EXAMPLES H T O 2 8 4 + 7 0 2 9 8 6 H T O 3 3 7 + 2 6 1 5 9 8 H T O 8 8 4 + 1 1 1 9 9 5 H T O 3 5 5 + 1 3 2 4 8 7 H T O 6 1...
PRACTICE H T O 3 8 2 + 1 0 2 H T O 5 0 8 + 1 2 1 H T O 3 6 8 + 2 0 1 H T O 1 4 3 + 6 3 2 H T O 6 9 1 + 3 0 7
EXAMPLES H T O 1 2 8 4 + 7 0 6 9 9 0 H T O 1 1 3 3 7 + 2 8 5 6 2 2 H T O 1 1 8 8 4 + 4 2 9 3 1 3 H T O 1 1 3 8 8 + 1 6 7 5...
PRACTICE H T O 3 8 2 + 1 8 9 H T O 8 3 7 + 2 6 8 H T O 8 8 4 + 1 6 3 H T O 5 8 4 + 4 8 7 H T O 6 9 1 + 3 7 3
Addition 3 digit

addition of three digit numbers for class 2

  1. 1. EXAMPLES H T O 2 8 4 + 7 0 2 9 8 6 H T O 3 3 7 + 2 6 1 5 9 8 H T O 8 8 4 + 1 1 1 9 9 5 H T O 3 5 5 + 1 3 2 4 8 7 H T O 6 1 6 + 3 7 2 9 8 8
  2. 2. PRACTICE H T O 3 8 2 + 1 0 2 H T O 5 0 8 + 1 2 1 H T O 3 6 8 + 2 0 1 H T O 1 4 3 + 6 3 2 H T O 6 9 1 + 3 0 7
  3. 3. EXAMPLES H T O 1 2 8 4 + 7 0 6 9 9 0 H T O 1 1 3 3 7 + 2 8 5 6 2 2 H T O 1 1 8 8 4 + 4 2 9 3 1 3 H T O 1 1 3 8 8 + 1 6 7 5 5 5 H T O 1 6 1 6 + 4 7 9 1 0 9 5
  4. 4. PRACTICE H T O 3 8 2 + 1 8 9 H T O 8 3 7 + 2 6 8 H T O 8 8 4 + 1 6 3 H T O 5 8 4 + 4 8 7 H T O 6 9 1 + 3 7 3

