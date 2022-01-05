Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr Partha Banerjee : benefits of a morning stretch routine 01
02 IIncluding morning stretches in your daily regimen provides a number of advantages. One of the most obvious benefits is...
Stretching might also assist you in unwinding before starting your day. We tend to keep tension in our necks, shoulders, a...
When you first wake up, you may begin to be concerned about the day ahead. Rather, concentrate on stretching your whole bo...
Improves circulation Partha Banerjee Mumbai suggests that stretching promotes circulation by allowing more oxygen and nutr...
Maintaining and Increasing Mobility 15 Stretching is beneficial to everyone, but it is more vital as you become older to k...
As a result, you’ll be able to do your training techniques with the proper body alignment. Stretching can help you avoid g...
Dr partha banerjee 5 benefits of a morning stretch routine
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Dr partha banerjee 5 benefits of a morning stretch routine Slide 1 Dr partha banerjee 5 benefits of a morning stretch routine Slide 2 Dr partha banerjee 5 benefits of a morning stretch routine Slide 3 Dr partha banerjee 5 benefits of a morning stretch routine Slide 4 Dr partha banerjee 5 benefits of a morning stretch routine Slide 5 Dr partha banerjee 5 benefits of a morning stretch routine Slide 6 Dr partha banerjee 5 benefits of a morning stretch routine Slide 7 Dr partha banerjee 5 benefits of a morning stretch routine Slide 8
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Healthcare
Jan. 05, 2022
20 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Dr partha banerjee 5 benefits of a morning stretch routine

Download to read offline

Healthcare
Jan. 05, 2022
20 views

Stretching might also assist you in unwinding before starting your day. We tend to keep tension in our necks, shoulders, and backs when we’re anxious. A morning stretch exercise can help loosen these muscles, and it can be even more helpful when combined with a breathing practice, says Partha Banerjee Mumbai.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(4.5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fierce Medicine: Breakthrough Practices to Heal the Body and Ignite the Spirit Ana T. Forrest
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Dr partha banerjee 5 benefits of a morning stretch routine

  1. 1. Dr Partha Banerjee : benefits of a morning stretch routine 01
  2. 2. 02 IIncluding morning stretches in your daily regimen provides a number of advantages. One of the most obvious benefits is that it boosts your physical fitness. If you work out first thing in the morning, dynamic stretches (stretches that involve movement) can help your muscles warm up and avoid injury.
  3. 3. Stretching might also assist you in unwinding before starting your day. We tend to keep tension in our necks, shoulders, and backs when we’re anxious. A morning stretch exercise can help loosen these muscles, and it can be even more helpful when combined with a breathing practice, says Partha Banerjee Mumbai.
  4. 4. When you first wake up, you may begin to be concerned about the day ahead. Rather, concentrate on stretching your whole body. This will aid in the reduction of stress brought on by physiological or psychological issues. Stress Reducing
  5. 5. Improves circulation Partha Banerjee Mumbai suggests that stretching promotes circulation by allowing more oxygen and nutrients to go into your muscles. Improved circulation from stretching has additional benefits if you have an injury or pick difficult workouts. It can help to relieve tight, stiff muscles and hasten the recuperation process.
  6. 6. Maintaining and Increasing Mobility 15 Stretching is beneficial to everyone, but it is more vital as you become older to keep your mobility.
  7. 7. As a result, you’ll be able to do your training techniques with the proper body alignment. Stretching can help you avoid getting hurt 04

Stretching might also assist you in unwinding before starting your day. We tend to keep tension in our necks, shoulders, and backs when we’re anxious. A morning stretch exercise can help loosen these muscles, and it can be even more helpful when combined with a breathing practice, says Partha Banerjee Mumbai.

Views

Total views

20

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×