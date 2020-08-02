Successfully reported this slideshow.
TUNNELLING EQUIPMENT (Equipments for Under-ground Works) Tunnelling Equipment 1
Purposes of Tunnelling  For underground traffic i.e. passageways for railroads and for automotive vehicles  Converns  A...
Number of Tunnel Entrances • Tunnels of short length upto few hundred metres are driven from one entrance only. • Longer t...
Shapes of Tunnels • Circular • Egg shaped or semi circular • Horse shoe • Vertical walls with arch roof Tunnelling Equipme...
Methods of Tunnel Driving • Full Face Heading • Heading and Bench Method • Drifts Method • Pilot Tunnel Method Tunnelling ...
FULL FACE HEADING Tunnelling Equipment 6
HEADING & BENCH METHOD Tunnelling Equipment 7
DRIFT METHOD Tunnelling Equipment 8
PILOT TUNNEL METHOD Tunnelling Equipment 9
GROUTING Grouting is done in order to tighten up the loose rock. Tunnelling Equipment 10
ROCK BOLTING Rock bolts are provided in holes drilled into the Stable rock to assist in Supporting load of loose rock. Tun...
Why TUNNEL BORING MACHINES (TBMs) ARE Used ?? • At present tunnelling in our country is being mostly done by conventional ...
TUNNEL BORING MACHINES (TBMs) Tunnelling Equipment 13 TBMs loosen the earth the rock continuously in the entire section of...
Tunnel Construction Using Drill & Blast Setting up & Drilling Loading the holes with explosives & firing Ventilating &remo...
MUCK LOADING (MUCKING) • Mucking is the operation of loading the broken rock or earth for removal from a tunnel . • Muckin...
Muck Hauling Equipment • Front End Loaders • Small Diesel Trucks/Tippers • Rear Dump Trucks • Belt Conveyors • Pumps & Pip...
TYPES OF TUNNELING MACHINES ROTARY TYPE • It consist of a wheel fitted with either teeth or disc cutters or roller bits wh...
Tunnel Boring Machines Advantages • Higher speed of excavation • Less manpower requirement • Reduction in tunnel supports ...
MODERN TRENDS IN TUNNELLING • Use of Laser Beams • Rock Bolter • Wet Shotcrete Machines
Thank You Tunnelling Equipment 20
