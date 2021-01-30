Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
..++Descargar libros electronicos Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) Author : Koyoharu Gotouge ...
Books Excerpt Tanjiro sets out on the path of the Demon Slayer to save his sister and avenge his family!In Taisho-era Japa...
● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Koyoharu Gotouge Pages : 192 pages Publisher : VIZ Media LLC Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1...
How to get this book ?  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

..++Descargar libros electronicos Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1)

21 views

Published on

Tanjiro sets out on the path of the Demon Slayer to save his sister and avenge his family!In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life. Learning to slay?demons won?t be easy, and Tanjiro barely knows where to start. The surprise appearance of another boy named Giyu, who seems to know what?s going on, might provide some answers?but only if Tanjiro can stop Giyu from killing his sister first! .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

..++Descargar libros electronicos Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1)

  1. 1. ..++Descargar libros electronicos Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) Author : Koyoharu Gotouge Pages : 192 pages Publisher : VIZ Media LLC Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1974700526 ISBN-13 : 9781974700523
  2. 2. Books Excerpt Tanjiro sets out on the path of the Demon Slayer to save his sister and avenge his family!In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life. Learning to slay?demons won?t be easy, and Tanjiro barely knows where to start. The surprise appearance of another boy named Giyu, who seems to know what?s going on, might provide some answers?but only if Tanjiro can stop Giyu from killing his sister first! .  
  3. 3. ● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Koyoharu Gotouge Pages : 192 pages Publisher : VIZ Media LLC Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1974700526 ISBN-13 : 9781974700523 .  
  4. 4. How to get this book ?  
  5. 5. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  6. 6. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  7. 7. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  8. 8. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  9. 9. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  10. 10. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  11. 11. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  12. 12. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  13. 13. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  14. 14. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  15. 15. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  16. 16. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  17. 17. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  18. 18. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  19. 19. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  20. 20. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  21. 21. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  22. 22. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  23. 23. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  24. 24. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  25. 25. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  26. 26. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  27. 27. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  
  28. 28. Keyword Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1 (Kimetsu no Yaiba, #1) .  

×