • Antioquia • Valle del Cauca • Huila El Dorado, Bogota José M. Córdova, Rionegro-Antioquia Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca Cartagena, Bolivar Maritime ports Airports Alfonso Bonilla Aragón, Cali-Valle del Cauca Ernesto Cortissoz Barranquilla-Atlántico Source: Free trade zone directory 2019, ProColombia. *Permanent free trade zones
  30. 30. 31 Colombia is the second Latin American country with the highest number of free trade zones Source: AZFA. Number of FTZ in Latin America, 2018 18 39 48 52 43 71 2 69 144 Panama Honduras Costa Rica Nicaragua Colombia Dominican Rep. FTZ Special FTZ Total number of free trade zones: 114 Number of permanent free trade zones: 40 Special permanent free trade zone or Single-Company free trade zone : 74
  31. 31. 32 Free trade zone regime is complemented by other investment incentive packages PROGRESSIVE REDUCTION MEGA- INVESTMENTS HOLDING COMPANIES REDUCTION SPECIAL BENEFITS O F I N C O M E T A X F O R I N V E S T M E N T O N P R O D U C T I V E R E A L F I X E D A S S E T S O F T H E C O R P O R A T E I N C O M E T A X R A T E F O R D I S T R I B U T I O N C E N T E R S INCOME TAX EXEMPTIONS F O R D I F F E R E N T S E C T O R S O F T H E E C O N O M Y
  32. 32. 33 Tax burden COLOMBIA CHILE PERU MEXICO ARGENTINA BRAZIL Income tax 32% - 2020 30% - 2022 25% a 27% 29.5% 30% 25% 34% Special benefits Mega-investment - 27% + FTZ - 20% Exempt in Iquique FTZ and Punta Arenas Exempt in 4 operative FTZ 20% in Frontera Norte FTZ No - 75% in Manaos FTZ VAT Exempt in FTZ Exempt in FTZ Exempt in FTZ 8% in Frontera Norte FTZ Exempt in FTZ Reduction from 55% to 100% Custom Duties Exempt in FTZ Exempt in FTZ Exempt in FTZ No (IMMEX only) Exempt in FTZ - 75% on inputs Accelerated Depreciation 2 years for megainvestments 50% instant until 2021 No No No No Dividend Tax 10% (DTA) 0%(Mega-investment) 5% to 10 % 5% 10% 13% No Legal Stability Contract For mega-investment projects Yes Yes No Yes No Source: Araujo Ibarra (2020). Combined investment incentives place Colombia as the country with the best tax regime for investors
  33. 33. 34 T h e c o u n t r y h a s a t e c h n o l o g i c a l e c o s y s t e m d e v e l o p e d a n d p r e p a r e d f o r t h e " n e w " n o r m a l i t y
  34. 34. 35 Colombia provides the necessary technological infrastructure for operations in the new economic reality submarine cables in operation, being the second country in the region with better connectivity, transmission and stability. 4° 3° most entrepreneurial country in Latin America. Source: MinTIC. Fitch Connection. Global Entrepreneurship Index. of Colombia's municipalities are connected to the world through optical fiber. Colombia offers one of the lowest operating costs in the world for the provision of IT services. 1198% largest IT market in Latin America. of internet penetration in the country, with 32.7 million users. 66%
  35. 35. 36 In 2019, Colombia opened Latin America’s first Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution R R BLOCKCHAIN INTERNET OF THINGSARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
  36. 36. 37 This is complemented by a high number of enterprise incubators, accelerators and innovation centers that motivate high-value innovation and entrepreneurship
  37. 37. 38 New policies CONPES Digital transformation with AI focus CONPES of digital security National Development Plan 2018-2022 ‘Pact for Colombia, pact for equity’ II. Pact for entrepreneurship and productivity V. Pact for science, technology and innovation VII. Pact for the digital transformation of Colombia Directives and Decrees Presidential directive Gov.Co Digital Citizens Services Act Cooperation agreements Ratification of the Budapest Convention Convention B80 on Cybersecurity Colombia thinks about the future and has adopted special measures for the country's digital transformation Source: Presidential Counseling for innovation and digital transformation. Transformación digital de la mano del sector privado..
  38. 38. 39 The TIC Modernization Law creates the conditions to encourage private investment, generate legal certainty and facilitate the deployment of high-cost infrastructure. It also simplifies and brings to international standards the institutional and regulatory framework for the sector, and strengthens public television and radio Furthermore, it has implemented laws and mechanisms that seek the modernization of the ICT sector and to reduce the digital gap Source: MinTIC, Portafolio. ICT MODERNIZATION LAW Through Decree 1974 of 2019, Colombia offers the opportunity to build ICT projects, through public-private partnerships (PPP). PPPs involves the concession of mega- projects, so that they can be carried out with private resources and, in some cases, reimbursed them with future terms or other resources. PUBLIC – PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS (PPP)
  39. 39. 40 Colombia has the third most qualified workforce in Latin America and the first in terms of growth and training IMD World Talent Ranking 2019 46 48 54 56 60 61 Chile Argentina Colombia Peru Mexico Brazil Source: Ministry of Education, 2018 International Standard Classification of Education ISCED 2011 -DANE IMD World Talent Ranking 2019 Graduates by level of higher education 2010 – 2018 31,6% 46,5% 21,8% 0,1% ISCED 5 (Short-cycle tertiary education) ISCED 6 (Bachelor’s or equivalent level) ISCED 7 (Master’s or equivalent level) ISCED 8 (Doctoral or equivalent level) Total: 3,325,880
  40. 40. 41 The arrival of Amazon is not just a vote of confidence, but has also made an anchor effect of attraction to other companies, dynamizing the offer of digital services in Colombia In 2017, the company expanded to Colombia with Amazon Web Services, so the company could offer cloud computing services to 'startups’ and large companies in different sectors of the economy and public entities. In 2018, the company announced the launch of its first customer service center in Colombia. The site supports Amazon’s customers around the world in Spanish, English and Portuguese; and provide 24/7 world class customer service.
  41. 41. 42 A l l t h e s e c o n d i t i o n s place the country as a regional leader in receiv ing FDI
  42. 42. 43 Colombia ranks 9th among developing countries in receiving FDI Source: UNCTAD, 2020. *Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands are not included. Top 10 developing economies in receiving FDI in 2019 (USD billion) 141,2 92,1 72,0 68,4 50,6 32,9 23,4 16,1 14,5 13,8 China Singapour Brazil Hong Kong India Mexico Indonesia Vietnam Colombia United Arab Emirates I n a d d i t i o n , i t r a n k s 2 3 rd i n r e c e i v i n g F D I g l o b a l l y .
  43. 43. 44 Since 2014 non-mining sectors have registered a major participation in Colombia’s FDI Source: Balance of Payments – Banco de la República. *First trimester **Panama and Switzerland are not included 7.555 7.085 7.991 9.272 8.550 11.649 9.576 7.594 10.024 2.026 2.486 7.092 7.955 8.220 6.897 3.174 2.199 4.261 3.941 4.548 1.359 1.103 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019* 2020* 11.535 13.83713.848 11.724 16.16916.210 15.04014.647 3.589 14.572 FDI inflows in Colombia (USD million) 2010 – 2020* Oil and mining Other sectors In 2019, investment flows grew by 25.6% compared to 2018, meanwhile investment in non-mining sectors grew by 30% Top investors in Colombia, by country** 2015-2019 United States USD 11.62 billion 17.7% Spain USD 9.53 billion 14.6% Canada USD 3.85 billion 5.9% United Kingdom USD 5.19 billion 7.9% 3.385
  44. 44. 45 Investment in Colombia reaches various sectors of the economy Source: Banrep. *Mining-energy investments are excluded. FDI by economic activity* 2015 – 2019 26% 20% 17% 14% 10% 6% 4% 3% Financial and Business Services Manufactures Transportation, Distribution and Communications Commerce, Restaurants and Hotels Electricity, Gas and Water Construction Community Services Agriculture, Hunting, Forestry and Fishing B e t w e e n 2 0 1 5 a n d 2 0 1 9 , a t o t a l o f U S $ 4 7 . 2 4 b i l l i o n i n n o n - m i n i n g F D I a r r i v e d i n t h e c o u n t r y
  45. 45. 46 T h e r e a r e m a n y r e a s o n s wh y Colombia is the best inv estment destination
  46. 46. 47 AGRIBUSINESS Some niche opportunities: AQUACULTURE COCOA FRUITS AND VEGETABLES MEAT PROCESSED FOOD FORESTALDAIRY Colombia is set to become a global food pantry and has the potential for agricultural and agro-industrial growth to serve the local and international markets. 1. The agri-food sector is one of the pillars of the national economy and is recognized internationally. This is strengthened by the growth of foreign direct investment in this sector. 2. Colombia is a significant food consumer in the region and an important export platform to satisfy the Americas, with an expanded market equivalent to 30% of the world's processed food and beverage market. 3. The national government is committed to boosting the sector and taking measures to consolidate production and opportunities at the international level, such as: diplomacy strategy , investment promotion and mega-projects. 4. 5. The Colombian business network offers possibilities of strategic alliances or supplying companies to develop value- added products in Colombia. Colombia has legal incentives that impact the agro-industrial sector and facilitate the establishment of crops and companies in the country.
  47. 47. 48 SUCCESS STORIES AGRIBUSINESS Cargill is expanding its global poultry business with the acquisition of Campollo S.A., a Colombia-based producer of chicken and protein products. The acquisition of Campollo marks Cargill’s second recent investment in Colombia. The company acquired before Pollos Bucanero, reaching more than 7,500 employees generated in Colombia. PepsiCo has managed to acquire local companies such as Cronch and Papas Margarita, generating daily contact with more than 8 million consumers of all generations. In Colombia they have 3 production plants, 17 distribution centers and presence in more than 400,000 points of sale. CHILE Alliance between CCU and Postobon: Construction of a production plant with the aim of boosting the beer market sector through production, commercialization and distribution of beer and non- alcoholic beverages based on malt. UNITED STATES Source: Procolombia based on national press UNITED STATES
  48. 48. 49 Colombia offers easy access to raw materials at competitive costs, both imported and produced locally. Decree 272 of 2018 allows imports with 0% tariff for more than 3,600 products that are not locally produced. Wages within the industrial sector in Colombia are among the most competitive in the region, lower than countries like Argentina, Peru, Brazil and Chile. Additionally, the country has a growing, efficient, and qualified workforce. We were positioned in the 2019 Global Competitiveness Ranking as the country with the most efficient labor market in Latin America. Diversified and growing manufacturing industry. Colombia has more than 121.000 active manufacturing, and each year around 8.000 thousand new ones are created, which represents an annual growth of 2%. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Some sectors with investment opportunities: MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES Colombia serves as an export platform to an extensive market in the region The Colombian manufacturing sector has facilitators to invest in the country and take advantage of the opportunities it offers. AUTOMOTIVE METAL MECHANIC BUILDING MATERIALES COSMETICS AND PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING The country has income tax exemptions to promote local manufacturing, such as the free trade zone regime and large-investment incentives. Colombia is the second country in Latin America with the highest number of free zones. Colombia’s 16 FTA's provide excellent trade conditions, and access to 1,5 billion consumers for example, the FTA with the United States has very flexible rules of origin, 0% tax on many products, and no minimum wage requirements in the manufacturing process.
  49. 49. 50 The Japanese continuous casting and high precision parts production company decided to open a plant to serve the American market. Source: National and international press JAPAN UNITED STATES Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, opened a distribution center in Funza, to sell 2,800 references, focusing on personal safety items for the Colombian market. They currently have 2,500 direct jobs in the cities where they have operations: Medellin, Cali, Barranquilla, and Bogotá. In early 2020, the company announced a USD 36 million reinvestment in Palmira, Valle del Cauca, to expand its paper bag operation. IRELAND SUCESS STORIES MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES LUXEMBURGO Ternium has had an industrial presence in Colombia since 2010 when it acquired more than 50% of the Ferrasa Group. In the first semester of 2020, they have advanced in the construction of their new operations plant in Palmar de Varela, with an investment of USD 270 billion and a generation of 800 direct jobs.
  50. 50. 51 The new factory set up in Colombia is one of its three most modern factories in the world, thanks to its cutting-edge technology and ecofriendly facilities. NETHERLANDS UNITED STATES The company has been investing in technological reconversion projects to increase its production capacity, reduce its energy consumption, and raise its quality standards, with investments of approximately USD 7.2 million. In 2015, the company reinvested close to USD 18 million for the upgrade of its plant. Their goal is to export about 50% of its production to Central America and the Andean region. They opened a new plant on the outskirts of Bogotá (USD 30 million investment), which will be in charge of producing mainly Vogue products. FRANCE SUCESS STORIES MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES Source: National and international press Isuzu Motors Limited's alliance with actors installed in Colombia has allowed them to become automotive technology leaders for ten years. Recently, they made a new investment of USD 2.5 million to expand their operations. JAPAN
  51. 51. 52 TECHNOLOGY BASED SERVICES Colombia promotes the digital transformation. The National Government has established digital transformation as the driving force for the coming years. 1. Colombian IT services exports grew 3% between 2015 and 2019, positioning as an export platform to different markets, such as the United States and Mexico. 3. Global connectivity with world class Infrastructure, Colombia is the second country in the region in number of cables (11). In addition, it went from registering 2.8 million broadband internet connections in 2010 to a total of 32.7 million in 2018 4. Colombia is the fourth largest IT market in the region after Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. 2. 5. Highly qualified human capital and low operating costs, the country has the largest workforce in the region, and the first in terms of growth and training, surpassing countries such as Peru, Mexico and Brazil. IMD World Talent 2019. Software, BPO, CSC, Data Center and telecommunications. 4G 5G ICT INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNIZATION BPO SHARED SERVICES CENTER BLOCKCHAIN, INTERNET OF THINGS, ARTIFIAL INTELLIGENCE DATA CENTERS FINTECH Some niche opportunities: Source: MinTIC, Fitch, Statista.
  52. 52. 53 SUCCESS STORIES – ITC SERVICES IBM opened its third Data Center in Colombia offering a processing power of 5 petabytes. It´s one of the most advanced centers for Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics companies in the country. The renewal in the company continues. After announcing the modifications on its logo, the company announced that they will start managing the operation of Bolivia, Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname, Peru and Venezuela from Colombia. UNITED KINGDOM Source: Procolombia based on national press UNITED STATES Thanks to the success of its operations in Colombia, Endava, a British IT company, announced its expansion with a projected investment of at least 10 million dollars and offering 500 jobs in the next five years. The company decided to expand its operation in the country, opening a new office in the city of Medellín. JAPAN Its BPO operation currently has more than 1,400 credit processes, customer service, and document management active positions. UNITED STATES
  53. 53. 54 TOURISM Some niche opportunities: ECOLODGE AND GLAMPING WELLNESS URBAN HOTELS Colombia is an international tourist destination. USTOA* chose Colombia as the first destination of interest in 2020 and Financial Times** highlighted Colombia as one of the global markets with the best investment attraction strategy in the world. 1. Colombia´s growth is almost twice compared to the global average rate. The average annual growth of non-resident visitors into the country was 9% between 2012 and 2019, while world’s growth was 5.3% and the Americas’ growth was 4.4%. Tourism is the second exporting sector with USD 6,7 million, after energy and mining activities. 2. Colombia is connected to 27 countries and 26 airlines through more than 1,000 direct weekly frequencies, offering 194 thousand seats weekly. 3. Colombia offers attractive incentives for investing in hotel and tourism infrastructure. The 2019 tax reform offers a preferential income tax rate for new hotels, themed parks, agritourism, ecotourism and docks. In municipalities with less than 200 thousand inhabitants, rate will be 9% for 20 years; for cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants, the same rate applies for 10 years. 4. 5. Colombia has 14 cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants and 31 with more than 200 thousand inhabitants. These are attractive regions for the development of: urban hotels, mixed uses, sun and beach resorts, ecotourism, wellness, entertainment (themed parks), tourism infrastructure and investment in heritage towns. Colombia is considered a unique destination thanks to its mega diversity, international air connectivity, different climates and touristic attractions Colombia, a high-quality sustainable destination SUN AND BEACH - RESORTS THEMED PARKS Source: MinCIT, DANE, OAG Aviation, United States Operators Association. **Research Center fDi Intelligence report
  54. 54. 55 SUCCESS STORIES TOURISM Hyatt is present in Bogotá (the Grand Hyatt Bogotá and the Hyatt Place Bogotá / Convention Center) and in Cartagena with the Hyatt Regency, which is also among the 25 best in the country. The expansion of the Hyatt Regency Cartagena hotel in 2020 will add 285 rooms and 90 rooms. The Selina hotel chain was established in 2017 in Colombia and in the last two years it has expanded with a restaurant in Bogotá and subsequently 2 lodging locations. In its growth plan, it already has a hotel in Medellín, one in Cartagena and the most recent one in Quindío. The firm plans to add 15 hotels in 2021 in places like Santa Marta, Palomino and Cali, among other cities. FRANCE Source: ProColombia con base en prensa nacional PANAMA The Accor hotel chain invested in 6 projects, generating more than 550 jobs. The projects are concentrated in Bogotá, Montería, Apartadó and Chía. Coming soon will be the development of a new hotel located in Ituango (IBIS BUDGET). The chain, in alliance with a local developer, invested in the construction of a new hotel under the Ramada brand, which will be located in the Bogotá Free Zone, it will have 87 rooms and its opening is planned for May 2020. UNITED STATES Real estate and retail UNITED STATES
  55. 55. 56 INFRASTRUCTURE Some niche opportunities: AIRPORTS PORTS ROADS Infrastructure is the main development sector stated by the Government to enhance the economy. Public investment grew from 0.6% in 2003 to 3% of GDP in 2018 and represented 8.6% of total FDI in 2019. 1. Due to the Health emergency, the government prioritized investments of USD 5,288 million in PPP's as a reactivation strategy of the economy, generating more than 90,000 jobs between 2020 – 2022. 2. Colombia is the third country in the world according to the Procuring Infrastructure PPP 20181, given the efficiency of the PPP model for the development of infrastructure projects. 3. Colombia has a dynamic infrastructure secondary market2, which allows the entry of Foreign Investment Capital Funds into ongoing projects, with stable and safe profitability. 4. 5. Colombia has a diverse portfolio of infrastructure projects by 2035 •Road: USD 60,000 million •Airports: USD $ 5.700 Million •Rail: USD 3.400 Million •Fluvial: USD 1,600 Million •Ports: USD 433 Million •Social: More than USD 1,500 Million A major driver for growth STEP RAILWAYS FLUVIAL NATIONAL PLAN R 1 Word Bank Ranking 2 Marketing of PPP projects already awarded Source: Intermodal Transport Master Plan 2015-2035 (PMTI) Exchange rate: US$ = COP$3.282
  56. 56. 57 SUCCESS STORIES - INFRASTRUCTURE InfraRED is a global investment fund focused on the infrastructure and energy sectors. The company acquired a local concession, a roadway project of the 4G infrastructure program. Strabag will be in charge of 75 Km new highways, and the modernization of a 65 km section. ISRAEL Source: ProColombia con base en prensa nacional AUSTRIA Shikun & Binui awarded the project “Corredor Perimetral de Oriente de Cundinamarca = 153 km length”. The investment of around USD600M of PSA in Aquadulce Port turns this Pacific Sea port into the most modern in the country. UNITED KINDOM A major driver for growth SINGAPORE
  57. 57. 58 ENERGY Some niche opportunities: THERMAL PCH SOLAR WIND TRANSMISSION NETWORK BIOMASS After a successful energy auction, Colombia will increase its installed capacity in the generation of NCRE1 50 times, going from less than 50 MW in 2018 to 2,500 MW in 2022. This important fact will allow to achieve the goal of diversifying the Colombian energy matrix. 1. Colombia is the second largest economy in the Americas and ranks 25th out of 115 globally in the Energy Transition Index 20202 ranking, in capacity to supply energy in a self-sustaining and quality manner. 2. The development of renewable energy in Colombia has incentives, such as the deduction of 50% of the income tax for 15 years for investments in alternative sources. 3. Colombia has one of the highest availability of energy resources worldwide: •Solar: average daily radiation 25% higher than the world average. •Wind: wind speed is twice the world average. •Biomass: sufficient potential to supply 46% of national energy demand. 4. 5. In 2019, 19 transmission projects for more than USD 291 million came into operation. In 2020, 11 calls for investment projects will be opened, which will increase reliability and allow flexibility in the operation of the system. Additionally, Government launched the first project of energy storage. By 2050, 25% of the energy matrix will be from NCRE1 1 Energies with unconventional sources 2 Ranking of the World Economic Forum 3 UPME public calls
  58. 58. 59 SUCCESS STORIES - ENERGY Between 2017 - 2019, the Italian multinational Enel will invest close to USD 561 million in energy projects in Colombia. Trina solar energy supports the transformation of the Colombian energy matrix with the investment in a solar energy park (Llanos 1) supported by the FDN. UNITED STATES Source: ProColombia con base en prensa nacional CHINA Colombian subsidiary of AES Corporation (Applied Energy Services). Chivor is one of the country's largest power generator with a total effective installed capacity of 1,000 MW. Sloane is a United Kingdom company with presence in Colombia through the operation of a coal mine located in the Department of Cesar. Currently, it is in the development phase of a 1,125 MW coal thermal power generation plant with super ultra-critical technology. UNITED KINGDOM A diversified resource base and a strategic location in the Americas ITALY
  59. 59. 60 CAPITAL FUNDS Some niche opportunities: REAL ESTATE HEALTH ITCBANKING BIOTECH AGRIBUSINESSENERGY Colombia was ranked fourth in Latin American and the Caribbean due to its favorable conditions for development of the PEF industry. 1. 19 International General Partners in Colombia. 2. Capital funds such as Advent International and Victoria Capital have chosen the country as a hub to service other countries in the region. 3. Colombia offers several benefits to invest in capital funds. INFRASTRUCTURE
  60. 60. 61 SUCCESS STORIES – CAPITAL FUNDS Investments mainly in the sectors of infrastructure, energy and real estate. Investments in the Colombian power company SA as part of its expansion plan in the region. Colombia's Rappi unicorn, a home and e-commerce company, received a $1 billion investment from Japan's SoftBank Group and SoftBank Vision Fund. This was the largest investment of its kind for a Latin American technology company. Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec created an infrastructure co-investment fund with the Colombian government and four pension funds in the South American country that's expected to reach $1 billion. Infrastructure investments will target renewable and other forms of energy, transportation, social infrastructure, telecommunications, water and basic sanitation. CANADA Source: Procolombia based on national press JAPAN CANADA
  61. 61. 62 P R O C O L O M B I A i s r e a d y t o a s s i s t y o u i n a s s e s s i n g i n v e s t m e n t o p p o r t u n i t i e s
  62. 62. 63 THANK YOU

×