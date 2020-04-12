Scale up of liquid orals

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PILOT PLANT SCALE-UP FOR LIQUID ORALS GUIDED BY Dr.Mahalaxmi Rathnanand Associate Professor Dept. of Pharmaceutics MCOPS, ...
Liquid orals Liquid orals are the liquid dosage formulations containing one or more active ingredients with or without add...
Steps of liquid manufacturing process 1. Planning of material requirements 2. Liquid preparation 3. Filling and Packing 4....
 For most mixing applications the ideal liquid level to tank diameter ratio is 0.8, however, any ratio that is close to 1...
 In large scale- Impellers, Air-jets, Fluid-jets and Baffle mixers  Simple mixing is essential to increase the flow of t...
 In large scale- vacuum filters, the plate & frame filter press  Problems: precipitation, clogging of filter 4. Transfer...
SUSPENSION: A pharmaceutical suspension is a coarse dispersion in which internal phase (therapeutically active ingredient)...
optimum moisture loss. So time and temperature should be maintained throughout the process.  Mixing speeds (High speed le...
 Mesh size: the one which is chosen must be capable of removing the unwantedforeign particulates but should not filter ou...
from 500-5000psi, Size depends on the viscosity & the interfacial tension of a system. • Lab scale – ultrasonic homogenize...
 Phase densities: by adjusting the density of the phases to the same value we can increase the stability of emulsion. Oil...
− According to IP this test should be carried out for the preparation containing active ingredient less than 10 percent al...
Suspension Appearance:  The appearancein a graduated glass cylinder or transparent glass container is noted  It is check...
 pH is measured before & after mixing using pH paper or pH meter & ensured that optimum level of pH is maintained. Viscos...
 For proper dosing of the dosage form it is necessary that the active ingredient is uniformly distributed throughout the ...
Conclusion: • The pharmaceutical technologist confronted with a scale up problem could prepare his or her mind to increase...
Reference:  The Theory and Practice of Industrial Pharmacy: Leon Lachman, Herbert A Lieberman, Joseph L Kanig: Section IV...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Scale up of liquid orals

22 views

Published on

Scale up of liquid orals

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Scale up of liquid orals

  1. 1. PILOT PLANT SCALE-UP FOR LIQUID ORALS GUIDED BY Dr.Mahalaxmi Rathnanand Associate Professor Dept. of Pharmaceutics MCOPS, MAHE SUBMITTED BY Vignesh Saravanan Roll no: 190617005 MPHARM Industrial Pharmacy SEM-II
  2. 2. Liquid orals Liquid orals are the liquid dosage formulations containing one or more active ingredients with or without additives dissolved in a suitable vehicle meant for oral administration. INTRODUCTION  Liquid dosage forms may be dispersed systems or solutions.  In dispersed systems there are two or more phases, where one phase is distributed in another.  Viscous liquid generally shows a tendency to undergo improper mixing by conventional impellers.  Non-Newtonian liquids exhibit variability in the viscosity due to the shear imparted by the impeller, this gradual change in viscosity affects the mixing efficiency.  Basically, the initial forces imparted to the viscous system during the mixing process tend to dissipate quickly, Hence adequately designed mixing equipment are needed for efficient mixing of highly viscous liquids
  3. 3. Steps of liquid manufacturing process 1. Planning of material requirements 2. Liquid preparation 3. Filling and Packing 4. Quality assurance SOLUTION: A solution refers to two or more substances mixed homogeneously or Homogenous mixture that is prepared by dissolving a solid and liquid and represents a group of preparations in which the molecules of the solute or dissolved substance are dispersed. Scale up Parameter to be considered 1. Tank  Material of the tank must not be additive to the product.  Shape & size of the equipment must be selected according to the batch size.  In lab scale - flask/beakers are use  In large scale- tanks (capacity-100 to 10000L) material- polished stainless steel of different grades.  Tanks are usually constructed of polished stainless steel of different grades.  Height of the filled volume in the tank should be precisely maintained.
  4. 4.  For most mixing applications the ideal liquid level to tank diameter ratio is 0.8, however, any ratio that is close to 1-to- 1 is sufficient.  A ratio thatis too small does not allow proper axial mixing in the tank. Anything less than a 0.6 ratio should be avoided.  Adequate clean up procedures developed.  Passivation of SS (pretreating the SS with acetic acid or nitric acid solution to remove the surface alkalinity of the SS). 2. Mixing  Factors considered  Impeller type-radial flow for immiscible liquids & axial flow impeller is for homogenization process.  Impeller diameter-size should be relevant to the production size process.  Rotational speed of the impeller- low speed gives better performance.  Number of impellers-effectof number of blades depends on the viscosity of the fluid, 3-7 impeller blades improves the performance.  Number of baffles-it affects the flow pattern & pressure drop of the solution.  Mixing capability of impeller.  In lab scale- mixing is achieved by magnetic stirrers or by simple hand-shaking.
  5. 5.  In large scale- Impellers, Air-jets, Fluid-jets and Baffle mixers  Simple mixing is essential to increase the flow of the liquids.  If the liquid is of high viscosity, high electrical stirrer may be used.  But at high viscosity there is a chance for air entrapment.  Air entrapment can be minimized by reducing the agitator speed or by carrying out the mixing in a closed tank under vacuum.  Other alternative is the use of versator.  Addition of ingredient in proper order have vital importance.  The Z blade or sigma blades are specialized impellers used to promote mixing in the region closer to the wall of the mixing tank along with the narrow clearance between the impeller blades and the wall of the mixing tank to obtain maximum mixing efficiency.  Problems: improper mixing 3. Filtration equipment (should not remove active or adjuvant ingredients)  During the pilot run the clarity of the filtrate should be checked periodically in order to establish schedule for changing the pads, cakes or cartridges depending on the type of filtration employed.  In filtration, filtration pads are used which is made up of asbestos or cellulose.  In lab scale- gravity & suction filters
  6. 6.  In large scale- vacuum filters, the plate & frame filter press  Problems: precipitation, clogging of filter 4. Transfer & filling  Filling is an important parameter in the transfer of liquid from to tank or container.  New batch should not be started until the previous batches are completely filled & the tanks are emptied  The rate and amount of fill is controlled by the size of the stem orifice  The volume of product delivered into the container is determined by the volume of the filling chamber in which the piston is operating.  This volume can be changed by adjusting the length of the piston’s stroke.  Selection of equipment depends on viscosity, type of packaging & surface tension.  Lab scale- funnel & measuring cylinder  Large scale- Gravimetric filling, Volumetric filling, Constant volume filling  Problems- Inaccurate filling levels, foaming & dripping  Selection of equipment depends on viscosity, type of packaging & surface tension.
  7. 7. SUSPENSION: A pharmaceutical suspension is a coarse dispersion in which internal phase (therapeutically active ingredient) is dispersed uniformly throughout the external phase. Parameters to be considered:  Addition and dispersion of suspending agents (Lab scale – sprinkling method & Production scale – vibrating feed system) suspended drug particles should not settle rapidly thereforesuspending agents are added, they must not be too viscous to pour it from container,the particles that settle to the bottom of container must not form a hard cake and should be redispersed homogenously upon shaking the container. Dispersion produced by colloidal mill or an immersion homogenizer.  Hydration/Wetting of suspending agent: the use of wetting agent allows removing the air from the surface and to easy penetration of the vehicles into the pores.  Time and temperature required for hydration of suspending agent: If heat is used during the manufacture, care must be taken during the cool-down of the product to prevent settling. Increase in temperature for hydration of suspending agents causes moisture loss, physical and chemical instability. Increase in time of hydration causes
  8. 8. optimum moisture loss. So time and temperature should be maintained throughout the process.  Mixing speeds (High speed leads to air entrapment): this should be considered while formulating suspension, mixing speed should be maintained at same rpm throughout the process and mixing speed should be optimum to avoid air entrapment, and avoid agglomeration.  Versator: During manufacture of suspensions, care must be taken to get the drug suspended properly without the incorporation of excess air, which can affect not only the viscosity of the finished product but also the dispensing of the correct amount of drug, hence Versator is used to remove entrapped air.
  9. 9.  Mesh size: the one which is chosen must be capable of removing the unwantedforeign particulates but should not filter out any of the active ingredients such a sieve can only be selected based on production batch size trials. Size ranges from - submicron to 100 μm. EMULSION: Emulsion is the thermodynamically unstable system consisting of at least two immiscible liquid phases, one of which is dispersed as globules in other liquid phase, stabilized by the presence of emulsifying agents.  Temperature: it should be optimum as required by particular emulsion. It is critical to the quality of final product. Elevated temperature alters the partition characteristic of the emulsifier & preservatives results in instability.  Mixing equipment: should be optimum and relevant to the production size batches. Emulsion is mixed using various impeller mounted on a shaft, degree of agitation is controlled by speed of impeller rotation, but pattern of liquid flow & the resultant of efficiency of mixing are controlled by the type of impeller, its position in the container, presence of baffles & shape of the container.  Homogenizing equipment: homogenizer used to produce fine droplets by compressing the liquid & passing it through the flat disc. Shearing stress applied is ranging
  10. 10. from 500-5000psi, Size depends on the viscosity & the interfacial tension of a system. • Lab scale – ultrasonic homogenizer • Large scale- High-Pressure Homogenization  In-process or final product filters: Selection of filter the mesh size chosen must be capable of removing the unwanted foreign particulates but should not filter out any of the active ingredients.  Screens, pumps and filling equipment: Fill pump allow the product to remove from the machine at the end of production. As now automated equipment are available in the market and many companies they adopted such huge equipment that can only done screening, pumps and filling in a unit operation. 0.22μ cartridge filters are used commonly for sterile preparation of emulsion. Large scale- centrifugal pump.  Phase volumes: In an emulsion the relative volume of water to oil is expressed as phase volume ratio. Normally emulsion are prepared with a volume ratio of 50:50, The upper limit of 74% of oil can be incorporated in an emulsion but this may lead to breaking of emulsion, this value is referred as critical point. Critical point is defined as the concentration of internal phase above which the emulsifying agent cannot produce a stable emulsion of the desired type.  Phase viscosities:it is of great importance for stability and pourability, as viscosity increases, the terminal settling velocity decreases.
  11. 11.  Phase densities: by adjusting the density of the phases to the same value we can increase the stability of emulsion. Oil phase density can be enhanced by adding brominated oil when oil is an external phase.  Filling rate & volume: new batch shouldn’t be started until the previous batch is completely filled & tanks are emptied. Filling rate should be optimized so that the increased rate may cause incorporation of excessive amount of air into the product, gravimetric method is commonly used for filling. In process quality control test Solution Appearance: − Clarity test- it is carried out to check the particulate matter in the sample. − Oral solution should be clear & free from any precipitate. − Discoloration or cloudiness of solution may indicate chemical degradation or microbial contamination. Uniformity of content: − According to BP this test is carried for oral solutions, oral drops, with a content of active substance less than 2 mg or less than 2 percent of the total mass.
  12. 12. − According to IP this test should be carried out for the preparation containing active ingredient less than 10 percent also − According to IP & BP the preparation complies with the test if not more than one individual content is outside the limits of 85 percent to 115 percent of the average content and none is outside the limits of 75 percent to 125 percent of the average content. pH: − The pH value of a solution is determined potentiometrically by means of a glass electrode, a reference electrode and a pH meter either of the digital or analogue type or by using pH paper. Viscosity: − The property which is directly related to its flow resistance. − The test is carried out to ensure optimum viscosity of the medium so that the stable dosage form can be formed. − Methods used are to determine viscosity are:  U tube viscometer  Brook field viscometer  Capillary viscometer  Rotating viscometer  Cone plate viscometer  Spindle viscometer
  13. 13. Suspension Appearance:  The appearancein a graduated glass cylinder or transparent glass container is noted  It is checked for-uniformity of color, appearance of sediment, any brakes or air pockets in the sediment & any coagulation material adhering to the inside wall of the container. Photo microscopic examination:  Estimate & detect the changes in the particle size distribution & crystal shape.  By attaching the Polaroid type camera to microscope we can distinguish between flocculated & non- flocculated particles. Density:  Decrease in density indicates the presence of entrapped air within the structure of the suspension. Hydrometers are used to measure the density. pH:  pH of the phases of suspension also contribute to stability & characteristic of suspension.
  14. 14.  pH is measured before & after mixing using pH paper or pH meter & ensured that optimum level of pH is maintained. Viscosity: Stability of suspension is dependent on sedimentation rate of dispersed phase which is dependent on the viscosity of the dispersion medium. Viscosity is measured before mixing with the dispersed phase and also after mixing and is determined by Brookfield viscometer. Emulsion Viscosity:  As viscosity increases flocculation of globules will be reduced. Simultaneously the Brownian movement of globules will also be hindered leading to cleaning. The viscosity of suspension and emulsion can be measured by − Cup and Bob viscometer − Cone and plate viscometer Phase inversion:  Phase inversion means a change of emulsion type from o/w to w/o or vice versa. Content uniformity:
  15. 15.  For proper dosing of the dosage form it is necessary that the active ingredient is uniformly distributed throughout the dosage form. Samples are withdrawn from the dispersed phase after micronisation and after mixing with dispersion medium, assayed to fine out degree of homogeneity. Liquid orals manufacturing layout
  16. 16. Conclusion: • The pharmaceutical technologist confronted with a scale up problem could prepare his or her mind to increase the likelihood of successful scaling of formulation components and the product by:  identifying the physical and chemical phenomena involved in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process;  understanding whether and how these phenomena are affected by a change in scale (i.e., are they dependent on volume, area, or length)  identifying or determining the physicochemical properties (e.g., density, particle size, viscosity) of the formulation components and the products relevant to scalability  using dimensional analysis to reduce the number of variables required to characterize a process as the manufacturing scale changes;  using software that enables the estimation of equipment performance and material characteristics.
  17. 17. Reference:  The Theory and Practice of Industrial Pharmacy: Leon Lachman, Herbert A Lieberman, Joseph L Kanig: Section IV: Chapter 23: Pilot Plant Scale-Up Techniques: Page No. 681 – 710  “Scale Up of Liquid and Semisolid Manufacturing Processes” by Lawrence H. Block  CVS Subrahmanyam “text book of physical pharmaceutics” page no:195-205,366-423  https://pharmacynotesfree.blogspot.com/2017/04/emulsions .htm  https://www.researchgate.net/publication/292130182_Phar macopoeial_Standards_and_Specifications_for_Pharmaceu tical_Oral_Liquid_Preparations  https://www.slideshare.net/adeelislam60/pharmaceutical- suspensions-88161516

×