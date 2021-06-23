Successfully reported this slideshow.
Speaker Mrs. Rama Shukla Assistant Professor LNCP,Bhopal (M.P.) The COVID-19 Pandemic's Mental Health Impact: Identifying ...
 INTRODUCTION TO IMPORTANCE OF MENTAL HEALTH  MENTAL HEALTH AND COVID -19  COVID Vs STRESS  WHAT CAN WE INFLUENCE?  O...
Why is Mental Health is Important?
Mental Health & COVID-19…  Depression is a "whole-body" illness, involving your body, mood, and thoughts.  As the Corona...
COVID 19 Vs STRESS The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives. Many of us are facing challenges that can be...
• Changes in Thinking • Changes in feeling • Changes in Behavior • Changes in Physical Well-being. SYMPTOMS OF DEPRESSIONS...
Signs and Symptoms of Clinical Depression Physical: • Sleep disturbances-insomnia, oversleeping, waking up early. • Change...
DIAGNOSIS, TESTS AND EVALUATION Depression  See a doctor  Rule out all other possibilities  Physical examination, inter...
Effects of training on disease or patient with disease… • Improved mood • Improved self-concept • Improved work behavior •...
 Break large tasks into small ones, set some priorities, and do what you can as you can.  Try to be with other people an...
Exercise : • People of all ages are walking, riding bicycles, attending aerobic classes, practicing yoga, swimming, playi...
Opening up : • We all experience traumatic events in life. A healthy response to these moments or periods of personal cri...
 Professional help: • Sometimes people have problem coping on their own and they seek professional help or clinical couns...
Helping Children Cope Not all children and teens respond to stress in the same way. Some common changes to watch for inclu...
The newest and most popular types of antidepressant medications include: •Fluoxetine (Prozac) •Citalopram(Celexa) •Sertral...
CONCLUSION •Having your mental health treated can also improve your productivity, allowing you to focus on daily tasks and...
END OF WEBINAR… ANY QUESTIONS ??????????
The COVID-19 Pandemic's Mental Health Impact: Identifying Your Needs and Finding Solutions to Depression

Mental illness during COVID

The COVID-19 Pandemic's Mental Health Impact: Identifying Your Needs and Finding Solutions to Depression

  1. 1. Speaker Mrs. Rama Shukla Assistant Professor LNCP,Bhopal (M.P.) The COVID-19 Pandemic's Mental Health Impact: Identifying Your Needs and Finding Solutions to Depression Organized by Pharmaज्ञानमं NATIONAL WEBINAR ON
  2. 2.  INTRODUCTION TO IMPORTANCE OF MENTAL HEALTH  MENTAL HEALTH AND COVID -19  COVID Vs STRESS  WHAT CAN WE INFLUENCE?  OVERVIEW OF SYMPTOMS OF DEPRESSION  CHEMICAL IMBALANCES  SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF CLINICAL DEPRESSION  CYCLE OF DEPRESSION  WFH NEGATIVE RESPONSE REPORTS  COMMON PROBLEMS FACED BY PEOPLE IN (%) 2020  PANDEMIC CAUSE SPIKE IN ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION 2020  DIAGNOSIS,TEST AND EVALUATION  EFFECTS OF TRAINING ON DISEASE OR PATIENT WITH DISEASE  HOW TO DEAL WITH STRESS IN A HEALTHY WAY  INDIVIDUAL APPROACHES TO MANAGE STRESS  HELPING CHILDREN COPE  CASES  DEPRESSION TREATMENTS/MEDICATION  CONCLUSION CONTENTS
  3. 3. Why is Mental Health is Important?
  4. 4. Mental Health & COVID-19…  Depression is a "whole-body" illness, involving your body, mood, and thoughts.  As the Coronavirus pandemic rapidly sweeps across the world, it is inducing a considerable degree of fear, worry and concern in the population at large and among certain groups in particular, such as older adults, care providers and people with underlying health conditions.  Especially Quarantine and its effects on many people’s usual activities, routines or livelihoods – levels of loneliness, depression, harmful alcohol and drug use, and self-harm or suicidal behavior are also expected to rise.
  5. 5. COVID 19 Vs STRESS The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives. Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful, overwhelming, and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Stress can cause : Feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness, or frustration. Changes in appetite, energy, desires, and interests. Difficulty concentrating and making decisions. Difficulty sleeping or nightmares. Physical reactions, such as headaches, body pains, stomach problems, and skin rashes. Worsening of chronic health problems & mental health condition Increased use of tobacco, alcohol, and other substances.
  6. 6. • Changes in Thinking • Changes in feeling • Changes in Behavior • Changes in Physical Well-being. SYMPTOMS OF DEPRESSIONS/STRESS
  7. 7. Signs and Symptoms of Clinical Depression Physical: • Sleep disturbances-insomnia, oversleeping, waking up early. • Changes in appetite or eating: much more or much less. • Decreased energy, fatigue. • Headaches, stomachaches, digestive problems unexplained. Behavioral/Attitude: • Loss of interest or pleasure in activities that were once enjoyed, such as going out with friends, hobbies, sports, etc. • Difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions. • Neglecting responsibilities or personal appearance. Emotional: • Persistent sad or "empty" mood, lasting two or more weeks. • Crying "for no reason“. • Feeling hopeless, helpless, guilty or worthless. • Feeling irritable, agitated or anxious. • Thoughts of death or suicide.
  8. 8. DIAGNOSIS, TESTS AND EVALUATION Depression  See a doctor  Rule out all other possibilities  Physical examination, interview, and/or lab tests can be used.  Complete history of symptoms. Anxiety  See a doctor  Interview to discus health history to rule out all other possibilities.  If symptoms are positive patient will be referred to psychiatrist or psychologist for special diagnosing.  Diagnosis is based on duration and intensity of symptoms.
  9. 9. Effects of training on disease or patient with disease… • Improved mood • Improved self-concept • Improved work behavior • Decreased depression and anxiety • Improved social networks
  10. 10.  Break large tasks into small ones, set some priorities, and do what you can as you can.  Try to be with other people and to confide in someone; it is usually better than being alone and secretive.  Participate in activities that may make you feel better.  Mild exercise, watch movie, a ballgame, or participating in religious, social, or other activities may help. Expect your mood to improve gradually, not immediately. Feeling better takes time.  It is advisable to postpone important decisions until the depression has lifted. Before deciding to make a significant transition—change jobs, get married or divorced—discuss it with others who know you well and have a more objective view of your situation. How to Deal with Stress in a Healthy Way
  11. 11. Exercise : • People of all ages are walking, riding bicycles, attending aerobic classes, practicing yoga, swimming, playing tennis. Diet : • Diet plays indirect role in stress management. Foods with high sugar content stimulate or prolong the stress response and high- cholesterol foods adversely affect blood chemistry. Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including those on social media. It’s good to be informed, but hearing about the pandemic constantly can be upsetting. Consider limiting news to just a couple times a day and disconnecting from phone, tv, and computer screens for a while. INDIVIDUAL APPROACHES TO MANAGING STRESS
  12. 12. Opening up : • We all experience traumatic events in life. A healthy response to these moments or periods of personal crisis is to confide in others. Individuals who wrote once a week about traumatic events had healthier outlooks and lower absenteeism. Take care of your body: Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate external icon. Get plenty of sleep. Avoid excessive alcohol, tobacco, and substance use. Continue with routine preventive measures (such as vaccinations, cancer screenings, etc.) as recommended by your healthcare provider. Get vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine when available. Make time to unwind: Try to do some other activities you enjoy. Connect with your community- or faith-based organizations: While social distancing measures are in place, try connecting online, through social media, or by phone or mail. INDIVIDUAL APPROACHES TO MANAGING STRESS
  13. 13.  Professional help: • Sometimes people have problem coping on their own and they seek professional help or clinical counseling. People who want this kind of help can choose among psychological counseling, career counseling, financial and family counseling, physical therapy, medical treatment, surgical intervention and stress debriefing. Remember, positive thinking will replace the negative thinking that is part of the depression and will disappear as your depression responds to treatment.
  14. 14. Helping Children Cope Not all children and teens respond to stress in the same way. Some common changes to watch for include: Excessive crying or irritation in younger children. Returning to behaviors they have outgrown (for example, toileting accidents or bedwetting). Excessive worry or sadness. Unhealthy eating or sleeping habits. Irritability and “acting out” behaviors in teens. Poor school performance or avoiding school. Difficulties with attention and concentration. Avoidance of activities enjoyed in the past. Unexplained headaches or body pain. Use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs.
  15. 15. The newest and most popular types of antidepressant medications include: •Fluoxetine (Prozac) •Citalopram(Celexa) •Sertraline (Zoloft) •Paroxetine (Paxil) •Escitalopram (Lexapro) •Fluvoxamine (Luvox) Serotonin and norepinephrine re-uptake inhibitors (SNRIs) are similar to SSRIs and include: •Venlafaxine (Effexor) •Duloxetine (Cymbalta) Everyone reacts differently. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to medications. DEPRESSSION TREATMENT /MEDICATIONS
  16. 16. CONCLUSION •Having your mental health treated can also improve your productivity, allowing you to focus on daily tasks and give you the motivation to get things done in a timely manner. Improving your mental health can even extend your life expectancy. •WHO projects that by 2020 depression will be the second-leading cause of disability worldwide. What's probably more surprising, is that despite these facts we still either fail voice out our concerns due to the social stigma attached to it or lack awareness about the illness itself. • In 2019, WHO launched the WHO Special Initiative for Mental Health (2019- 2023): Universal Health Coverage for Mental Health to ensure access to quality and affordable care for mental health conditions in 12 priority countries to 100 million more people.
  18. 18. END OF WEBINAR… ANY QUESTIONS ??????????

