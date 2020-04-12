Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Design qualification Equipment Name GL reactor Equipment ID No. GLR Design qualification DQ-PROD/GLR Block Production Proc...
Design qualification Equipment Name GL reactor Equipment ID No. GLR Design qualification DQ- PROD/GLR Block Production
Design qualification Equipment name GL reactor Equipment ID No. GLR Design qualification DQ-PROD/GLR Block Production
Design qualification Equipment name GL reactor Equipment ID No. GLR Design qualification DQ-PROD/GLR Block Production
Design qualification Equipment name GL reactor Equipment ID No. GLR Design qualification DQ-PROD/GLR Block Production
Design qualification Equipment name GL reactor Equipment ID No. GLR Design qualification DQ-PROD/GLR Block Production Cert...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Raj dq gl design

17 views

Published on

design qualification for glass line reactor

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Raj dq gl design

  1. 1. Design qualification Equipment Name GL reactor Equipment ID No. GLR Design qualification DQ-PROD/GLR Block Production Process and operating data
  2. 2. Design qualification Equipment Name GL reactor Equipment ID No. GLR Design qualification DQ- PROD/GLR Block Production
  3. 3. Design qualification Equipment name GL reactor Equipment ID No. GLR Design qualification DQ-PROD/GLR Block Production
  4. 4. Design qualification Equipment name GL reactor Equipment ID No. GLR Design qualification DQ-PROD/GLR Block Production
  5. 5. Design qualification Equipment name GL reactor Equipment ID No. GLR Design qualification DQ-PROD/GLR Block Production
  6. 6. Design qualification Equipment name GL reactor Equipment ID No. GLR Design qualification DQ-PROD/GLR Block Production Certificate  Filter bag specification and filter specification  Filter test certificates for HEPA filters  P&I drawings  Detailed drawings with accessories drawings  Motor test certificate  Steam coil test certificate  Validation protocol (IQ, OQ and PQ) Past experience in supply with Trident Labortek thane : Satisfactory Manufacturers experience with Trident Labortek thane : Satisfactory Vendors available in the market : (i) Trident Labortek Thane – Thane west (ii) Suryamani Glassed steel equipment Nadiad –Uttarsanda (iii) Ranjana orgo chem Mumbai – Malabar hill (iv) Khan Enterprises – Thane

×